Three steps to fight flu this monsoon

Amid the ongoing pandemic, India has re-started economic activities, re-opened workplaces, and eased domestic travel restrictions. This move has made the role of Influenza vaccination more crucial to attain 360-degree protection.

By ignoring or belittling the importance of the flu vaccine, we will expose our healthcare system to an unimaginable burden – treating flu-infected people and responding to the Covid-19 pandemic. Hence, the best precaution to be taken is to get the flu vaccine in a timely fashion. Recent reports of swine flu cases in North India and elsewhere are an indication that Influenza vaccination needs to be a top priority for at-risk age groups as well as individuals from the business community, frequent travelers and especially school-going children with reopening of schools.

Sanofi Pasteur

Here's a 3-step guide to stay protected from seasonal flu.

1. Get flu vaccine annually - Flu vaccination is the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones against flu and its potentially serious complications. Seasonal Influenza may affect all age groups; globally the incidence is higher in young children and those above 65 years. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says people at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes or heart and lung disease.

2.Practice hygiene and sanitation - Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser. Cover your mouth when you cough or sneeze, stay at home if you’re sick, and avoid contact with sick people. Always wear a mask when you’re out in public and practice physical distancing.

3. Get medication if you have flu - If you do have flu symptoms, consult your healthcare professional, and other relevant anti-flu medications.

For a developing country like India, the flu vaccine will help ease the burden on our healthcare system. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has recommended that COVID-19 and other vaccines should be separated by an interval of at least 14 days. Also, people who have taken both doses of Covid vaccine can take the flu shot after consulting their doctor and keeping at least a gap of 14 days.

Disclaimer: All comments, views, or opinions expressed herein are independent views of the doctor.MAT-IN-2103503