Thrissur Native Vaiga K. Sajeeve Earns a special mention at the American Film Festival

The Student World Impact Film Festival, a prestigious event in the realm of media studies, has once again provided a remarkable platform for talented students to exhibit their exceptional works. With an impressive global reach, this year's festival attracted participants from 120 countries, each presenting their thought-provoking films to captivated audiences. Rahul Sasidharan's "Rajakumari" garners a special mention and prize.

Vaiga, the talented daughter of Sajeev Kallada and Shalini Sajeev, has been recognized with a special mention for her exceptional abilities as a child artist. Mr Sajeev Assumes Dual Leadership Roles in the SNDP and Youth Movement. Vaiga, a student at Shanthinikethan School in Erinjalakuda, is pursuing her studies in the tenth standard.

Vaiga, being a versatile performer, has garnered numerous accolades for her exceptional acting prowess exhibited in various cinematic productions. She is the recipient of the prestigious accolade for the most outstanding child actress in the year 2019, bestowed upon her by the esteemed Satyajit Ray Film Society, in recognition of her remarkable performance in the film titled 'Talking Toy'. Additionally, she was honoured with the Rajiv Gandhi Prathibha Puraskar, a distinguished honour specifically designated for the most exceptional child artist, once again for her notable portrayal in the aforementioned short film. The film 'Rajkumari' is currently garnering significant critical acclaim and recognition for its effective portrayal of a socially pertinent subject matter. Vaiga's acting enhanced the thematic elements and effectively conveyed the intended message of the film to the audience. The entire crew of the film 'Rajakumari' deserves commendation for effectively shedding light on a significant social matter about women's empowerment and the politics surrounding the female body. Learn more - https://www.facebook.com/vaigasajeeve?mibextid=ZbWKwL

The film revolves around Neeraja's Struggle with an identity crisis stemming from her family's Beliefs. Neeraja's Struggle Takes center Stage in the film. Award-Winning Actor Vaiga Pursues Professional Dance Alongside Acting and is, known for her exceptional talent and accolades, including extensive training in Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi under the tutelage of Guru Job Master and Kathakali and Mohiniyattam under the tutelage of Kalanilayam Gopinathan and Kalamnadalam Prajeesha, respectively. With a burning passion for dance, Vaiga aspires to pursue a professional dance career while continuing to shine in the world of acting.

