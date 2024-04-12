Tiger Properties' Sustainable Construction Practices in Dubai

Among the world's top nations for architectural wonders and urbanism, the United Arab Emirates stands out as it showcases human progress and brilliance. Dubai is the perfect example of a vision that has transformed the region into an irresistible tourist destination and an international business center, making it one of the wealthiest states. The significant inflow of multinational corporations and tourists also created a strong demand for high-end commercial and residential assets.

Moreover, the city's investor-friendly, tax-friendly policies and cosmopolitan aura make it a sweet spot for investors worldwide. Dubai also enjoys a varied economic footprint in technology, finance, oil, tourism, and real estate development. Most importantly, it is known for its eco-friendly progress.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Tiger Group

Tiger Group is one of the many established development companies that have witnessed the UAE's extravagant growth over the decades. From real estate to manufacturing, this giant has served the UAE for over 50 years, being at the top of the list with its real estate projects around the city.

Established in the early 1970s, Tiger Group has delivered on its promise of revolutionizing the Emirati crown jewel. The empire has proven its commitment to strategic initiatives, from construction to hospitality. The progressive vision of the CEO of Tiger Group and the company helped boost Dubai's reputation as a hub of innovation, opportunity, and luxury. Furthermore, being one of the most eco-friendly businesses, this company is now known for its principles of maintaining a green sector in the UAE.

Eco-Friendly Choices

Thanks to Dubai's commitment to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals and Dubai Supreme Council's Green Building Regulations, The United Arab Emirates leads innovation globally, setting new standards for green estate development.

Tiger Properties – a Tiger Group subsidiary, stands tall as an eco-friendly construction pioneer with remarkable, luxurious UAE buildings. They prove that opulence and environmental sustainability can coexist harmoniously.

As a responsible organization, Tiger Group considers sustainability the only way forward. This idea has pushed Emirati real estate companies to make environmentally friendly material choices.

Tiger Properties & Eco-Friendly Materials

Eng. Waleed Al Zoubi, chairman of Tiger Group, announced their plans to emphasize eco-friendly materials.

This initiative goes beyond promises as the company has laid the foundation of five in-house factories that rely on eco-friendly substitutes like repurposed steel, ethically sourced wood, and low-impact concrete, guaranteeing that each project fulfills strict quality requirements while reducing its carbon footprint and resource depletion.

Along with extensive national growth, Tiger Properties aims to protect the environment while adhering to worker safety protocols. The founders' vision of a greener future and luxurious plans helped Tiger Group evolve into more than just a real estate giant. The company's thriving construction business has paved the way for exploring new horizons and embracing innovation as its guiding principle.

Tiger Properties has been a key facilitator in boosting UAE's infrastructural footprint with iconic properties like Red Square Tower, Majan Tower, Faradis Tower, etc.

A Skyline Of Luxury & a Better Environment

Reshaping Dubai's urban environment with innovative development methods, Tiger Properties is a prime example of opulent living fused with environmental awareness. Each new landmark by this company emphasizes sustainability at every level of the building process.

This encourages investors and residents to obtain eco-friendly homes that benefit them by contributing to the UAE's growth and reducing its carbon footprint. It also encourages other developers to adopt eco-friendly practices and create a more resilient future for generations to come.

Today, Tiger Group excels in several areas, including hospitality, healthcare, manufacturing, and more. What sets Tiger Group apart is its firm commitment to exclusivity. The conglomerate's portfolio reads like a catalog of architectural masterpieces, unmatched hospitality, manufacturing marvels, and a promise to elevate Dubai's stature on the global front with a commitment to building sustainable skyscrapers around the UAE.

The leading conglomerate remains committed to serving the people of the Emirates with quality and responsible measures for the environment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.