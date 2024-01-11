Tiska Mrs India 2023, 1st R’Up, Season 4, Dr RituParna Majumdar (Gold Category)

E-Status Presents Tiska Pageants - Tiska Mrs. India 2023, Season 4, powered by Forever India Events and supported by Kosmo - Plast Super Speciality Hospital and Runway Fashion Management this gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit. It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them National and International platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss Universe India 2023 Shweta Sharda, who was present as a eminent celebrity guest and jury member along with few renowned esteemed jury members presented out were famous Bollywood celebrity stylist Rishi Raj,Model and Fashion Photographer Montu Tomar,Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary,Super Model Hida S Kaula,Entrepreneur Piyusha Sharma,Celebrity Designer Wricky Angrish, Entrepreneur ,Srishti Sehgal,Dr Kaiynat Ansari( Director Kosmo - Plast Super Speciality Hospital) Gujrat & Purnima Padmasana ( Motivational Speaker ,Writer and Banker ).

Knowing about our one of the Title winner(1st R’Up)in Gold category Dr Rituparna Majumdar who is a Practising physician and Diabetologist in Kolkata. She has completed MBBS from Calcutta National Medical College. After that she has earned the degree of Emergency Medicine from Royal College of Physicians, UK and Fellowship in Diabetology from Liverpool, UK. She has also shown her excellence in the field of Hospital Management by completing MBA. She is a perfect blend of Beauty with Brain. Where on the event She has impressed the organisers, mentors and participants with her pleasant dignified personality, charismatic looks and the positive approach towards every co contestants. She has mesmerised everyone with her beautiful, expressive and interactive eyes.

Recently Dr. Rituparna represented her home state West Bengal in the National Pageant of Tiska Mrs India 2023,Season 4. According to her, she is not only confidently beautiful with a true heart but on the other hand she is also full of passion and determination towards her goals . She always had a vision to enlighten a new spark in the women of this society who are striving to achieve their goals and to balance their professional and personal life. She has a thought full mission to contribute to the society to that extent from where her contribution will be regarded and her voice will reach the people of our country as well as beyond.

Dr Rituparna was academically brilliant since her childhood and stood first in her District in 10th Board exams conducted by West Bengal board . After successful completion of her senior secondary, she cracked Medical Entrance with a high rank. Since Childhood she aspired to be someone whose exemplary contribution towards society will be regarded and she had a strong inclination to the fashion and glamour industry. By nature, she is a perfectionist, fashionable and trendy from beginning. Due to the family structure and pressure of medical studies she could not pursue her dream in fashion world, but when she got the opportunity and attempted her 1st audition in year 2022 and qualified to the Grand finale to participate in TISKA Pageant she immediatly grabbed it with both hands.

Being a doctor, she serves the community to a great extent. She is a successful doctor with her very first commitments towards her patients, her patients are extremely satisfied and happy with her conciliation and medical advice. She says that - the blessings of her parents and the smile of contentment of her patients are the biggest strengths of her life. She is a passionate mother of two wonderful kids, a dutiful and responsible daughter & a caring wife. Dr Rituparna is blessed with a very supportive and progressive husband and very ethical and educated parents. Her husband is a renowned cardiologist in Kolkata. She says that due to the immense support of her family and kids, she is standing here today.

Being a doctor, she has involved herself with various charitable and social work. She is attached to various NGOs working for elderly people, human traffic victims & orphanages for visually impaired children. She gives free medical treatment and distributes free medicines to the people in need. During COVID phase she extended her enormous contribution towards society as a doctor as well as a COVID warrior. Dr Rituparna has a strong desire to work for the children of red-light areas and for the transgender community because she feels that they deserve more from life, to live with proper respect and honour and they should get enough privilege to grow up and attain a respectable future. She has a dream to form a charitable trust which will work for women’s health, safety and empowerment in the memory of her departed brother - late Dr Swarnarenu Mukherjee who was a successful gynaecologist. She wants to keep her departed brother alive through her contribution towards the women of society as her brother had immense respect for women, and that was the reason he became a gynaecologist. Dr. Rituparna has sincerely thanked Mr Prashant Chaudhary, Mrs Swati Dixit & the entire team of TISKA Pageants for their incomparable support and giving her an opportunity to rediscover herself. She is very grateful to TISKA Pageants as she has accepted this platform and the crown as the path for serving her nation. She always believed in her own abilities and potential, and she can be a big inspiration for all the married and working women. She likes to convey a message to all the women in our country that - “You are the master of your own life, do not let anyone decide what you do and what you do not, believe in yourself, chase your dream with hard-work and perseverance. One day will definitely come when the world will applaud for you”.

If we talk about the Tiska Mrs India 2023 winners of the show, Madhu Bindu Dondla was the winner in the Gold category, the 1st runner up was Dr. RituParna Majumdar and the 2nd runner up was Punita Borpujari Deoria.

Talking about her wardrobe in the Grand Finale Gold Category winner Dr RituParna Majumdar opened up the show with her introduction in Denim round in the Ethnic round she showcased Label Casadori & Crystal Design couture and in Gala Grand Finale she wore Label Zama by Anjali Sahni, Royal Blue Cocktail Gown.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked Ms Payal Srivastava (Founder and CEO E-status )for her immense support which she gave whole heartedly for the event where her guidance and ability to motivate women empowerment has actually made Tiska Pageants an exclusive platform for all the Married females ,on the Gala Grand Finale press conference she personally congratulated all the winners and associated partners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers to name few are Mansi Mehta,Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Purnima Padmasana,Show Director Pranav Hamal,All the finalist's makeup and hair were done by UK international London Beauty School with their experts team as they all are fully trained skilled experts to work on versatile faces and hair to maintain their glamorous look through out the event in various activities and Kamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success. www.tiskapageants.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.