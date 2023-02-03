Time to celebrate love- Valentine gifting ideas

Valentine's is all about pampering your loved ones! May it be your partner, your siblings, your friends, or even your parents right? But one thing most of us really struggle with is finding a perfect gift for them! Well, look no more because here’s a thoughtfully curated list of brands you can shop from, which we promise will make Valentine's Day more special!

H.O.M. Perfumes

H.O.M. Perfumes is an Indian fragrance house that blends fragrances to offer unique, long-lasting, and memorable scents. Hummingbird, the most romantic fragrance from H.O.M Perfumes, is a flamboyant coming together of champagne, citruses, and wild berries. After all, who doesn’t like a little bit of berries and a whole lot of bubbly to kickstart the Valentine’s Day celebrations! It’s a fun, vivacious scent, perfect for first dates, blind dates, and just about any dates. Go ahead and make a fragrant statement!

Instagram- @h.o.m.perfumes

Not Only Letters

Not only letters is a homegrown personalised gifting brand. They are known to turn the ordinary into a unique or memorable memento by adding a touch of personalisation. They offer personal gifting, corporate gifting, festive gifts, and return favours with a touch of love and memory. With Valentine’s around the corner, they have the perfect gifts that your loved ones will definitely adore and love. A pretty box that comes with an Infinity luxurious rose that lasts up to 3 years or more. The box can be personalised with any special date and the couple's initials. Their “heart you mugs” will surely convey love in every sip. The Heart-shaped Double walled mugs keep drinks hot while protecting hands and are personalised with names or initials.

Instagram- @notonlyletters

Alchemy Studio

The alchemy studio seeks to bridge the gap between luxury and accessibility by bringing to you a versatile collection of jewellery. A perfect balance of old-world charm and contemporary everyday wear crafted in sterling silver and gold to address every individual taste and budget. We believe in fine craftsmanship by combining age-old techniques, quality materials, and attention to detail so that every piece of jewellery chosen is able to serve as a powerful expression of personal style. Their Victorian Clara emerald uncut diamond earrings can be the perfect valentine's gift to show that your loved ones are as beautiful and special as these earrings - with an emerald in the centre which portrays that the person's world revolves around them.

Instagram- @thealchemystudio_in

Bbling by Meghana

Bblingg by Meghana is a homegrown Modern Indian Jewellery brand of contemporary destination wedding jewellery and everyday-wear luxe pieces. All the pieces are designed in-house and carefully handcrafted by a team of skilled artisans. Adorned and liked by celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif, this is just the perfect brand you need to look at for Valentine's. An expression of love that is both intimate and thoughtful, and what better gift for a Valentine than a piece of jewellery especially customised for the person you love. The Initial Crystal Bracelet is a handcrafted beautiful personalised piece set with Swarovski crystals in stunning jewel tones with a custom initial in diamonte crystals, 22kt gold polished. The style allows for easy stacking for an everyday luxe look plus the perfect sparkle for an evening out.

Instagram- @bblinggbymeghana

Raksha Cotha

The brand ‘Raksha Cotha’, a bootstrapped home business, was founded in 2018. It has grown to include boxed flowers, wedding trousseau packing, customised wedding invitations, decor, table setup, and hampers and giveaways for any occasion under the sun. Their creations are made possible by a network of highly skilled and competent farmers and craftspeople. With valentine’s around the corner, they got you the perfect heart box to surprise your loved ones. For your commitment, faithfulness & loyalty, there’s a heartful of red roses and to raise a toast to this divine celebration, there's a wine from the best, and chocolates to add more sweetness to joy! The best part is that it can also be customised as per your needs.

Instagram- @rakshacotha

Daga Accessories

Established in 2015 by the sister duo of Jigisha & Drishti Jain, Daga Accessories brings you the most unique and exquisite jewellery ideal for younger women. The jewels are a mixture of modern charm & feminine cuteness. The talented sister duo truly believe in the quote " Jewellery has that power to be this one little thing that can make you feel Unique " And aims to bring you the most intriguing, fascinating & mesmerising pieces of jewellery, which give you a feel of luxury. For Valentine’s day, they have developed the perfect pair of earrings that will surely be adored. Handcrafted by the in-house designers, these earrings are made using the finest Brass & Flawless, Unblemished Pearls from their signature "Floral Collection '' plated in 22K Gold.

Instagram- @dagaaccessories19

Kastiya Jewels

With over decades of experience in the jewellery industry, Kastiya jewels were started in the year 2015 as an extension of its family business. Kastiya jewels offer handcrafted modern beaded jewellery. Located in the city of gemstones - Jaipur, their designs are inspired by its rich culture and heritage. All of their pieces are beautifully handcrafted by local artisans using semi-precious gemstones, pearls & and other embellishments. They aim at bringing high-quality gemstone and pearl jewellery at affordable prices to customers. Kastiya jewels have got you the perfect valentines gift from their Pearl Saga Collection - The Classic Choker. Pearls can be adorned at any time and by any age group. It’s a timeless and most sophisticated piece of jewellery that every woman should have in her wardrobe.

Instagram- @kastiyajewels

Khushboo Rathod

Khushboo Rathod is a Hyderabad-based fashion label making western and resort wear for women. Their outfits are going to give you the opportunity to head off for some sun, have fun with fashion and embrace easy-breeze silhouettes in the most effortless way. With Valentine’s around the corner, Label Khushboo Rathod has got the perfect outfit for your loved ones. Jasud shirt with a ruched skirt is an elegant and chic attire which will enhance the entire look of your beloved outfit. This outfit is gonna turn heads and will ensure your loved ones feel special in all ways.

Instagram: @khushburathodlabel

These brands are going to ensure that this valentine’s day you don't forget to shower love on your partner. You can celebrate everyone from your best friends, children, or newlywed family members, and there are plenty of gifts that fit every personality type and budget.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.