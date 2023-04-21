Tomorrow’s Engineering Today with a B.Tech degree from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham School of Engineering

Choosing the best college to pursue a B.Tech degree in engineering can pave the way for a promising career onward in life. In a country like India which is home to numerous world-class universities, making the right choice can seem daunting. Some of the core aspects to consider before making the final selection are infrastructure and faculty credentials, whether the university is recognised and has accreditations, is the curriculum is in sync with what the industry demands, and what research opportunities it offers to its students.

One institute that stands out in this quest is Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, which promises to deliver tomorrow’s engineering capabilities to its students today. The university offers a world-class education in B.Tech to its students across five campuses – Coimbatore, Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Amaravati. The university is ranked fifth in India in the NIRF rankings 2022 carried out by the Government of India. It also fares first in India in THE IMPACT rankings for 2022.

The B.Tech courses at Amrita are designed to create industry-ready talent with the best-in-class infrastructure and resources to achieve excellence in technical education. The courses are futuristic with subject inclusions like AI, IoT, and Cyber Security and the curriculum content has been designed to make it relevant to the skills needed by the industry. It is credit-based and the course syllabus is industry and research-oriented, with a focussed approach towards critical areas of the curriculum, teacher-learning, student support, infrastructure, and research.

All the Amrita Schools of Engineering campuses are accredited with the highest rating of ‘A’ by NAAC, the National Accreditation and Assessment Council of India, and have the approval of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). They seek to build a solution mindset in graduates who display a high degree of professional ethics, transparency, and accountability towards their work and society at large. It has been ranked as one of the best research institutions in India.

To offer the right international exposure, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham collaborates with top ranking universities in the US including IVY league colleges and top European universities on a regular basis for student exchange programs. It has emerged as one of the fastest growing institutions for higher learning in the country and is managed by Mata Amritanandamayi Math.

The focus is on imparting holistic education to students. Education at Amrita helps young people achieve success in the academic and material sense while equipping them with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to lead an ethical, empowering, and socially beneficial life. The end goal is to prepare a generation that is equipped with the right skillsets to meet the rigorous demands of the Information Age.

State-of-the-art B.Tech Campuses at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

Coimbatore campus: Located in the village of Ettimadai at the foothills of the Western Ghats, this well-planned campus spread across sprawling 400 acres is the haven of value education. It has a built-up area of over 28 lakh square feet and has an Olympic-sized swimming pool for students and staff. There is a lot of emphasis on eco-friendly and conservation practices on campus. For instance, all water waste from the hostels, faculty, and staff quarters is treated using EM avoiding the use of any chemicals. The green campus creates and uses its own organic fertilizers, which are made using vermicompost.

This campus offers a wide range of B.Tech programs including specialisations in Aerospace Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Computer and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (AI), Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security), Electrical and Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electrical and Communication Engineering, Automation and Robotics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Amritapuri campus: The Amritapuri campus is located close to the international headquarters of Mata Amritanandamayi Math to offer a learning environment that blends science and spirituality. This campus draws students from across the globe, more than 90 per cent of which reside in the campus hostel itself. Interestingly, it is home to over 3 terabytes of learning materials including audio and video lectures in 22 core areas. It also has the HuT (Humanitarian Technology) Labs which uses robotics to impact social change.

This campus also offers a wide range of B.Tech programs, which includes specialisations in Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (AI), Electrical and Computer Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Computer Engineering, Automation and Robotics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Bengaluru campus: This campus forms the technology hub for Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and is strategically located in the heart of Bengaluru city. It has a highly-qualified and experienced faculty and state-of-the-art facilities for students which make it an enriching experience where they are prepared with a solution mindset and a high degree of ethical standards. The curriculum itself is framed with extensive industry inputs, attracting recruiters from the best companies and institutes in India for placement.

The Bengaluru campus offers B.Tech programs with specialisations in six disciplines – Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (AI), Electrical and Electronics Engineering, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Computer Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering.

Chennai campus: Located at a distance of about 40 km from the main city of Chennai, this campus offers students an array of engineering programmes, all of which are modelled on a choice-based credit system with continuous evaluation by qualified faculty who mentor students. It boasts a well-stocked library with more than 8,000 volumes and subscriptions to over 36 journals and various e-resources such as IEEE, ASTM, J-Gate, to name a few.

This campus also offers a range of B.Tech programs with specialisations in Computer and Communication Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering, Computer Science and Engineering (AI), Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security), Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electronics and Computer Engineering, Automation and Robotics Engineering and Mechanical Engineering.

Amaravati Campus: Often referred to as the scenic campus of Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the Amaravati campus is set between the banks of river Krishna, natural getaways, and places of worship. The campus has been built as one of the most buoyant centres for research, education, and technological advancements. Each of the departments has been equipped with modern laboratories, design tools, and software packages.

The School of Engineering campus at Amaravati offers B.Tech programs with specialisations in just two disciplines – Computer Science and Engineering, and Computer Science and Engineering (AI).

The Amrita Advantage

The university recognises true merit and rewards it. As many as 85 per cent of the total number of seats for B.Tech at Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham are allocated for students who come on scholarships. Every year, more than 300 meritorious students get scholarships worth more than ₹4.5 crore. To make the process fair and transparent, these are based on student rankings in the admission entrance exams like AEEE or JEE for the first year and on the cumulative grade point average (CGPA) for the subsequent years.

The other big advantage that Amrita offers is placements – all B.Tech students who are eligible and opt for placements have more than one job offer at the end of the course on an average. In 2022, more than 95 per cent of students were placed after they completed their B.Tech degree courses and the highest CTC was at ₹56.95 lakh per annum. More than 175 companies recruited students from Amrita Schools of Engineering including some top industry names like Infosys, TCS, Microsoft, Google, IBM, Amazon, Bosch, Cisco, Atlassian, Ericsson, McKinsey & Company, among others.

