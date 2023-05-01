Top 10 Best Astrologers in Delhi — Latest List of 2023 Updated

There are Top 10 Best Astrologers in Delhi celebrated for their highly accurate predictions and guidance but Meet Delhi's Top 10 Best astrologer here!

Are you in search of the Top best astrologers in Delhi ? Look no further, as we present to you the latest updated list 2023 of the top 10 best astrologers in the Delhi with an updated list of 2023. We have compiled a list of the top 10 best astrologers in the Delhi based on their expertise, experience, availability to clients, accuracy in predictions, customer feedback, and overall reputation. This is the latest updated list for the year 2023.

Let's proceed with the list of the Top 10 Best Astrologers in Delhi, and starting with Dr. Kartick Chakraborty who holds the top position for the last 7+ Years in ranking.

(1):- ASTROLOGER DR.KARTICK CHAKRABORTY

Astrologer Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Is One Of The Top Best Astrologer In Delhi. Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is an astrologer based in Delhi, India. He is a highly respected and experienced astrologer with over ten years of experience in the field. He has provided effective astrological remedies to a diverse range of clients from India and other countries like Italy, Malaysia, Canada, Singapore, Australia, USA, and the UK. Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has a remarkable track record of providing accurate predictions and solutions to his clients' problems. He has built a loyal customer base due to his successful and precise predictions. He is known for his exceptional astrology skills and his ability to provide practical and effective solutions to his clients' problems.

Services Offered by Dr. Kartick Chakraborty

One of the most popular services offered by Dr. Chakraborty is career counseling. He provides accurate guidance to individuals looking for career advice. By analyzing their birth chart and horoscope, he helps them make informed decisions about their career path.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is also an expert in palmistry. By studying the lines and shape of an individual's palm, he can reveal valuable insights about their personality, life, and future. Numerology is another branch of astrology that Dr. Kartick Chakraborty excels in. By analyzing an individual's name and date of birth, he can predict their future and provide them with valuable insights about their life path. Dr. Chakraborty is also a renowned expert in Vastu Shastra, which is the Indian science of architecture. By analyzing the layout and design of a building, he can provide valuable guidance on how to optimize the flow of positive energy.

He has extensive knowledge and experience in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, palmistry, Tantra Vidya ,Kali Tantra ,Mahakal Tantra and Vastu shastra.

As a love relationship specialist, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has helped countless couples overcome their relationship problems. He offers practical and effective solutions to help couples strengthen their bond and resolve conflicts. Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is also a vashikaran specialist, which is a form of Indian astrology used to control or influence someone's mind. He uses his expertise to help individuals solve complex problems related to love, marriage, and Love relationships.

Awards received by Dr.Kartick Chakraborty - Top Best Astrologer In Delhi

Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Awards:-

Gold Medalist Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty...

Diamond Crown Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty...

International Education Award Winner.

Assam Gourav Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty

India's Best Trusted Tantrik Astrologer.

Bharat Bhushan Award Winner ( Govt.Of India)

Book Of World Record Holder Dr.Kartick Chakraborty

Consultations with Dr. Kartick Chakraborty are available online so that clients can receive his services from the comfort of their homes. Online consultations can be arranged via phone, video call, or Skype.

Contact Dr. Kartick Chakraborty

VIP BOOKING/ WHATSAPP:-

VIP Number On :- +91 9577319932

WEBSITE:- https://astrologeringuwahati.com/

EMAIL ID :- Kartickchakraborty111@gmail.com

Instagram ID:- https://www.instagram.com/kartick__chakraborty/

Facebook Page ID:- https://www.facebook.com/Astrologerkartickchakraborty

Don't just take our word for it - Dr. Kartick Chakraborty's exceptional contributions to the field of astrology have been widely recognized through numerous awards and accolades. His work has been featured in several international magazines, including Outlook India, Midday, Hindustan Times, Zee News, ABP Live, Patrika, The Print, and others.

If you're facing challenges in your life and seeking guidance from one of the best astrologers in Delhi, look no further than Dr. Kartick Chakraborty. With his personalized solutions, fast and effective remedies, and high accuracy rate, he can help you overcome your obstacles and achieve your goals.

(2):- RAJKUMAR PANDEY

Rajkumar Pandey Is Second Of The Best Astrologer in Delhi. Rajkumar Pandey is a highly acclaimed astrologer based in Delhi who has established himself as an expert in the field of astrology. With his extensive knowledge and proficiency in various fields such as Vedic Astrology, Tarot Card Reading, Numerology, and Vaastu, he has earned a reputable status among his loyal clientele as one of the best in the city. He is also known for his ability to present complex concepts in a simple and contemporary manner, making it easier for people to comprehend and appreciate the subject.

(3):- RAJAN KHILLAN

Rajan Khillan 3rd Of The Best Selected Astrologer in Delhi.Rajan Khillan is an esteemed astrologer based in Delhi whose sharp intuition enables him to provide accurate predictions on a variety of subjects ranging from health and marriage to career, finance, and family relationships. With his extensive knowledge and expertise in various fields of astrology, he has established himself as one of the top astrologers in the city. He is also passionate about sharing his knowledge with others and conducts postal and full-time astrological courses on subjects like Financial Astrology, Career Counseling, Medical Astrology, Corporate Astrology, Remedial Astrology, and Matchmaking.

(4):- RAJESH SINHA

Rajesh Sinha 4th Of Best Astrologer In Delhi.Rajesh Sinha is an astrologer whose dedication and expertise have been recognized by the Lalit Narayan Mithila University, where he was honored and awarded for his research project on the Sun and Ketu. Specializing in Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, and Marriage Relationships, he offers accurate predictions and remedial measures to his clients. Whether you need guidance on your personal relationships or seek remedies for challenges in your life, Rajesh Sinha's expertise can provide you with valuable insights and solutions.

(5):- RACHNA SINDHWANI

Unlock the secrets of the universe with Rachna Sindhwani, one of the top astrologers in Delhi. With 16 years of experience, Rachna's services cover a range of associated sciences such as Vaastu Shastra, Numerology, Reiki, Tarot Card Reading, and Meditation. She is a specialist in Nusht Kundali which deals with various events in people's lives. Rachna is highly skilled in the field of Vedic Astrology, Vaastu, Numerology, and K P Astrology. She has worked as a Vaastu Consultant for NBCC and previously worked at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum.

(6):- ACHARYA POONAM MIDHA

Acharya Midha specializes in love and relationships, marriage, health, business, legal matters, career, and more. Her personalized approach to astrology involves preparing horoscopes and providing in-depth analyses to help clients navigate life's toughest challenges. With her analytical approach to horoscope preparation and interpretation, Acharya Midha offers personalized advice to clients seeking guidance in navigating life's challenges. Whether you're struggling with love and relationships, health, career, or legal matters, she provides accurate predictions and solutions tailored to your unique circumstances.

As a specialist in love and relationships, Acharya Midha offers valuable insights into the complexities of romantic relationships. Whether you're seeking advice on compatibility, commitment, or communication, she provides personalized solutions that can help you transform your love life. Acharya Poonam Midha's expertise and knowledge in astrology have been recognized by her gold medal in the field. Her rigorous training and years of experience have honed her skills in providing personalized and accurate advice to clients seeking solutions to life's challenges.

(7):- DR. HS RAWAT

Dr. Rawat's innovative approach to astrology has helped millions of people worldwide understand astrology better. His television debut helped make astrology mainstream and brought it to the forefront of popular culture. He is the first astrologer in the history of television to impart astrological knowledge through television, making astrology accessible to a wider audience.

(8):- DR. ALKA MALIK

Dr. Alka Malik specializes in various areas, including children, marriage, business, health, and education. Her expertise in these areas has helped countless individuals navigate life's challenges and make informed decisions. She is an expert in various types of astrology, including Vedic, Vaastu, Horary, Lal Kitab, and Numerology, and combines traditional and modern methods to provide solutions to life's issues. Dr. Malik's love and interest in astrology led her to pursue additional studies in Vaastu and Numerology, further broadening her knowledge of the subject. She provides personalized and accurate readings to each of her clients. She takes the time to understand each individual's unique circumstances and tailors her advice and recommendations accordingly.

(9):- PRASHANT SEMWAL

Prashant Semwal is a renowned astrologer in Delhi with over 20 years of experience in Vedic Astrology. His in-depth knowledge and skills in the field of Vedic Astrology have been recognized by many and have consistently delivered accurate readings and predictions. Vedic Astrology is an ancient Indian science that provides insights into one's life and future. Prashant Semwal's expertise in this field has helped numerous individuals in making important decisions in their lives. He offers a wide range of astrological services, including Vaastu, Rudraksha, Gems, and Shodashvargi Kundali.

(10):- PRATIEK KAMBBOJ

Pratiek Kambboj is a top astrologer in Delhi who offers Kundali Dosh Nivaran consultations using Vedic mantras and rituals. He's an expert in Vedic Sciences, Color Therapy, Numerology, and Gem therapy with 12 years of experience, serving a clientele of celebrities, leading personalities, and industrialists.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.