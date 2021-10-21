Three laptop deals from MSI you just can’t miss this Diwali!

The festive season is here and this is the time of the year when we see attractive price drops on electronics, including laptops. The market is flooded with options, but before you buy a new machine, you must assess your requirements and buy the laptop that is the best fit for you, whether it is work, or gaming, or a combination of both.

Know more about the features of three of MSI’s best-selling laptop models – the GF63 Thin 10UC, the Katana GF66 11UC and theModern 15 A5M, all of which have been complete hits in their segments.

The first model, the GF63 Thin 10UC RTX 30 series is well-suited to the needs of today’s millennials as it also offers great productivity. It looks sleek and said it fares reasonably well on the productivity side too! GF63 10UC comes with RTX3050 graphics.

At just 1.86 kg, it is easy to carry around. The GF63 Thin is available for about ₹62,990 for the i5 variant and ₹76,990 for the i7 variant, a discount of 25 per cent and 19 per cent respectively.

The next model is Katana GF66 11UC, whose features are a notch higher than the GF63 Thin. This laptop is for those who love their gaming without latency or lag. The inspiration for the concept design came from Tsuyoshi Nagona, one of the most popular game illustrators in the world, who has personified the dragon blade as a reflection of the sharp features of the laptop. Embedded with the 11th Gen Core i7 – 11800H processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics, it can deliver the most ultimate performance for gamers as well as creators working on heavy duty graphics.

MSI Katana GF66 11UC laptop is for those who love their gaming without latency or lag.

You will be surprised to find the laptop doesn’t heat up even after long hours of high-performance work, thanks to MSI’s revolutionary Cooler Boost 5 technology! After the Diwali discount, this power machine can be yours at a deal price of ₹94,990, a discount of ₹23,000.

The third popular model is the Modern 15 A5M, a balanced laptop that is an amalgamation of work and play. This ultraportable device – it weighs just 1.6 kg – is best suited for those working on designing. When tested for its performance, one could open multiple applications at the same time and switch between the tabs without worrying about a lag. MSI Modern Series has a 14/15 inch option available in both Intel & AMD depending on your need & preference. Impressive, isn’t it!

MSI Modern 15 A5M, a balanced laptop that is an amalgamation of work and play.

The Modern 15 A5M is retailing at a deal price of just ₹46,990 for the base model.

So, if you are looking for an upgrade to your existing laptop, this is the time for it!

View your options on Flipkart or Amazon or contact an MSI authorised reseller today and pick the model that best fits your needs.

Explore exciting festive deals and offers here : https://in.msi.com/Promotion/2021-diwali promotion/nb?utm_source=HT&utm_medium=Article+&utm_campaign=2021_Diwali_NB&utm_id=2021_Diwali_NB