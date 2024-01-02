Tiska Pageants, Tiska Mrs India 2023, Madhu Bindu Dondla (Gold category)

E-Status Presents Tiska Pageants Tiska Mrs. India Season 4, 2023 powered by Forever India events supported by Kosmoplast Hospital,this 4 days long gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 70 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss india Universe Shweta Sharda, who was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Rishi Raj, Montu Tomar, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Hida S Kaula, Piyusha Sharma,Wricky Angrish,Srishti Sehgal,Dr Kaiynat Ansari & Punima Padmasana.

If we talk about the Tiska Mrs India 2023 winners of the show, Madhu Bindu Dondla was the winner in the Gold category, the 1st runner up was Dr. RituParna Majumdar and the 2nd runner up was Punita Borpujari Deora. If we talk about the Tiska Miss category,Pooja Singh Thakur became the winner, Astha Chauhan became the 1st runner’s up, and Vismaya, the 2nd runner’s up, all these 6 winners first thanked both the organisers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest position in the National Event.

Where in the Grand Finale Gold Category winner Madhu Bindu Dondla opened up the show with her introduction in Denim round in the Ethnic round she showcased Label Casadori & Crystal Design couture and in Gala Grand Finale she wore Label Gauri J, royal blue cocktail gown.

Madhu Bindu Dondla is a psychologist and nutritionist. She is a body & mind wellness coach. She is a splendid example for beauty with brains. She mesmerised the organisers and participants, with her warm positive personality, enigmatic aura and charisma. She is from Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh, she lived at UK, now living at Gurgaon for last 10 years. She represented Haryana in the pageant. She says she is a global citizen. Before getting into wellness in 2019, she worked in insurance industry for 10 years, across the globe, in leadership roles. She describes coming back to India as incredible feeling and there is no place like home. She worked for big insurance brands at UK and at India. She also aced entrepreneurial journey, by successfully running a start up in insurance for 4 years. She received lot of awards and accolades for her services in insurance industry. She was one of the few renowned names in insurance industry across the nation. However, in 2019 she traversed into wellness, after gaining qualifications of MA in psychology and Fellowship in clinical nutrition. She always was passionate about body & mind wellness, so she moved into wellness industry, during the pandemic, body & mind wellness was need of the hour. Being an empathetic and compassionate person, she is very content with her fulfilling career as a wellness coach. She is highly proficient at transforming lives, by bringing lifestyle changes in nutrition, mental health and making her clients happier & healthier. She describes her journey from finance to wellness as moving from numbers to nutrition and from money to mental health. She marvellously strikes a balance between work and life. Her husband is a Director at Greenko Group. She is a mother of 2 boys. She is a rock solid support at home and also manages to excel at work. She received best dietician & psychologist award in 2022, as recognition for her services, she offered to Covid patients, during 1st and 2nd wave. She also passionately participates in charity activities. Few causes she works for are nutritional awareness, mental health, women empowerment, upliftment of underprivileged and animal welfare.

She has a unique, personalised, glamorous, style statement in her outfit & accessories choices. She wears her distinct style, with immense confidence. She always wished to shine on the ramp and leave her own mark in the fashion industry, which took a back seat due to the academic, career focus and achievements in the same. Now she traveled with Tiska for few months, polished her style & skills for fashion industry with the help of her mentors allotted to her by Tiska and eventually walked out victorious with the winning crown as Tiska Mrs India, Gold 2023. She says this is like dream come true and beginning of a new glamorous journey. As Mrs.India, she wishes to contribute to betterment of the society as much as she can. She also has a special focus on handloom & fabric industry and upliftment of people involved in the industry, she would like to contribute & make a difference for them.

Both the organisers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit thanked the Founder Director of Tiska Pageant Title sponsor E-Status Ms Payal Srivastava for supporting this National event with whole hearted efforts and congratulated all the winners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the Groomers whose names are Mansi Mehta,Dr Kaiynat Ansari,Purnima Padmasana,Show Director Pranav Hamal,Uk International Makeup academy as makeup and hair partner and Kaamini makeovers official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda all of them contributed significantly and contributed best of there efforts in making this show a great success. www.tiskapageants.com

