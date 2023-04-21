Top 10 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies in 2023

When it comes to technological advancement Artificial Intelligence and machine learning are one of the core technologies that we can find at the base. Whether it could be Data Science or metaverse development; Artificial Intelligence plays a huge role in starting from foundation to implementation. Apart from technological advancement; AI is helping various industries to move forward by delivering accurate and advanced solutions. Even though we know it or not, Artificial Intelligence is playing a big role in our lives; streamlining business processes to enhancing cyber and data security; AI implementation is crucial for almost every organization out there.

Various startups to enterprise-level businesses belonging to various industries including education, finance, healthcare, life science, marketing, and more are taking advantage of Artificial Intelligence to get enhanced benefits with minimum effort. With the growing demand for Artificial Intelligence, various IT organizations are offering the best possible outcomes of AI innovation to global businesses, but choosing the best ones can help you get extraordinary outcomes.

As there are tons of companies to browse from it is normal to get flustered to find the best AI developers. Best AI developers not only hold the technical expertise to deliver top-notch results but they also keep themselves updated with the latest trends and technologies of Artificial Intelligence. To help businesses find the best AI developers, the team of TopITCompanies.co has made a list of Top Artificial Intelligence (AI) companies to work with in the year 2023 considering various things such as core service offerings, technical expertise, company strength, client, years of experience and more. Browse the list of top AI development companies and choose the best one, based on your custom AI development requirements.

The List of Top 10 Popular Artificial Intelligence (AI) Companies to Hire in 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Recognized as a leading IT & Software company, Hyperlink InfoSystem delivers top-notch results to the development requirements of global companies. With the experience of over 12 years in mobile app development, web development, software development, AI/ML solutions, and more, the company has helped various businesses which includes but not limited to Astral Pipes, Zydus, Tata Power, Art of Living, DHL, Hitachi, Disney, Google, EMAAR, Kantar Media, Papa John's Pizza, Viacom International Media Networks, Cartoon Network, and more. When it comes to AI Development Company, Hyperlink InfoSystem is the must name to mention as they have in-depth knowledge and technical expertise to deliver smarter solutions for complex business problems. No matter which industry the business belongs to or how small to big the business size can be, AI developers at Hyperlink InfoSystem have a customized solution for them. With every growing year, the company focuses on advancing its technical ability to deliver innovative and reliable technological solutions.

Founded Year: 2011

Headquarters: India

Core Service Offering: Mobile app development, Web development, Software development, AI development, Game Development, and more.



2. EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider–leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education, and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives.

Founded Year: 1993

Headquarters: USA

Core Service Offering: Software & Platform Engineering, Agility, Product Development, IoT, and more.



3. SoftServe

SoftServe is a digital authority that advises and provides cutting-edge technology. They reveal, transform, accelerate, and optimize the way enterprises and software companies do business. With expertise across healthcare, retail, energy, financial services, and more, they implement end-to-end solutions to deliver the innovation, quality, and speed that their clients’ users expect.

Founded Year: 1993

Headquarters: USA

Core Service Offering: Software Development, Big Data & Analytics, Internet of Things, R&D, Machine Learning, and more



4. HData Systems

HData Systems is one of the leading Big-Data Analytics and Business Intelligence service providers for clients around the world. Their main service is based on Data Science technology that helps businesses to grow their business and achieve their goal easily using reports and data from their competitors. They always deliver data and services to their clients that help them to increase their ROI.

Founded Year: 2019

Headquarters: India

Core Service Offering: Data Science, Big Data, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and more.



5. GlobalLogic

GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company, is a full-lifecycle product development services leader that combines chip-to-cloud software engineering expertise and vertical industry experience to help our customers design, build, and deliver their next-generation products and digital experiences. They expertly integrate design, complex engineering, and agile delivery capabilities to produce superior business outcomes for global brands.

Founded Year: 2000

Headquarters: USA

Core Service Offering: Full-Lifecycle Product Development Services, User Experience Design, Product Design, and more.



6. NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI, and is fueling the creation of the metaverse. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping the industry.

Founded Year: 1993

Headquarters: USA

Core Service Offering: GPU-accelerated computing, artificial intelligence, deep learning, virtual reality, gaming, and more.



7. Synechron

At Synechron, they believe in the power of digital to transform businesses for the better. Their global consulting firm combines creativity and innovative technology to deliver industry-leading digital solutions. Synechron’s progressive technologies and optimization strategies span end-to-end Consulting, Design, Cloud, Data, and Engineering, servicing an array of noteworthy financial services and technology firms. With top clients to boast about, Synechron has a global workforce of 14,000+ and 40 offices in 17 countries within key global markets.

Founded Year: 2001

Headquarters: USA

Core Service Offering: Digital, Technology, Data, Systems Integration, Digital Transformation, Cloud & DevOps, and more.



8. Genpact

Genpact is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform their clients' businesses and shape their futures. They are guided by their real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Their unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation makes them turn insights into action and deliver outcomes at scale.

Founded Year: 1997

Headquarters: USA

Core Service Offering: Artificial Intelligence, Automation, Cloud, Data Analytics, Supply Chain Management, and More.



9. Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud, and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, they offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations Services, and Accenture Song—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. They embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for their clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities.

Founded Year: 1989

Headquarters: Ireland

Core Service Offering: Management Consulting, Systems Integration, Technology, Application Infrastructure Outsourcing, and more.



10. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solving problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets. Powered by the People First principle, they work with clients at any scale and on any platform and adapt alongside them as they evolve.

Founded Year: 1997

Headquarters: USA

Core Service Offering: Custom Software Development, Financial Software Development, Mobile Application Development, Financial Services Software, Travel, and Hospitality Software Solutions, and more.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.