Tips To Help You Pay Your Bills on Time

Keeping track of, and paying all your bills on time should be quite simple. However, experience tells us that this is not often the case. Bill payment requires that you track multiple due dates, and your available funds and account for unplanned expenses as well. While this might seem quite challenging to do, with the right support, and a little planning it can be quite simple to manage. So what are some of the ideas that you could implement to help you pay your bills on time? We've listed down a few tips below:

Ways to Keep Up With Your Bill Payments

Digital payment solutions like PayZapp have simplified bill payments. As long as you have a smartphone, and the right mobile payment app downloaded on it, you can ensure your bills are paid before the pay by date. PayZapp by HDFC Bank is one such payment solution that can assist with timely bill payments.

Using PayZapp to Organise, Manage and Make Bill Payments

A smartphone, an active internet connection and linked payment methods are all you need to pay your bills via PayZapp by HDFC Bank. Once you have downloaded and installed the app, you can then sign in, select the biller of your choice and then enter details such as your consumer number. Payzapp will then retrieve your bills, and allow you to make payments via your preferred payment method.

How PayZapp helps with timely bill payments:

Worried about missing a notification, text or email about your bills? With AutoPay, you can automate bill payments and never have to worry about them being paid again. It may take an initial investment in terms of time, but the end result is zero-stress about bills in the future. You can also consider:

Making a List of Each Bill

Organise your bills. A bill organiser wors great for physical bills, and helps you keep track of who money is owed to, and when you need to make payments.

Sign up for Reminders

Most service provides in India provide online bill payment reminder services that you can sign up for. This way you can get notified when the bill is generated, and a few times before the due date.

Consolidate Your Bills

Is your mobile service provider also your internet and cable service provider? You could request them to consolidate your bills and then set up automated payments.

Remember Your Billing Cycle

After you’ve paid a few bills, you may notice a pattern. Your electricity bills may be due before the 10th of each month, while your cable service provider may be billing you towards the end of the month. Once you recognize the billing pattern, you’ll remember your bill dates.

Download Online Payment Apps

There are many online payment app options to choose from, such as PayZapp, which allow you to make payments for all kinds of bills. With Payzapp however, there's a lot more on offer than just bill payments.

Choose Payment Aggregator Apps

If you prefer not to use multiple online payment apps and wish to pay your bills on a single platform, you can use online payment aggregator apps like PayZapp by HDFC Bank. PayZapp allows you to pay all kinds of bills and recharge your various devices/accounts on a single, user-friendly platform.

Why Choose PayZapp

It is a one-stop solution for all bill payments and recharging needs.

You can find all your billers – electricity, gas, water, mobile/landline, rent, etc., listed here.

Once you pay a bill, you don’t have to enter your consumer details for subsequent payments.

You can use PayZapp Passbook’s section to track your bills and know what’s pending and paid.

You can find all your billers on PayZapp’s homepage, so you never forget to pay your bills.

How Timely Bill Payments Benefits You

Helps you avoid late payment fees and penalties.

Prevents potential interruptions or disconnection of services.

Enhances your credit score, especially in the context of loans and credit card bills.

Saves you money on interest charges.

Assists with building trust with service providers for better terms in future.

Late Bill Payments and Things to Remember

If you expect delays in paying your bills for whatever reasons, consider the following:

Inform your biller about prospective delays to get an extension on the due date.

Consider paying a security deposit when you have extra funds, so your bills are adjusted with the deposit amount.

Try to make at least a partial payment so your services remain uninterrupted.

With so many online payment apps and digital solutions available at your fingertips, it is almost impossible to miss a bill payment. If you’d rather avoid the clutter of multiple payment apps, PayZapp by HDFC Bank is the app for you. You can download PayZapp from the Apple iOS or Android Google Play Store, set it up with your bank accounts, and pay your bills effortlessly.

*Disclaimer: Terms and conditions apply. The information provided in this article is generic in nature and for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for specific advice in your own circumstances.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.