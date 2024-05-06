TIDA Sports Expands Operations to Top Schools in Chandigarh Tri-city, Partners with Leading Educational Institutions

TIDA Sports, the pioneering sports tech platform, has expanded into Chandigarh Tri-city with partnerships with seven of the city's top schools. The strategic collaboration includes Anee's group of schools, KPS World School, Saint Soldier International Convent School, A C group of schools and Panjab International Public School, marking a significant milestone in TIDA Sports' mission to revolutionize grassroots sports education.

With the growing trend of parks transforming into pedestrian walks, TIDA Sports recognizes the challenge faced by city kids in accessing outdoor spaces for sports activities. To address this, TIDA Sports offers a unique solution by enabling students to enrol in nearby academies, providing them with convenient and safe spaces to learn, play and engage in sports with their friends.

"Our partnership with these esteemed educational institutions underscores our commitment to making sports accessible and enjoyable for children across Chandigarh Tri-city," said Adit Goel, Founder of TIDA Sports. "By leveraging technology, we aim to empower parents and students to discover nearby academies and access professional sports coaching conveniently."

TIDA Sports' innovative platform facilitates a seamless search and discovery process for parents, enabling them to find nearby academies and book coaching sessions for their children. Through advanced technology, TIDA Sports ensures that students receive professional coaching tailored to their needs, fostering a culture of sports excellence and holistic development.

"We are excited to partner with TIDA Sports to enhance the sports education experience for our students," said a spokesperson from one of the partnering schools. "Their innovative approach aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive educational opportunities that promote physical fitness and well-being."

With the launch of its operations in Chandigarh tri-city, TIDA Sports aims to empower city parents and students to embrace sports as an integral part of their lives, fostering a generation of active and healthy individuals.

About TIDA Sports: TIDA Sports is a pioneering sports aggregator platform that revolutionizes grassroots sports education by leveraging technology. Through strategic partnerships with schools and academies, TIDA Sports aims to make sports accessible and enjoyable for children across India, fostering a culture of excellence and holistic development.

