Tiger Shroff Embraces Versatile Styles, Says Celebrity Hairstylist Amit Yashwant

The man who has been working with actor Tiger Shroff for almost 7 years now, his personal hairstylist, Amit Yashwant is the man behind all the crush worthy beautifully hair looks of Tiger. Making sure he fits to his best and marks a difference wherever he goes; Amit’s art has been appreciated by all adorers of Shroff.

Tiger is currently making buzz for his upcoming movie Bade Miyaan, Chote Miyaan alongside Akshay Kumar. And so does his looks have been jaw dropping. Amit says, “Tiger is one of those people who puts in extra efforts to have healthy hair and skin. When it comes to any movie or any appearances; Tiger is very cooperative in trying out different things and seeing what suits the best. Honestly, he is a very nice person I have ever worked with. He’s like family!! There’s so much to learn from him and never feels like I’m working… Rather it’s a fun time spent along with work!!”

Amit has his salon located in Bandra called Manemaniac. He has also worked with several actors including Disha Patani, Pashmina Roshan, Banita Sandhu, Vir Das and others… Hailing from a small village in Maharashtra, Yashwant is today one of the known hair stylists in the industry.

