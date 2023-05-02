Top 10 Best Astrologers In Kolkata - Latest List Of 2023 Updated.

Are you feeling lost or uncertain about the future? Do you need guidance on how to navigate life's challenges? Look no further than the top 10 best astrologers in Kolkata, West Bengal! These experts are celebrated for their highly accurate predictions and guidance, and they are here to help you find your way.

Without further ado, let's dive into the list of Kolkata's top 10 best astrologers for 2023 List. We have compiled this list based on several factors, including expertise, experience, availability to clients, accuracy in predictions, customer feedback, and overall reputation.

Without further ado, let's begin with the first astrologer in Kolkata on our list - Dr. Kartick Chakraborty. He has held the top position for the past seven years, making him the most sought-after astrologer in Kolkata, West Bengal. Dr.Kartick Chakraborty is renowned for his exceptional ability to provide accurate predictions and insightful guidance to his clients.

(1):- ASTROLOGER DR.KARTICK CHAKRABORTY

If you're looking for a highly respected and experienced astrologer in Kolkata, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is one of the best options available. With over ten years of experience in the field, Dr. Chakraborty has built a remarkable track record of providing accurate predictions and effective solutions to his clients' problems. He has a loyal customer base not only from India but also from other countries like Italy, Malaysia, Canada, Singapore, Australia, USA, and the UK.

One of the most popular services offered by Dr. Chakraborty is career counseling. By analyzing an individual's birth chart and horoscope, he provides accurate guidance to help them make informed decisions about their career path. His expert guidance has helped countless individuals to achieve their career goals.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is also an expert in palmistry and numerology. By studying an individual's palm lines and shape, he can reveal valuable insights about their personality, life, and future. By analyzing an individual's name and date of birth, he can predict their future and provide them with valuable insights about their life path. Dr. Chakraborty is also a renowned expert in Vastu Shastra, the Indian science of architecture. By analyzing the layout and design of a building, he can provide valuable guidance on how to optimize the flow of positive energy. His expertise in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, palmistry, Tantra Vidya, Kali Tantra, Mahakal Tantra, and Vastu shastra is extensive.

As a love relationship specialist, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has helped countless couples overcome their relationship problems. He offers practical and effective solutions to help couples strengthen their bond and resolve conflicts. Dr. Chakraborty is also a vashikaran specialist, which is a form of Indian astrology used to control or influence someone's mind. He uses his expertise to help individuals solve complex problems related to love, marriage, and Love relationships.

If you're looking for an astrologer in Kolkata who provides accurate predictions and effective solutions, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is an excellent option. His extensive knowledge and experience in various branches of astrology, combined with his exceptional skills, make him stand out from the rest. Contact him today to book a consultation and get valuable insights into your life's path.

Awards received by Dr.Kartick Chakraborty - Top Best Astrologer In Kolkata

Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Awards:-

Gold Medalist Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty

Diamond Crown Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty

International Education Award Winner

Assam Gourav Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty

India's Best Trusted Tantrik Astrologer

Bharat Bhushan Award Winner ( Govt.Of India)

Book Of World Record Holder Dr.Kartick Chakraborty

Consultations with Dr. Kartick Chakraborty are available online so that clients can receive his services from the comfort of their homes. Online consultations can be arranged via phone, video call, or Skype.

Contact Dr. Kartick Chakraborty

VIP BOOKING/ WHATSAPP:-

VIP Number On :- +91 9577319932

WEBSITE:- https://astrologeringuwahati.com

EMAIL ID :- Kartickchakraborty111@gmail.com

Instagram ID:- https://www.instagram.com/kartick__chakraborty/

Facebook Page ID:- https://www.facebook.com/Astrologerkartickchakraborty

With a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, Dr.Kartick Chakraborty has become one of the most sought-after astrologers in the region. Dr.Kartick Chakraborty's exceptional contributions to the field of astrology have been widely recognized through numerous awards and accolades.

Top 10 Best Astrologers in Kolkata - Latest List of 2023 Updated

Chambers & Branches Of Dr.Kartick Chakraborty:-

Kolkata, Kamakhya Temple, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Siliguri, Howrah, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Surat, Amritsar, Ahmedabad, Gujrat, Gurgaon, Kalirhat, Guwahati, Assam, Lucknow, Malaysia , Australia, Canada, USA. & UK ( London).

(2):- AMIT JOSHI

Amit Joshi is a renowned astrologer based in Kolkata, India. He has been practicing astrology for over a decade and has gained a reputation for his accurate readings and effective solutions. Amit Joshi is a graduate in Astrology from the Indian Council of Astrological Sciences and has completed several other courses in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, and Gemology. His expertise in these fields enables him to provide his clients with comprehensive and holistic guidance. Amit Joshi offers personalized horoscope analysis to his clients. By analyzing the position of planets and their effect on an individual's life, he provides accurate readings and predictions. Amit Joshi provides gemstone consultation services to his clients to help them choose the right gemstone to enhance their life's positive aspects.

(3):- Prof. Rupesh Chakraborty Astrologer

Prof. Rupesh Chakraborty Astrologer, a renowned astrologer located in Purbasree Pally, Kolkata. With Prof. Rupesh Chakraborty Astrologer's expertise, you can receive accurate lifetime predictions and future query resolutions. By providing your date, time, and place of birth, Prof. Rupesh Chakraborty Astrologer can offer you valuable insights into your life's events with precise timings and occurrences. Whether you are facing challenges in your career, relationships, health, or any other aspect of life, Prof. Rupesh Chakraborty Astrologer can guide you through them.

(4):- Jyotish Sarbagya Palash

Jyotish Sarbagya Palash is a highly skilled and experienced astrologer based in Kolkata who can help you predict your future and offer remedies to any issues that you may face. Whether you need guidance on selecting the right life partner or resolving conflicts in your relationship, Jyotish Sarbagya Palash has the expertise to help you. Jyotish Sarbagya Palash offers his astrology services for all types of events and occasions. Whether it's for a marriage ceremony, a baby's birth, or any other significant event in your life, Jyotish Sarbagya Palash can provide you with valuable insights and remedies to ensure that you have a smooth and hassle-free life. Selecting the right life partner is crucial for a happy and fulfilling life. Jyotish Sarbagya Palash can help you find your perfect match by analyzing your birth chart and providing you with a detailed report on the most suitable life partner for you. With his guidance, you can make an informed decision and avoid any potential problems or conflicts in your relationship.

(5):- Dr. Debashish Goswami

Astrology is a complex study of the stars and their impact on the events that shape our lives. For couples looking to embark on a new journey together, it is crucial to seek guidance from an expert who can provide them with precise insights and predictions. Dr. Debashish Goswami is a renowned astrologer based in Kolkata who can help you navigate the complexities of astrology and ensure that you have a successful and prosperous life. Dr. Debashish Goswami is a knowledgeable astrologer who can provide you with precise results and reports that meet your expectations. With years of experience in the field, he has helped countless individuals and couples find success and happiness in their personal and professional lives. He uses a variety of astrological techniques and tools to provide you with accurate predictions and remedies.

(6):- Acharya Priti Bhargava

Acharya Priti Bhargava, an experienced astrologer based in Machuabazar, Kolkata, offers astrology services that can help you overcome any challenges and lead a peaceful life with your partner. Acharya Priti Bhargava is an expert astrologer who has been providing her services for a long time. She understands the complexities of marriage and offers her clients personalized solutions to overcome any challenges that may arise. With her guidance, you can lead a happy and content life with your loved one. Acharya Priti Bhargava is available on call for consultation. You can talk to her conveniently and seek her guidance from the comfort of your home. Her astrology services can help you make informed decisions and ensure a successful and fulfilling marriage.

(7):- Astrologer Hemant Venus

Astrologer Hemant Venus is an astrology service provider located in Kolkata. For every girl, getting married is a crucial step in life, and one must be sure about every aspect of their wedding functions. If you are facing any impediments related to your wedding, then Astrologer Hemant Venus is your one-stop solution for all your problems related to the past and present. The expert astrologers here will provide you with insights about your future problems based on your date and time of birth, ensuring that you receive the best astrological services.

(8):- Dr. Raja Shastri Astrologer

Dr. Raja Shastri Astrologer is a reliable astrological service based in Ajoy Nagar, Kolkata. If you are someone who believes in the impact of celestial bodies on our lives, this professional astrologer can help you with various things. Whether you want to schedule your wedding on an auspicious day or match your kundli with your beloved, he can do it all and provide you with instant consultation. With Dr. Raja Shastri Astrologer, you can learn a lot about your future. He can guide you on the auspicious timing for your wedding rituals and even the vastu of your new house. He is an expert in his field and has received prestigious awards such as the gold medal and the Padmabhushan award for his knowledge and contribution to the field of astrology.

(9):- Astrologer Vinod Choudhury

Astrologer Vinod Choudhury offers a wide range of customised and personalised services that are tailored to meet your unique needs and preferences. With years of experience, they have the expertise to help you make the most of your precious occasion and leave no stone unturned in offering holy services both on call and in person. From Kundli Match Making to Janm Patrika, Remedial Horoscope, Vastu Consultation, and Palm Reading, they have got you covered with all the solutions. At Astrologer Vinod Choudhury, customer happiness and utmost satisfaction are their top priorities. They believe in offering high-quality services that not only meet but exceed your expectations. They understand that wedding ceremonies are one of the most important functions in one's life, and thus they strive to provide a safe and lovely start to your personal and combined life.

(10):- Pandit Vijay Kumar Upadhyay

Pandit Vijay Kumar Upadhyay offers a wide range of services designed to help you achieve a happy and harmonious life with your partner. He takes a close look at your planet and star positions to ensure great compatibility with your life partner after your wedding. His services include janm patrika reading, one-time consultation, consultation report, numerology report, kundli matchmaking, gemstones consultation, and more. He patiently listens to any doubts or queries you may have regarding your past, present, or future, and strives to resolve them as quickly and effectively as possible. He carefully monitors the results of his remedies and ensures that you see a positive change in your life after following his advice.

Kolkata Known as the ‘City of Joy’, Kolkata holds an important place in the economy, politics and culture of India. The capital of West Bengal, Kolkata is one of the four metropolitan cities in India and has retained its quintessential charm despite modernization.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.