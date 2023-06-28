Tileswale witnesses Exponential Growth in FY 2022-23

India, 28th June 2023: Tileswale, the pioneering ceramic tile and sanitaryware live marketplace has experienced remarkable growth since its establishment in 2021. Designed as an organized platform to address market issues and revolutionize the unorganized industry, Tileswale has rapidly become a powerhouse for ceramic buyers and sellers. With exponential growth, Tileswale has been accompanied by impressive revenue figures and a significant global presence.

Over the past two years, Tileswale has experienced an extraordinary surge in revenue, showcasing its ability to deliver significant value to the ceramic industry. In the financial year 2021-2022, the platform accomplished a notable revenue milestone of 50 Lakhs. Building upon this success, Tileswale continued its impressive growth trajectory in 2022-2023, with revenue skyrocketing to an impressive 3.50 CR, marking a remarkable 7x increase in revenue milestone achievement. These numbers reflect the platform's exceptional performance and highlight the trust and confidence that industry stakeholders have placed in Tileswale.

Tileswale's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to addressing the gaps that hindered the expansion of the unorganized ceramic industry. By creating a user-friendly platform that caters to the unique needs of buyers and sellers, Tileswale has cultivated a sizable market for company growth. The platform empowers industry stakeholders to interact, secure lucrative deals, explore products, browse catalogues, and connect with business personnel effortlessly. With cutting-edge technology at its core, Tileswale is revolutionizing the industry and providing a seamless experience for all participants.

A critical factor in Tileswale's success lies in its global presence, with clients spanning 62+ countries. By establishing a robust international foothold, the platform has become a reputable online marketplace, connecting recognized manufacturers and traders worldwide. This extensive reach expands business opportunities for Tileswale and provides a diverse and vibrant ecosystem for ceramic stakeholders globally.

Mr Pratik Kundariya, Chief Operating Officer (COO) & Co-Founder of Tileswale, expressed his vision and mission for the company, saying, “In 2022, the Indian tiles, sanitaryware, and bathroom fittings market achieved a remarkable size of US$ 8,124.8 Million. Looking ahead, the market is expected to witness tremendous growth, with IMARC Group projecting it to reach US$ 12,750.4 Million by 2028, exhibiting a notable CAGR of 7.3% during 2023-2028. Recognizing the vast potential within this sector, we at Tileswale are driven by a vision to become a global leader and revolutionize the ceramic and tiles industry. Our mission is to address billion-dollar challenges within the industry, fuel the growth of our users worldwide, and pave the way for innovation, connectivity, and abundant opportunities for all stakeholders. Looking ahead, we have ambitious plans for further growth, with a projected forecast of reaching a staggering 50x revenue milestone by 2025. This projection underscores our unwavering commitment to expanding our impact and solidifying our position as a key player in the industry.”

Tileswale stands out as a leading platform, offering a multitude of unique selling propositions (USPs) and features that set it apart in the market. As the world's largest B2B2C live marketplace, Tileswale serves as a comprehensive destination for buyers and sellers in various categories, including Ceramic Tiles, Sanitaryware, Bathware, and Kitchen products. Leveraging its extensive network, Tileswale has successfully met the demands of more than 22,000 buyers, amounting to a significant lead value of 421 CR. By enabling smooth connections among industry participants, Tileswale has facilitated seamless interactions within the market. The platform offers a diverse range of products, with a staggering selection of over 14,500 options across different categories. This extensive product portfolio ensures that customers can find exactly what they need, catering to their unique preferences and requirements. With its robust infrastructure and expansive reach, Tileswale continues to redefine the B2B2C landscape, providing unparalleled convenience, choice, and opportunities for stakeholders in the industry.

Tileswale is dedicated to further expanding its international connections and solidifying its global presence. By forging strategic partnerships and collaborations with distributors, suppliers, and retailers worldwide, the company aims to tap into new markets and introduce its extensive range of high-quality tiles to international customers. Through these efforts, Tileswale strives to become the trusted and preferred choice for customers worldwide, offering them access to a vast selection of tiles, exceptional service, and unparalleled value.

For more information about Tileswale and its services, please visit https://www.tileswale.com/ or contact Mr. Pratik Kundariya at pratik@tileswale.com or 90339 81398.

Download the app now:

- For Android Users -

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.lightlink.tileswaleApp

- For IoS Users -

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/tiles-wale/id1480414835?ls=1

