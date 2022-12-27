Tips For Choosing A Plastic Surgeon

Not every physician is qualified or experienced in every procedure and choosing the right plastic surgeon isn't as simple as getting a referral. Referrals and internet research can give you a place to start but as a potential plastic surgery patient, you have a lot at stake – your safety and your appearance. You need to carefully evaluate the surgeon before you make the choice.

You want the plastic surgeon you choose to be better than good; he or she should be great – a proven expert. When making this critical choice, you should ask yourself a few questions...

• Does my surgeon have the expertise required to safely perform the surgical procedure?

• Does the physician have the experience with this type of procedure?

• Has he or she produced exceptional results for other patients on a regular basis?

If the surgeon you are evaluating has all three qualities, you may have a winner.

Expertise

Plastic surgery is a highly complex specialty that requires years of education and training. Board certification also allows you to ensure that a physician will meet safety requirements and has the medical skills needed but it is only the beginning. Asking your surgeon about his or her professional involvement in teaching, speaking or writing about the procedure you are considering will tell you that he or she is up-to-date on new techniques and technology.

Experience

In addition to the right training and education, your physician should have experience performing the type of surgery you are considering. Some surgeons specialize in particular procedures, and your procedure type should be in his "top three." A good rule of thumb is that he or she should have performed this type of procedure once or more per week for five years or more. Plastic surgery is a complex art and the surgeon needs to stay in practice. Having done a number of procedures over a number of years will help ensure that he or she has the skills that you need.

Exceptional Results

When most people think about plastic surgery – they think about the results they hope to get but not every plastic surgery story ends well. If you have ensured that your potential surgeon has the expertise and experience, you are on your way to choosing the right doctor but he or she also needs to produce exceptional results. Most plastic surgeons keep a file of "before and after" pictures which you should examine. Make sure these include at least two examples of "after" photos taken a year or more post-surgery.

By considering these three E's, you have taken care of the physical part of your plastic surgery but there is more. Your plastic surgeon should be personable as well. The difference between a good plastic surgeon and a great one can be credited to his interaction with his patients. For that evaluation, we have the three C's and three A's.

Your surgeon should be concerned about your feelings and overall wellness by being caring, compassionate and completely empathetic. He or she should also project confidence and have good communication skills by being amiable, available and able.

These tips will help you find a qualified plastic surgeon who will do a great job, but your relationship with the surgeon and how his or her staff interact with you will have a tremendous impact on your experience and outcome. If you are happy, confident and feel like you are being heard, your experience will be easier and less stressful which can make your recovery period easier and the ultimate outcome better.

Why Plastic Cosmetic Surgery Is Popular During The Holiday Season

For most people, the holidays call for vacation time. We can take a break and enjoy the festivities leading up to the New Year celebrations. For others, this is the perfect time to get Plastic Cosmetic surgery. Getting Plastic Cosmetic surgery during the holiday season is an easy way to use the free time you get to heal and recover from your procedure. There are many reasons why some people decide on getting plastic surgery during this time of the year, so we compiled the top 3 reasons on why Plastic Cosmetic surgery is so popular during the holiday season.

Time Off Work

Getting time off work can be hard for some professionals who do not have the flexibility to create their own schedules. The holiday season brings many events and weekends that allow companies to offer their employees vacation time, such as Diwali, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Why not take advantage of this free time to get that surgery you have always wanted? Plus, this is a great opportunity to get surgery without losing out on lost time and income for the days off that you might need for the downtime associated with your procedure. Another reason why the holidays are a suitable time for plastic surgery is that you can get a cosmetic procedure without it being detected by your coworkers and peers. Doesn’t it feel great to not have to explain or give reasons on why you look so fantastic when you do get back to work?

Recovery Time Indoors Is Easy When It’s Cold Outside

Staying indoors during the recovery phase can be a challenge for those who are always active and on the go, especially during the summer. During the colder holiday season, however, it is much easier to stay indoors and be comfortable. Plastic surgery is invasive and demanding on the body, so to achieve optimal results it is very important to rest and recover from the procedure, as instructed by your plastic surgeon. How you recover is almost as important as getting the actual surgical procedure, because there are many risks involved with not allowing your body to recuperate from the discomfort that plastic surgery can bring to your body.

Avoiding The Sun To Stay Indoors Is Easier

There are many ways to enjoy the indoors during the colder season. If you get plastic surgery during the holidays, then you will be required to stay indoors and avoid direct sun contact with the areas affected by the operation. Harmful UVA and UVB rays can damage the skin and can cause further darkening of the scars in and around the incision sites or the dermal damage caused by lasers. It is crucial to protect yourself by wearing sunscreen and covering any areas

that have been affected by surgery. Your best option is to stay indoors, turn on your favourite TV shows or movies, and enjoy the warmth at home, avoiding the cold, harsh winter. Doesn’t sound too bad, does it?

New Year, New You!

As the New Year approaches, most of us have new ideas and increased motivation for new goals that we begin to set for our New Year’s resolution. A great way to jumpstart your New Year is by getting a rejuvenating treatment on a part of you that you have always wanted to enhance. It can also help you feel better about yourself and how you face the world in the New Year. Gifting yourself the right to look AND feel good for the New Year is something we can all appreciate and accept.

