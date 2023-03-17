Top 03 Tropical Paradise of Vietnam for all the Beach Lovers

New Delhi (India), March 17: The feeling of the sea breeze caressing your face, digging your feet in the soft sand, lathering yourself with sunscreen and playing with the waves signal bliss for fellow beach lovers. Sailing through the pandemic fatigue, palm trees and coconuts, pina coladas and straw hats became distant memories as Indians are rushing to Vietnam to experience the summer vacation of their dreams.

Top 3 Tropical Paradise of Vietnam for all the Beach Lovers

Brace yourself as Vietnam yet again connects you to the tropical paradise of white sandy beaches and everything Sun, Sand and Surf.

We've put together an assortment of 03 of Vietnam's top beach destinations to assist you in making travel plans for your upcoming visit.

PhuQuoc

Nestled on the southwest coast of Vietnam, PhuQuoc is a stone’s throw distance from Cambodia.

Replete with serene beaches, and lush tropical vegetation, PhuQuoc rapidly morphed from being a silent island backwater to a must-visit beach spot for sun-seeking tourists in Vietnam. Moreover, with ease for Indian nationals travelling to PhuQuoc, tourists can enjoy this tropical paradise without a visa for up to 30 days. Set along an exclusive sandy beach is the opulent and comfortable Sheraton PhuQuoc Long Beach resort and JW Marriott PhuQuoc Emerald Bay Resort & Spa.

Located on a four-kilometre stretch of a pristine beach on the west coast of PhuQuoc, Vietnam’s largest island, Sheraton PhuQuoc Long Beach Resort blends traditional grandeur with modern simplicity, creating an atmosphere of refined elegance. PhuQuoc, renowned for housing Vietnam’s largest theme park VinWondersPhuQuoc, Vinpearl Safari, Corona Casino, Grand World PhuQuoc entertainment complex and an 18-hole golf course are all at proximity to Sheraton PhuQuoc Long Beach resort.

Families and couples seeking a quick getaway to the stunning Pearl Island in the Gulf of Thailand are increasingly seen opting to stay at the JW Marriott PhuQuoc Emerald Bay. With plenty of enriching experiences at this resort, guests of JW Marriott PhuQuoc can experience the most exquisite regional crafts produced by artisanal boutiques along Rue de Lamarck. A wide variety of cultural activities and customs are scheduled here and are simply waiting to be discovered by culture enthusiasts looking for fascinating experiences.

Best months to visit: Late October to April

Con Dao Island

Vietnam’s beaches are shockingly overlooked. And amazingly so, the beaches of Vietnam can take you by surprise, right from the bustling & crowded beaches of Khem Beach to lesser-known beaches such as Cam Ranh and Bai Tram. For the travellers looking to get away from this hustle-bustle of the city beaches, Con Dao Island is the answer for the quietude it offers. Being a quaint island, Con Dao is well connected to Ho Chi Minh City within 45 minutes by air route as well as road and waterways. Experience the spectacular bioluminescent water under the stars as you sip on your mojito and unwind and relax as the day ends.

Best months to visit: February to July

Da Nang

Da Nang, the tourist capital of Central Vietnam, is an idyllic beach with the whitest of sands, crystal clear blue water, palm trees and the sunniest of beaches. To satiate your adventure cravings on this glorious beach island, fans of water sports can visit My Khe Beach, Non-Nuoc Beach or Bac My An Beach. Wandering through the island will land you on the bespoke &Instagram-famous Golden Bridge on Ba Na Hills, the unique peninsula of Vietnam - Son Tra Peninsula, Hoi An ancient town, among others.

Find tranquillity at Da Nang Marriott Resort & Spa to truly relax, revitalise and feel at peace. Offering proximity to the caves and Buddhist sanctuaries of the Marble Mountains, guests at Da Nang Marriott Resort & Spa can take a stroll through the charming streets of Hoi An Ancient Town as well. Ticked off for one of the top-class spa indulgences, guests can also treat themselves to the resort's signature four-hand massage, performed by two skilled therapists, at Quan Spa. Retire to a secluded room or beachfront villa with wood furniture, spacious bathroom and private balcony.

For an even ultimate delightful experience, The Sheraton GrandDanang Resort & Convention Center offers the perfect place for travellers seeking a relaxing vacation in Vietnam. Nestled on the road connecting Da Nang downtown and Hoi, An ancient town and only 20 minutes from the airport, this beach resort boasts the longest infinity pool in Da Nang, an exciting range of family-focused experiences and facilities, and leisurely culinary and spa services.

Best months to visit: April to August

With all your multiple travel needs and craving packed in one, Vietnam’s beach vacations truly are a one-stop shop to fulfil all your vacation desires.

