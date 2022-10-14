Three NFT Tokens to Buy Now: The Sandbox, Axie Infinity, and Moshnake

The development of cryptocurrencies keeps pace with new discoveries and technological advancements. Crypto projects have the power to significantly alter how people interact with one another by implementing metaverses. The possibility of digital asset ownership and in-game monetization provided by these virtual environments also has the potential to fundamentally alter a number of businesses.

This article will discuss three fascinating NFT projects that could reshape the finance and cryptocurrency industries. The Sandbox (SAND), Axie Infinity (AXS), and Moshnake (MSH) all have outstanding attributes that make them excellent investments.

The Sandbox (SAND)

The first NFT project of interest is The Sandbox (SAND). The Sandbox (SAND) is a metaverse-based game platform. It allows developers to construct and trade their voxel games and digital assets. A progressive gaming community is created by The Sandbox (SAND), which combines the advantages of DAO and NFTs. The Sandbox (SAND) NFT marketplace allows players to construct, personalize, and exchange NFTs.

The ERC-721 LAND NFT on the metaverse platform is a feature that users can utilize to create and stock assets. The native token of the platform, SAND, can be used to monetize all of them. The native utility token in The Sandbox ecosystem is the SAND token. It is an ERC-20 token used for interactions and transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. Additionally, it acts as the governance token for The Sandbox DAO, enabling users to voice their ideas on how the platform should be developed. The Sandbox (SAND) has established a reputation for itself by drawing interest from other NFT companies including CryptoKitties, Atari, and Helix.

Axie Infinity (AXS)

Like comparable games like CryptoKitties, the game that sparked the NFT gaming craze, Axie Infinity (AXS), allows users to buy, breed, combat, and trade virtual beings called Axies. The blockchain game Axie Infinity (AXS) is a gaming platform that was inspired by the well-known Pokémon video game franchise. It was developed using the popular Pokémon video game series as a model. Players can obtain tokens in the Axie Infinity (AXS) ecosystem through a variety of gaming-related activities.

The creators of Axie Infinity are committed to building a player base that will participate in the in-game community's governance and produce player-generated content. This involvement is eventually incorporated into the game by the play-to-earn function, which is based on the AXS token. Due to particular in-game mechanics, Axie Infinity (AXS) varies from other blockchain games of a comparable sort.

Moshnake (MSH)

The famous snake game has been relaunched as Moshnake (MSH). This game has been redeveloped as a play-to-earn format on the Binance Smart Chain thanks to blockchain technology. Another intriguing aspect of the project is the Moshnake NFTs. The several Moshnake (MSH) NFTs available on the platform, including Mamba, Viper, Krait, and Cobra, can be purchased and owned by players. The in-game arena is where these snake NFTs are grown by feeding them with eggs, treasures, and other NFT items. Additionally, players can engage with other members of the community while engaging in cooperative combat with their NFT snakes.

The gaming environment is powered by two native tokens, the Venom token (VEN) and the Moshnake token (MSH), which are also required to play the Moshnake game. While the MSH token acts as the governance token, the VEN token is the in-game currency used to exchange NFT snakes and awards in the market.

MSH tokens are currently available for purchase during the presale using ETH or USDC. To encourage additional sales of these NFTs, airdrops of MSH tokens will also take place. To learn more, visit the links below.

Moshnake:

Presale: https://www.moshnake.io

Telegram: https://t.me/MoshnakeOfficial

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in the same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute financial advice.