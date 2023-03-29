Three Must-Have Altcoins For Both Seasoned And New Crypto Investors In 2023: Near Protocol, Uniswap and Big Eyes Coin

In 2023, crypto investing will be a very popular money-making venture around the global community, especially the ones online. Even with the ongoing bear market, many members of the cryptocurrency industry have found a way to ensure that the profit keeps flowing with a range of crypto investing strategies and techniques. One of the more popular ones is long-term cryptocurrency investing, a strategy ideal in the current climate as it allows cryptos to vest for a long period while accumulating massive profits in the long run. The recent pump in the crypto market signifies one thing, and that is that it is the perfect time to make crypto investments for massive gains. To that effect, this piece suggests three cryptocurrencies that can fetch crypto investors a massive return on investment (ROI) in the current climate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many crypto investors should be looking to cash out with the recent crypto pump, and the best way to do this is by prioritizing long-term cryptocurrency investments on highly promising altcoins. This piece highlights three cryptos that fit this bill perfectly and could be shrewd portfolio additions in 2023. Here’s what makes Near Protocol (NEAR), Uniswap (UNI) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) absolute must-haves for every crypto investor in the current climate.

NEAR Protocol: Bridging the Gap Between Cloud Computing and Blockchain with its Native Cryptocurrency, NEAR

Near Protocol (NEAR) is a popular blockchain-based platform within the cryptocurrency industry that is notable for several impressive features, such as providing an ideal environment designed to functionas a community-run cloud computing platform. In doing so, Near Protocol (NEAR) is able to provide feasible solutions to some of the limitations that have become synonymous with older blockchain systems, such as low transaction speeds, low throughput and poor interoperability. These qualities make it an ideal crypto platform for deploying and creating Decentralized Applications (dApps).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Near Protocol’s native cryptocurrency, NEAR, plays an integral role in its ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. The NEAR token is listed on several top crypto platforms within the industry, such as Binance and Coinbase.

Uniswap (UNI): Revolutionizing Decentralized Trading with its Native Cryptocurrency

Uniswap (UNI) is a popular and reputable decentralized trading platform within the cryptocurrency industry that has built a reputation thanks to its many impressive features. The Uniswap (UNI) is notable within the industry for providing an ideal environment that facilitates the automated trading of De-Fi tokens and other crypto token categories and is a prime example of an Automated Market Maker (AMM).

Its native cryptocurrency, UNI, plays an integral part in its ecosystem by providing utility and facilitating several crypto operations, such as network governance, user interaction and payment fees. The UNI token is listed on several top crypto platforms, such as Binance and Coinbase.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and could be a shrewd portfolio addition in the current climate.

Introducing Big Eyes Coin (BIG): The Future of Meme Coins?

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the native cryptocurrency of the Big Eyes crypto project, an initiative that seeks to usher in a new age within the meme coin sector. As the project's native cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) provides utility and facilitates several crypto operations, including network governance, user interaction and payment fees. It also boasts several attractive features, such as a massive supply and a lack of transaction taxes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is currently on presale and could be a shrewd portfolio addition in the current climate. For more information on the token, clickhere.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Presale:https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website:https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram:https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}