Tiska Pageants, Tiska Mrs India 2023, Wg Cdr Seema Sharma (Platinum Category)

DELHI - E-Status Presents Tiska Pageants - Tiska Mrs. India 2023, Season 4, powered by Forever India Events and supported by Kosmo- Plast Super Speciality Hospital and Runway Fashion Management this 4 days long gala show was organised at Hotel Leela Ambience, New Delhi in which 73 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organised by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit . It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them National and International platform where they can show their beauty and talent. All the 73 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform , out these all only 73 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Miss Universe India Shweta Sharda, who was present as a celebrity guest and Eminent jury member, the rest of the esteemed jury members were Celebrity Rishi Raj, Model & Fashion Photographer Montu Tomar,Entrepreneur Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Hida S Kaula,Entrepreneur Piyusha Sharma,Celebrity Designer Wricky Angrish,Entrepreneur Srishti Sehgal,Dr Kaiynat Ansari( Director Kosmo -Plast Super Speciality Hospital & Purnima Padmasana( Motivational Speaker ,Writer and Banker ),Stylist Seitu Kumar.

Wing Commander Seema Sharma is the winner of Tiska Mrs India 2023 in the Platinum category, the 1st runner up is Dr Vandita Dsouza, and the 2nd runner up is Shweta Rao. Pooja Singh Thakur is the winner of Tiska Miss India 2023, Astha Chauhan is the 1st runner-up, and Vismaya is the 2nd runner-up. All these six winners first thanked the organisers of the show, who provided them with a great platform to showcase their talent at a National Level.

In the Platinum category Grand Finale, Seema Sharma opened with her introduction in the Denim round. In the Ethnic round, she showcased Label Casadori & Crystal Design couture, and in the Gala Grand Finale, she wore a royal blue cocktail gown from label Lulu & Sky.

Wing Commander Seema Sharma (Retd) from Panchkula, Haryana, is an Indian Air Force veteran who served the nation for 14 years. She is a law graduate (BA LLB) from the Army Institute of Law Mohali. She holds a Master's in Human Resources Management from Jamia Milia Islamia University and has completed the Executive Business Management Course from the prestigious IIM Indore. Before joining the Indian Air Force, she was a practising lawyer at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. In the Indian Air Force, she has represented her country in the United States. She was also a part of the first All Women Marching Contingent at the Republic Day Parade 2015. Seema has won various awards, medals and commendations while in service for her professionalism and dedication to duty. These include medals for Operation Suraksha in Northeast India and the Thar desert, Operation Rhino, and long service, primarily consisting of active military in bases next to China and Pakistan Borders. After retirement, she joined the corporate world with one of the Big Four Firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers. She is currently a Manager in Supply Chain and Operations Consulting at PwC. She is married to a Keralite who, too, is a retired Indian Air Force Officer and a Fighter Pilot. Seema is a proud mother of 2 kids, aged 10 and 3 years. Seema is an athlete who has won Best Athlete at the Air Force Academy. Apart from being a soldier and a mother, Seema is a lawyer, a management consultant with one of the Big 4 and now a beauty pageant winner. Seema’s journey has been a story of dedication, determination and, most of all, representation of women. Seema believes that Participating in beauty pageants is not only a way to showcase your talent but also a chance to reinforce your individuality and positively impact society. Walking the ramp or standing at a podium is all about self-belief and the pursuit to achieve success! The experience of walking on stage before a large audience and judges motivates women to believe in themselves despite what others may think! This gives a significant boost in building self-confidence and makes them prepared to conquer the challenges of life.

With the Tiska Mrs India 2023 Platinum title, she aims to highlight once again that one can achieve whatever they set their sight on with dedication and hard work, regardless of gender and age. She hopes her story will inspire many young women to pursue their dreams and passions regardless of the field they are passionate about.

Coming once again to the show, both the show organisers, Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit, thanked the Founder Director of Tiska Pageant Title sponsor E-Status, Ms Payal Srivastava, for supporting this National event with wholehearted efforts. They congratulated all the winners and said all the team members had given their best support in making this show successful. They also thanked all the groomers whose names are Mansi Mehta, Dr Kaiynat Ansari and Purnima Padmasana, Show Director Pranav Hamal, UK International Makeup Academy as makeup and hair partner, and Kamini Makeovers, the official celebrity makeup artist for Shweta Sharda. All of them contributed significantly to making this show a great success. Website: www.tiskapageants.com

