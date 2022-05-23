Time to get back into your fitness routine with Skechers!

Many of us have been leading largely sedentary lives since the pandemic hit two years ago. Work from home and soaring and waning rates of infection had moved a lot of fitness enthusiasts indoors, a trend that seems to be reversing finally as a wave of high-tech fitness takes over.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As the pandemic settles down and we start to step out, it is time to make fitness a priority and get back to that exercise routine, which is one of the most important things you can do for your good health.

The benefits of a regular fitness regime for the human body are many – both physical and mental. It helps you control your body weight, reduces the risk of heart diseases, helps the body manage blood sugar levels, boosts energy levels, and even promotes better sleep.

Having a regular exercise regime is known to go a long way in preventing chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, many types of cancer, high cholesterol. Regular moderate exercise can also give you better skin – by stimulating blood flow and delaying the appearance of skin ageing.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

GoRun Power

Many studies have shown that regular exercise reduces levels of stress, decreases anxiety and depression and elevates the mood. Moreover, exercise can increase the production of endorphins which help keep the mind in the positive frame of mind and even reduce the perception of pain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Studies have also revealed that physical inactivity is being linked to an increased change of a more severe Covid-19 infection. During a recent study, researchers from the University of San Diego found that those infected with Covid-19 in the US who were consistently inactive during the two years preceding the pandemic were more likely to be admitted to hospital.

While there are many forms of exercise routines that you can opt for, running offers benefits that outweigh just walking or even jogging. Regular running is a weight bearing exercise that can help your body build strong bones, strengthen muscle mass, improve cardiovascular fitness and maintain a healthy weight. It is a lot more intense than walking, and also requires a higher overall level of fitness.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

But, as you hit the sidewalk or the gym again, having the right running technology in the form of a sturdy pair of shoes in this fitness journey is an absolute must. Ditch those old sneakers for a new high-performance pair, as poorly fitted shoes are a common cause of injury while running.

Make sure you buy the right shoes for your foot type – whether cushioned shoes designed for those with a high arch, or stability shoes for those who tend to pronate the weight on the inside of the foot while walking, or motion control shoes which offer added stability for flat feet.

Getting yourself the right kind of shoes can take you one step closer to achieving your fitness goals, as it equips you with the correct gear you need to make that first step after two long years of largely being confined to the home. But, out of the plethora of options available out there, making the right choice of shoes can seem to be a daunting task.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Global lifestyle and performance footwear brand Skechers has got you covered there with its latest wide collection of running shoes, which cater to the growing fitness community that is looking for high performance footwear geared for running with zero compromises. Each model has been carefully designed with the right R&D at the backend to promote athleticism and take your workout to the next level.

Go Run Speed Freak

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

You can choose from one of Skechers’ popular collections for runners that include the Go RUN Speed Freek , it is embedded with the Hyberburst cushioning midsole which offers a highly responsive and ultra-lightweight wearing experience and also features the HYPER ARCTM which adapts to your stride promoting a smoother transition as well as a Goodyear Performance Outsole for enhanced traction.

Skechers GO RUN Maxroad 5 is an ultra-cushioned, neutral road running shoe designed with highly-resilient HYPERBURST cushioned pillars and Goodyear Performance Outsole. The Carbon Infused H-Plate provides an easy transition from midfoot to toe-off, and a snappier and faster toe-off.

Go Run Ride 9

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another great option is the Go Run Ride 9 lace up sneakers, which make for a lightweight and well-cushioned pair of running shoes. The HYPERBURST cushioned midsole and Goodyear performance outsole offer efficiency in every stride.

Skechers also has the Go Run Balance 2 option, which has a Ultra Light Foam cushioning at the sole for the highest level of comfort while running. These shoes are lightweight and responsive and feature a lace-up motion control running shoe design. For added convenience, these are machine-washable too!