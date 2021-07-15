Tips to ensure a healthy IVF pregnancy

Advancements in science and evolution of the In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) process over the last four decades have increased the success rate of the procedure which presently stands at an average of around 60 per cent in India.

Like for any pregnancy, the initial weeks of a IVF pregnancy are very crucial to ensure a healthy delivery as the woman is immune compromised and lots of changes are taking place inside the body. At this time, it is imperative to monitor the growth of the baby and take the required medications on time.

By following some simple tips, couples going for IVF can improve the success rates of every cycle and have a healthy baby.

Lifestyle changes

Couples suffering from infertility should make modifications to their lifestyle even before the treatment begins. Smoking and consumption of alcohol and recreational drugs are known to cause infertility and can come in the way of a healthy pregnancy. These can cause miscarriages or even affect the health of the unborn baby.

Manage your weight

Being overweight and underweight is both not good for pregnancy. Obesity can cause gestational hypertension and gestational diabetes. It is advised to eat a healthy diet both before and during IVF. Couples should have adequate protein intake (one gram per kg of body weight), add supplements for multivitamins and multi-minerals.

Exercise

Moderate exercise can help achieve a healthy weight and also prepare the body for pregnancy. But, care must be taken not to overdo the exercise. A BMI of 18-24 is considered to be ideal. A moderate workout, comprised of exercise, walking and yoga is also known to release endorphins which are good for a pregnant woman.

Keep stress at bay

The IVF procedure itself can be stress and the wait for the result of the cycle can be overwhelming for couples. And, stress can affect the success of the IVF process and the body’s ability to have a healthy pregnancy, making it a vicious cycle. Practicing mindfulness and meditation can help keep stress levels down.

Genetic screenings

In cases of recurrent pregnancy losses, or when the patient is over 35 years of age, Pre-conceptional Genetic Screening (PGS) and Pre-conceptional Genetic Testing (PGT) can be helpful in choosing a healthy embryo. Those with a family history of genetic disorders can also opt for these screenings.

Safeguard against infections

Pregnancy is an immune-compromised state when the woman is more susceptible to catching infections, some of which could prove to be life threatening for the mother as well as the child. In view of the current scenario, pregnant women should avoid going to crowded places and eat home cooked food to avoid infections.

Avoid intercourse

It is better to avoid sexual activity for the first three months of pregnancy as this is a time when the placenta is placed lower down in the uterus. In the further months too, it is advisable to avoid sexual intercourse to bring down chances of sexually transmitted infections.

Age

The timing of IVF is of utmost importance. With increasing age, success rates go down making it important for couples suffering from infertility to start treatment as soon as possible. The advancing age of the woman causes the gametes to age, and can become a major roadblock in the process of IVF.

Dr Kumudini Chauhan is Director, Ganga Laxmi IVF Centre, Lucknow.