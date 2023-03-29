Top 10 Angular Development Companies in India 2023

A well-liked open-source framework for creating dynamic web apps is Angular. The demand for Angular development services has increased as a result in recent years. India has become a center for Angular development companies, providing top-notch services to customers worldwide. According to their experience, client testimonials, and general industry reputation, the top Angular Development Companies in India in 2023 will be discussed in this post. These businesses may provide you specialised Angular development solutions that fit your company needs and go above and beyond your expectations, whether you are a startup or an enterprise.

Let’s delve into the Top Angular Development Companies in India.

List of Top 10 Trusted Angular Development Companies in India 2023

1. eSparkBiz

eSparkBiz provides a variety of Angular development services, such as Angular component development, Angular web development, and more. They have a client-centric strategy and collaborate extensively with their customers to comprehend their business objectives and provide solutions that are specifically tailored to them. Its project list spans a wide range of fields, including healthcare, e-commerce, banking, education, and more.

With over 12 years of experience, having serviced more than 20 countries, and keeping a workforce of more than 250 development specialists, eSparkBiz has a distinguished track record. They are committed to data security as evidenced by the strong customer retention rate of 95% and ISO 27001 certification. Furthermore, the business has earned excellent reviews on Clutch and HubSpot, with scores of 4.9 and 5.0, respectively. The business has attained CMMI Level 3, demonstrating its commitment to process and quality management. Overall, this business has a solid reputation and is well-equipped to provide its customers with high-quality services.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2010

Projects Completed – 1000+

Price – $15 to $25 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT, MET, IST, JST, ACT, AET, NST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 300+

2. Skyram Technologies

Web and mobile app development, bespoke software development, and digital marketing services are all areas of expertise for the software business Skyram Technologies. With a base in India and other offices in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, the business was established in 2012. Skyram Technologies has worked with clients in a range of sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, education, and finance. They have a staff of more than 250 talented individuals that are committed to giving their clients high-quality solutions.

The business's 95% customer retention rate and ISO 27001 certification show its dedication to data protection. A CMMI Level 3 accreditation was also attained by Skyram Technologies, demonstrating their commitment to process and quality management.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2014

Projects Completed – 400+

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $1,000+

Employees – 10 - 49

3. SynergyTop

Web and mobile app development, bespoke software development, and digital marketing services are all offered by SynergyTop, a software development firm. With headquarters in San Diego, California, and satellite offices in India and Canada, the business was established in 2014. SynergyTop has worked with customers in a range of sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, and finance.

They have a staff of more than 150 talented individuals that are committed to giving their customers high-quality solutions. The business boasts a 95% client retention rate and has earned the ISO 9001 certification, proving its dedication to quality control. Moreover, Clutch and GoodFirms have given SynergyTop excellent reviews, with scores of 4.9 and 5.0, respectively. They are knowledgeable in a wide range of technologies, including Angular, React, Node.js, PHP, and others.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2014

Projects Completed – 300+

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Min Project Size – $1,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

4. HEPTA

Web and mobile app development, bespoke software development, and IT consulting services are all offered by the software development and IT consulting firm HEPTA. The business was established in 2005 and has offices around the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Its headquarters are in Egypt.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2013

Projects Completed – 500+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 10 - 49

5. UcodeSoft

Web and mobile app development, bespoke software development, and IT consulting services are all offered by UcodeSoft, a software development business. With a base in Ukraine and other offices in the United States, Germany, and the Netherlands, the business was established in 2015. UcodeSoft has worked with customers in a range of sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, finance, and more.

They have a staff of over 100 talented individuals that are committed to giving their customers high-quality solutions. The business has earned ISO 9001 accreditation, proving its dedication to quality control. Moreover, Clutch and GoodFirms have given UcodeSoft excellent reviews, with scores of 4.9 and 5.0, respectively. They are knowledgeable in several different technologies, including React, Angular, Node.js, PHP, and others.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2011

Projects Completed – 200

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Min Project Size – $1,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

6. Global IT App

Web and mobile app development, bespoke software development, and digital marketing services are all offered by Global IT App, a software development firm. With its headquarters in India and regional locations in the US and UK, the business was established in 2011. Global IT App has worked with customers in a range of sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, banking, and more.

They have a staff of over 100 talented individuals that are committed to giving their customers high-quality solutions. The business has earned ISO 9001 accreditation, proving its dedication to quality control. With rankings of 4.9 and 5.0, respectively, on Clutch and GoodFirms, Global IT App has also garnered excellent reviews.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2011

Projects Completed – 125

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $1,000+

Employees – 2 - 9

7. Five Exceptions

The Angular framework is used in the web development services offered by Five Exceptions, an Angular development business. The business was established in 2015, with its headquarters in India and other locations in the US and UK. A team of skilled Angular developers at Five Exceptions has expertise working with customers in a variety of sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, finance, and more. The business provides a broad variety of services, such as AngularJS development, Angular 2+ development, Angular consultancy, and AngularJS to Angular 2+ conversion. On Clutch, Five Exceptions has a rating of 4.9, which is excellent.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 50

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $1,000+

Employees – 10 - 49

8. JPLoft Solutions

Web and mobile app development, bespoke software development, and IT consulting services are all offered by the software development business JPLoft Solutions. With its headquarters in India and other locations in the US and Australia, the business was established in 2014. JPLoft Solutions has worked with customers in a range of sectors, including e-commerce, healthcare, banking, and more.

They have a staff of more than 150 talented individuals who are committed to giving their customers high-quality solutions. The business has obtained ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certifications, proving their dedication to quality control and data security. Having obtained rankings of 4.9 and 5.0 on Clutch and GoodFirms, respectively, JPLoft Solutions has also gotten great praise. They are knowledgeable in a variety of technologies, including React, Angular, Node.js and PHP.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2013

Projects Completed – 1000

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

9. Innotical Solutions

Web and mobile app development, bespoke software development, and IT consulting services are all offered by the software development business Innotical Solutions. The business, which was established in 2013, has offices in the United States and the United Kingdom in addition to its Indian headquarters. Healthcare, banking, education, e-commerce, and other industries are just a few of the ones that Innotical Solutions has worked with.

They have a staff of over 100 talented individuals that are committed to giving their customers high-quality solutions. The business has earned ISO 9001 accreditation, proving its dedication to quality control. With rankings of 4.9 and 5.0, respectively, on Clutch and GoodFirms, Innotical Solutions has also garnered excellent reviews. They are knowledgeable in several different technologies, including React, Angular, Node.js, PHP, and others.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2014

Projects Completed – 450

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 50 - 249

10. Appening

A digital agency called Appening combines design and technology. We are a group of designers, programmers, and brand strategists with the goal of giving our clients enduring works of art. We are here to improve the communication between humans and technology. We create. We create applications. We evaluate the software. We increase employees. We engage in a variety of activities. And we're devoted to taking unconventional approaches. Anything we construct will function better and stand out thanks to our experience in a variety of services. Our company's motto is "Go Beyond" and “Stay With You Through Through and Thin.”

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2017

Projects Completed – 100

Price – < $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 10 - 49

Conclusion

In conclusion, India has a lot of Top rated Angular Development Company that provide clients from a variety of sectors with top-notch online and mobile app development services. Skyram Technologies, SynergyTop, HEPTA, UcodeSoft, Global IT App, Five Exceptions, JPLoft Solutions, Innotical Solutions, Appening, and Codewraps are the top 10 Angular development firms in India for 2023.

These businesses have a track record of providing their customers with high-quality solutions, and they have gained industry recognition for their Angular development skills. They have a group of knowledgeable experts that are committed to offering cutting-edge solutions using the best technology. They provide a wide range of services, such as IT consulting, mobile app development, and the creation of bespoke software.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.