 TIDA Sports Expands Operations to Top Schools in Chandigarh Tri-city, Partners with Leading Educational Institutions - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TIDA Sports Expands Operations to Top Schools in Chandigarh Tri-city, Partners with Leading Educational Institutions

brand stories
Published on May 06, 2024 08:22 PM IST

With the launch of its operations in Chandigarh tri-city, TIDA Sports aims to empower the city to embrace sports as an integral part of their lives

TIDA Sports' innovative platform facilitates a seamless search and discovery process for parents
TIDA Sports' innovative platform facilitates a seamless search and discovery process for parents
ByHT Brand Studio

TIDA Sports, the pioneering sports tech platform, has expanded into Chandigarh Tri-city with partnerships with seven of the city's top schools. The strategic collaboration includes Anee's group of schools, KPS World School, Saint Soldier International Convent School, A C group of schools and Panjab International Public School, marking a significant milestone in TIDA Sports' mission to revolutionize grassroots sports education.

With the growing trend of parks transforming into pedestrian walks, TIDA Sports recognizes the challenge faced by city kids in accessing outdoor spaces for sports activities. To address this, TIDA Sports offers a unique solution by enabling students to enrol in nearby academies, providing them with convenient and safe spaces to learn, play and engage in sports with their friends.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

"Our partnership with these esteemed educational institutions underscores our commitment to making sports accessible and enjoyable for children across Chandigarh Tri-city," said Adit Goel, Founder of TIDA Sports. "By leveraging technology, we aim to empower parents and students to discover nearby academies and access professional sports coaching conveniently."

TIDA Sports' innovative platform facilitates a seamless search and discovery process for parents, enabling them to find nearby academies and book coaching sessions for their children. Through advanced technology, TIDA Sports ensures that students receive professional coaching tailored to their needs, fostering a culture of sports excellence and holistic development.

"We are excited to partner with TIDA Sports to enhance the sports education experience for our students," said a spokesperson from one of the partnering schools. "Their innovative approach aligns with our commitment to providing comprehensive educational opportunities that promote physical fitness and well-being."

With the launch of its operations in Chandigarh tri-city, TIDA Sports aims to empower city parents and students to embrace sports as an integral part of their lives, fostering a generation of active and healthy individuals.

For more information about TIDA Sports and its services, visit www.tidasports.com

About TIDA Sports: TIDA Sports is a pioneering sports aggregator platform that revolutionizes grassroots sports education by leveraging technology. Through strategic partnerships with schools and academies, TIDA Sports aims to make sports accessible and enjoyable for children across India, fostering a culture of excellence and holistic development.

https://linktr.ee/tida.sports

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On