Tiigers of Kolkata, led by Aksha Kamboj, win Indian Street Premier League debut

India, 20th March 2024: With a new dawn, we hear the tigers roar through Mumbai as Tiiger of Kolkata brings home the trophy in the inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL). The Tiigers of Kolkata played their final match against Majhi Mumbai on 15th March, 2024 and won by 10 wickets. Their team was led by Mrs. Aksha Kamboj, executive chairperson, Aspect Global along with Bollywood’s power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan.

It was under Mrs. Kamboj’s constant guidance and support the team played a total of seven matches and eventually emerged victorious in the season. As an executive chairperson, Aksha's leadership style is characterised by inclusivity, empowerment, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, setting the stage for unparalleled growth and prosperity.

Mrs. Aksha Kamboj with Bollywood's power couple, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

Being the co-owner of Tiigers of Kolkata, she has shattered glass ceilings and has rewritten the rules, proving that gender is no barrier to success in this fiercely competitive world of the sports conglomerates. Having a strategic mindset and keen eye for spot talent she had her eyes set on the prize from the auction itself which helped her navigate through the intricate dynamics of the ISPL arena with finesse. She was quick in recognising the unique strengths and talents of each team member and provided them with the support and encouragement needed to excel on the field.

Under her counsel, Tiigers of Kolkata operated as a cohesive unit, with each member contributing their best towards a shared goal. She says that, “This win is a celebration of our Aspect Global’s family values: unity, resilience, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Together, we have proven that when we stand as one, there's nothing we cannot achieve.” Further. Mrs Kamboj credits, “This victory belongs to each and every member in Tiigers of Kolkata and Aspect Global who poured their heart and soul into our shared vision.”

What is inspiring is her journey from an entrepreneur to a sports mogul which is a witness to the transformative power of leadership, empowerment, and resilience. Through her vision and determination, she not only brought home the championship but has also inspired a generation of women to dream big and pursue their passions fearlessly.

Her journey from a dreamer with a vision to the owner of a championship-winning team is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and leadership. In Aksha, we find a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us that with dedication and determination, anything is possible. The Tiigers of Kolkata may have claimed victory on the field, but it is Aksha Kamboj's indomitable spirit that will continue to inspire generations to come.

