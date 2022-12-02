Tommy Hilfiger Celebrates Tailored Collection with Guru Randhawa in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, India – Business Wire India

TOMMY HILFIGER, recently celebrated the launch of its Tailored Collection in Chandigarh with music icon Guru Randhawa. Donning his look in TOMMY HILFIGER’s classic Green Suit and Navy Blue Shirt, Guru wore the new collection in style. The intimate cocktail event also witnessed renowned bollywood celebrity, Ira Dubey and creme de la creme from the fashion industry like Anand Dixit, Neelaksh Apte, Prabh Uppal, Harsh Sharma, Carol Gracias and Rachel Bayros. The celebrated American premium brand TOMMY HILFIGER’s Tailored Collection features ideal fits that transcends from business wear, evening occasion, to smart casuals; best suited for a day to evening look. The colours pair perfectly with precision fits, premium fabrics, and luxe details for a sophisticated, tailored addition to one’s wardrobe. Glancing through the Tailored Collection, Guru Randhawa said, “Tommy Hilfiger is one of my most favourite brands and I love their new Tailored collection. From the fit, silhouettes, to colours, this collection has pieces that are best suited for multiple occasions like casual brunch, an evening look, formal office wear and more. Totally my style!” WHO: Guru Randhawa, Ira Dubey, Anand Dixit, Neelaksh Apte, Prabh Uppal, Harsh Sharma, Carol Gracias and Rachel Bayros. Guru Randhawa wore a Green Suit and Navy Blue Shirt from TOMMY HILFIGER’s Tailored Collection. Friends and followers of the brand are invited to join the conversation on social media using @TommyHilfiger and #TommyHilfiger WHERE: Tommy Hilfiger, Ground floor, Elante Mall, 178, Industrial Area, Phase 1, Chandigarh, India

About Tommy HilfigerWith a brand portfolio that includes TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS, Tommy Hilfiger is one of the world’s most recognized premium designer lifestyle groups. Its focus is designing and marketing high-quality men’s tailored clothing and sportswear, women’s collection apparel and sportswear, kidswear, denim collections, underwear (including robes, sleepwear and loungewear), footwear and accessories. Through select licensees, Tommy Hilfiger offers complementary lifestyle products such as eyewear, watches, fragrance, swimwear, socks, small leather goods, home goods and luggage. The TOMMY JEANS product line consists of jeanswear and footwear for men and women, accessories, and fragrance. Merchandise under the TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS brands is available to consumers worldwide through an extensive network of TOMMY HILFIGER and TOMMY JEANS retail stores, leading specialty and department stores, select online retailers, and at tommy.com. About PVH Corp.With a history going back over 135 years, PVH has excelled at growing brands and businesses with rich American heritages, becoming one of the largest apparel companies in the world. We have over 36,000 associates operating in over 40 countries and nearly $9 billion in annual revenues. We own the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo*, Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True & Co. intimates brand, and market a variety of goods under these and other nationally and internationally known owned and licensed brands. *The Speedo brand is licensed for North America and the Caribbean in perpetuity from Speedo International Limited.

