Top 10 App Store Optimization Agencies in India

App Store Optimization services play a major role in enhancing app visibility and rankings in stores, they can set any app apart, aiding user discovery and acquisition with optimized listings.

By leveraging keywords and optimizing the user experience, ASO targets audiences and fosters global growth amid competitive markets.

In 2023, finding the best app store optimization agency is like searching for a needle in a haystack. In light of their respected reputation, reviews, case studies, client portfolios, and other factors, here is a list of the Top 10 ASO Agencies in India -

1. Techmagnate

Techmagnate, a leading digital marketing agency, is renowned as India's foremost expert in App Store Optimization (ASO). With a proven approach to app store optimization services, the company is a pioneer in mobile app marketing. Their comprehensive services cover keyword research, strategic app optimization, and rating enhancement, driving app visibility and success through meticulous strategy.

They also focus on downloads, engagement, and retention strategies. Backed by advanced technology, Techmagnate optimizes every facet of ASO campaigns, boosting app discoverability, appeal, and overall performance. Because of their expertise, trusted client partnerships, and drive for positive industry change, Clutch accredited Techmagnate as a transformative mobile marketing agency in India.

The influence of Techmagnate can also be seen across a variety of industries, with different brands, demonstrating their dedication to enabling transformational growth for brands.

URL - www.techmagnate.com/

CEO - Sarvesh Bagla

Team Size - 201-500 employees

Agency Experience- 17 years

Google Rating- 4.4

ASO Portfolio - Techmagnate has worked with brands like Bajaj, Wynk Music App, Airtel, Trainman, Fred, Fave

Location - With its headquarters in New Delhi, Techmagnate has a presence all over India.

Other Services Offered - Search Engine Optimization (SEO, Website Design and Development, Online Reputation Management, Video Marketing & YouTube SEO, and Content Marketing.

Case Studies-

Increased monthly app installations by 122% for Bajaj Finserv

Increased app installations by 243% for a Loan App

A 38% increase in installations for the Trainman App

Increased monthly app installations by 159% for the My Airtel App

2. Orangemantra

With specialized expertise, Orangemantra boosts app discoverability and download figures. They also excel in comprehensive localization, including language translation. Don't let your app go unnoticed – utilize Orangemantra's ASO services to ensure the recognition and success it deserves.

URL - www.orangemantra.com

CEO- Vinit Choudhary

Team Size - 250-999 employees

Agency Experience- 22 years

ASO Portfolio - SRS Grocery, Aricent, DIDA

Google Rating- 4.4

Location- Gurugram, Haryana

Case studies-

Improved a liquor aggregator's app for higher rankings and increased downloads.

Boosted app store visibility, installations, and rating of a B2B app

3. Brainpulse

Brainpulse is a trusted agency known for its expertise in improving app visibility and driving organic downloads. They provide innovative App Store Optimization strategies, creative optimization, and influencer marketing solutions to help businesses achieve their app marketing goals. Their team is resolute to go to any extent to make any project a sure success.

URL - www.brainpulse.com

CEO- Tarun Gupta

Team Size - 201-500 employees

Agency Experience- 24 years

ASO Portfolio - Shingora, Environics, Lovelites, Super Chatline

Google Rating- 3.7

Location- Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Case studies - NA

4. Espial Solutions LPP

With years of industry experience, Espial Solutions LLP's cutting-edge App Store Optimization (ASO) services don't just promise results but deliver them. Their commitment to cost-effective strategies ensures their understanding of the unique needs and budgets of every business, offering customized solutions that are both effective and affordable. Making them the ultimate partner for digital triumph.

URL - www.espialsolutions.com

CEO- Naveen Shukla

Team Size - 10-49 employees

Agency Experience- 8 years

ASO Portfolio - NA

Google Rating- 5.0

Location- Maharashtra

Case studies - NA

5. Fuel4media

Fuel4Media Technologies specializes in App Store Optimization (ASO) and other app promotion tactics. Their services can increase app visibility, authority, and downloads through ASO, promotional text creation, and optimization of specific areas within app stores like Google Play. They work as a partner with their clients, ensuring that their needs are met. For optimizing and marketing a mobile app and boosting downloads, their ASO specialists use the best practices for the best results.

URL - www.fuel4media.com

CEO- Naveen Gupta

Team Size - 51-200 employees

Agency Experience- 9 years

ASO Portfolio - School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), Singtel, Ginni Systems, Onsite Renewables

Google Rating- 4.7

Location- Noida, Uttar Pradesh

Case studies - NA

6. Techshu

Techshu is a leading App Store Optimization agency in India that has successfully delivered challenging projects. They provide 24/7 support for their clients through different support channels. Working with a reputable App Store Optimization agency like Techshu can provide valuable insights and expertise to maximize an app's success and increase its chances of ranking higher in app stores.

URL - www.techshu.com

CEO- Aji Issac Mathew

Team Size - 50-249 employees

Agency Experience- 13 years

ASO Portfolio - Greenply, Suraksha Diagnostics, Cloud4C, Peerless Hotels

Google Rating- 4.4

Location- Kolkata, West Bengal

Case studies - NA

7. iBCScorp

Since 1998 iBCScorp has excelled in providing app store optimization (ASO) services, elevating the visibility and discoverability of mobile apps for businesses. Their ASO services encompass driving downloads through best practices and marketing strategies, enhancing brand awareness, and embracing an iterative process to refine app performance. By harnessing the expertise of iBCScorp businesses can increase app visibility, boost downloads, and achieve their app marketing goals.

URL - www.ibcscorp.com

CEO- James Cluff

Team Size - 50-250 employees

Agency Experience- 24 years (In India since 2020)

ASO Portfolio - NA

Google Rating- 4.9

Location- Karnataka

Case studies - NA

8. Pagetraffic

Started in 2002, PageTraffic is a leading digital marketing agency that specializes in App Store Optimization (ASO) services. Their offerings feature a dedicated project manager overseeing ASO activities, utilization of top ASO tools for insights, revenue, and ROI enhancement, and regular progress reporting. With a strong focus on App Store success, PageTraffic's comprehensive ASO services stand as a strategic choice.

URL - www.pagetraffic.in

CEO- Navneet Kaushal

Team Size - 50-250 employees

Agency Experience- 21 years

ASO Portfolio - Lastminute, HolidayIQ, Coral Spring Smiles, Ramada Hotel

Google Rating- 4.4

Location- New Delhi

Case studies-

More than 3500 app installations for a client through Facebook ads

9. Infidigit

As a digital marketing agency, Infidigit offers comprehensive ASO solutions for smartphone apps, aiming to boost downloads and enhance visibility. With a focus on keywords, architecture optimization, and insightful reporting, their ASO services drive results and growth. Their dedicated project managers ensure quality results and utilize top ASO tools for optimization and ranking enhancement. Regular reporting, insightful analysis, and a commitment to revenue and ROI growth underline their premium ASO services.

URL - www.infidigit.com

Team Size - 50-250 employees

Agency Experience- 7 years

ASO Portfolio - Zivame, Dream11, Superbalist

Google Rating- 4.9

Location- Mumbai, Maharashtra

Case studies-

Increase App Installs By 406.82% via Organic Channel for Finnable

10. NMG Technologies

NMG Technologies provides a comprehensive range of services that enhance app visibility and downloads. Their offerings include strategic App Store Optimization (ASO), effective promotion strategies involving targeted in-app store tactics for platforms like Google Play, and comprehensive app marketing encompassing social media, and paid advertising.

URL - www.nmgtechnologies.com

Team Size - 10-49 employees

Agency Experience- 14 years

ASO Portfolio - RGP, Intuit, IPG Media Brands,

Google Rating- 2.6

Location- Gurugram, Haryana

Case studies - NA

Why should you consider investing in a skilled App Store Optimization agency?

Investing in a skilled App Store Optimization agency can provide several benefits for your app's success. Here are some reasons why you should consider investing in a skilled App Store Optimization agency:

1. Increased visibility in the app stores: ASO can help improve your app's visibility, making it easier for users to find your app.

2. Better discovery by high-quality and relevant users: ASO can help attract high-quality and relevant users to your app, increasing downloads and engagement.

3. Lower user acquisition costs: By improving your app's organic visibility and downloads, ASO can help reduce your user acquisition costs.

4. Continuous growth: By regularly improving your app's visibility and discoverability in the app stores, ASO can help assure its long-term success.

5. Expertise and experience: Collaborating with an experienced ASO agency can provide the knowledge and experience necessary to create and implement a successful ASO strategy.

6. Cost-effective: Being a relatively inexpensive acquisition approach as compared to paid advertising, ASO makes itself a desirable choice for app creators with limited finances.

Checklist for selecting the best App Store Optimization agency in India

Every App Store Optimization agency has a unique area of expertise and set of services available. Additionally, every consumer has different requirements, circumstances, and preferences, just like you do. There are many App Store Optimization agencies to choose from, which makes the decision-making process difficult.

So exactly what should one consider to ensure they have partnered with the right App Store Optimization agency? Here’s a checklist of deep capabilities to make a strategically wise investment decision:

Services to boost app visibility through targeted keyword optimization and studying user behavior to increase the likelihood of reaching your desired audience

Creating unexpected and delightful user experiences through app page elements such as logos, previews, and descriptions.

Knowledge of diverse marketing channels and enhanced app discoverability and rankings

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What role does app store optimization play in boosting app growth?

For your app to get discovered, convert, and attract high-quality users, App Store Optimization (ASO) is essential. It's a crucial component of a successful marketing strategy since small changes can deliver big wins. From the hundreds of apps available at the beginning of app stores to the millions that may be downloaded now, its need has grown.

What are the benefits of app store optimization?

App Store Optimization (ASO) involves optimizing mobile applications to achieve higher rankings within the search results of app stores. Benefits of ASO include:

Improved app visibility and wider audience reach

Increased organic app downloads

Lower user acquisition costs and continuous growth

Increased app revenue and conversion rates

Can assist your app in reaching a diverse global audience.

What functions are performed by an app store optimization professional?

For App Store Optimization specialists the focus is on improving the visibility and reach of mobile apps in app stores by experimenting with different growth tactics. ASO specialists optimize mobile apps to rank higher in app store searches, boosting traffic, downloads, and revenue. They research keywords, test growth tactics, optimize listings for various regions, and analyze performance for better visibility. It's a constant process for sustained app success.

How do I conduct App Store optimization?

When hiring an App Store Optimization agency to optimize your app store presence, consider:

Expertise : Find a proven agency with experienced specialists offering optimization, A/B testing, and insights.

: Find a proven agency with experienced specialists offering optimization, A/B testing, and insights. Transparency : Select an agency sharing method, providing updates, and progress reports.

: Select an agency sharing method, providing updates, and progress reports. Customization : Tailor ASO to your app's uniqueness and goals, avoiding one-size-fits-all approaches.

: Tailor ASO to your app's uniqueness and goals, avoiding one-size-fits-all approaches. Communication : Prioritize responsive, proactive, and professional agencies for effective collaboration.

: Prioritize responsive, proactive, and professional agencies for effective collaboration. Pricing: Opt for transparent pricing models that fit your budget.

With this comprehensive compilation, the primary goal is to adeptly guide stakeholders through the dynamic and densely populated app market. Choosing a top reputable digital marketing agency for top-notch app store optimization services offers numerous benefits, such App Store Optimization agencies bring specialized expertise to the table, ensuring your app gains optimal growth. The intention is to provide perceptive choices that can effectively elevate app prominence and impact across various app stores. Furthermore, provide a spectrum of strategies tailored to improve the download metrics of mobile applications, thus ensuring widespread reach and success.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.