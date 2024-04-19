Thriving in Gurugram’s Crown Jewel: BPTP Sector 37D

Prime Location Meets Upscale Living Sector 37D has emerged as a prime investment hotspot in Gurugram, offering an unparalleled opportunity for those seeking a luxurious and convenient lifestyle. Its strategic location near the Dwarka Expressway provides excellent connectivity to key business and leisure destinations, while also positioning it for future growth. BPTP, renowned for high-quality, innovative residential projects,have recognized the potential of Sector 37D. BPTP have developed and delivered 2000+ apartments in this area, creating an integrated township that caters to a discerning clientele.

A Haven of Convenience and Luxury

BPTP's commitment to resident well-being is evident in the lavish clubhouses delivered across these group housings. This expansive space offers a variety of entertainment and activity areas, perfect for relaxation and socializing for all generations. The integrated township goes beyond just residences, surrounded by a convenient shopping complex, a school, and a hospital, ensuring that all necessities are a stone's throw away. Residents can enjoy a truly holistic lifestyle without venturing far.

Flourishing Future

With ongoing infrastructural developments and burgeoning commercial activity along the Dwarka Expressway, Sector 37D is poised for significant growth. Residents and investors can expect property values to rise as the area evolves into a sought-after residential and commercial hub. The close proximity to upcoming hubs like Global City and Gurugram Haat initiatives further enhances the neighbourhood’s vibrancy and cultural appeal. This strategic location offers excellent connectivity to key landmarks and major transportation arteries like Dwarka Expressway, CPR, Pataudi Road, National Highway 8 (NH8), Southern Peripheral Road and Golf Course Extension Road (GCER), ensuring easy access to all essential amenities.

BPTP's Strong Presence on Dwarka Expressway

BPTP boasts a robust presence along the Dwarka Expressway, exemplified by their successful delivery of the prestigious 133-acre township, BPTP Amstoria (102 Eden Estate) in Sector 102. Moreover, BPTP possesses valuable land banks spanning sectors 113, 106, 99, and 102 along the Dwarka Expressway, a testament to their dedication to crafting upscale communities in strategically significant areas.

Strategic Location

The planned Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Basai railway crossing and the Hero Honda Chowk Flyover promise to significantly reduce travel time, making it a central location, well connected to the Dwarka Expressway, NH8, Old Gurgaon as well as New Gurgaon. The proposed metro line in Sector 37 will further bolster public transportation options. Backed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority's (GMDA) relentless efforts to elevate urban living standards, Sector 37D is set to become a benchmark for upscale living in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Beyond Investment: Thriving Social Infrastructure

While the investment potential is undeniable, Sector 37D offers more than just financial gains. Residents enjoy easy access to a wide range of infrastructure:

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI): Just a 30-minute drive away, enhancing accessibility for frequent travellers.

Yashobhoomi Convention Centre: A space designed to facilitate networking and collaboration.

Gurugram Global City: A dynamic upcoming 1000-acre township poised to become a centre

for technology, business, and culture.

Beyond these highlights, Sector 37D boasts other notable attractions in close proximity like the 220-acre Bharat Vandana Park, Dwarka Sports Complex, and the upcoming Dwarka Golf Course, India’s longest golf course.

This is not just an investment; it's a promise for a thriving future, offering a diverse range of possibilities for residents to flourish and find their niche.

