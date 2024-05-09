TIGC collaborates with cricketing maverick Surya Kumar Yadav for an iconic campaign ‘#BeYourOwnSky’

Bengaluru; May 9, 2024:



The Indian Garage Co (TIGC), India’s fastest-growing fast-fashion brand, teams up with its brand ambassador and one of the most dynamic players on and off the field, Suryakumar Yadav, aka SKY, for an exhilarating campaign, "Be Your Own Sky". The campaign champions resilience, self-expression & authenticity, encouraging individuals to defy societal expectations and embrace their genuine selves.

The “Be Your Own Sky” campaign kicked off with Suryakumar Yadav (SKY), exclusively represented by RISE Worldwide, narrating his inspirational journey on his Instagram page, recounting how his struggles never defined him, and how he forged his path to success on his own terms. The campaign is amplified by the #NeverGivesUpChallenge and in a touching gesture, SKY nominated his wife, DevIsha Shetty, as his source of inspiration, who relentlessly pushes him to be better. He further invited others to nominate or tag someone they know for the #NeverGivesUpChallenge, to be inspired and learn from.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The grand unveiling of the 'BeYourOwnSky' campaign featured a dynamic fusion of music and energy. Suryakumar Yadav made a groundbreaking debut in a rap star persona, captivating audiences as he danced to an infectious beat, showcasing the ultra-cool Streetwear collection by TIGC. The electrifying video premiered on SKY and TIGC’s Instagram page, marking a significant milestone for the campaign.

Speaking at the campaign's launch, Anant Tanted, Founder & CEO, TIGC, said, "SKY’s meteoric rise in cricket despite facing numerous challenges resonates deeply with our brand ethos of resilience and empowerment. We aim to ignite that same spirit of determination within our community, encouraging them to embrace their uniqueness and never give up on their dreams``.

Expressing his delight, Suryakumar Yadav highlighted that, “Inspiration can come from anywhere, and I found mine right next to me. Through the “NeverGivesUpChallenge, I look forward to seeing the stories, which will also serve as an inspiration to everyone, including me. If my journey can inspire anyone to discover their resilience and determination, I’ll feel immensely fulfilled.”

Stay tuned to the Instagram handles of @surya_14kumar and @theindiangarageco for the latest updates and participate in the #BeYourOwnSky campaign, which offers an exclusive opportunity for five lucky winners to meet SKY and receive a wardrobe makeover from TIGC. The latest collection will be available for sale soon on the official website [TIGC] and leading e-commerce platforms.

About The Indian Garage Company:

Established in 2012 by Anant Tanted, The Indian Garage Company has grown into a 400-crore enterprise with a rapid growth trajectory and is targeting 1500 Cr GMV in the next five years. Operating under the 'House of Brands' format, the company boasts two brands under its umbrella: TIGC (Menswear) and FreeHand (Womenswear).

As a company focused on Gen Z consumers, The Indian Garage Co. has evolved into a tech-enabled, digital-first firm, promising its customers access to global fashion trends at an unprecedented pace. Due to the growing acceptance and popularity of TIGC products, the company intends to diversify its offerings and introduce additional categories under its umbrella.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.