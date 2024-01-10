Top 10 Best Astrologers in New York, USA - Latest List of 2024 Updated

Welcome to the exciting world of astrology in New York City, USA! This lively city, known for its tall buildings, diverse cultures, and many opportunities, is also home to some of the best astrologers globally.

The city is full of different cultures and ways of life, making it an interesting and vibrant place to explore. The streets have a mix of old and new buildings, and the city's skyline is always changing with new and creative structures. There's something special about the city that attracts people from all over the world. With the growing interest in spiritual guidance, more and more people in New York City are turning to trusted astrologers for help. Whether you have questions about your career, love life, or personal growth, the best astrologers in New York can provide accurate and personalized readings.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The connection between astrology and New York City goes back to the city's history of mystical traditions, dating back to the early 1900s. Today, the city remains a center for spiritual practices, including astrology. In this bustling city, astrology has gained popularity as people seek guidance in their daily lives.

Get ready to discover the Top 10 Best Astrologers in New York, USA, offering a range of astrology readings and consultations. These experts are chosen for their experience, professionalism, and positive reviews, ready to help you gain insight into your life's path.

Whether you need advice on your career, relationships, or a deeper understanding of your spiritual journey, the best astrologers in New York are here for you. Through their personalized readings, you can uncover your true potential, tackle challenges, and use the power of the universe to achieve your goals.

If you're eager to explore astrology and tap into the ancient wisdom of the stars, keep reading to discover the Top 10 best astrologers in New York, USA. The list is updated for 2024, considering their expertise, experience, availability, accuracy, customer feedback, and overall reputation.

Here are the Top 10 Best Astrologers in New York, USA. Ft.Dr.Kartick Chakraborty And Others based on experience, Client Base availability, accuracy, public recommendation, and Trustworthiness. Let's proceed with the list of the Top 10 Best Astrologers in Newyork starting with Dr.Kartick Chakraborty who has held the top position for the last 9+ Years in India's ranking Verified Trusted Celebrity Astrologer:

Astrologer Dr. Kartick Chakraborty:

Astrologer Dr.Kartick Chakraborty is One of the Best Celebrity Astrologer in Guwahati, Assam..

He is the 1st Best Astrologers In New York, USA. Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has gained a significant following not only in India but also in several other countries around the world, including :- Italy, France, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Dubai, Singapore, France, Germany, Vietnam, Denmark, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, South Africa, the USA, ( America) and the UK ( London).

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty stands out as a distinguished astrologer in New York City, boasting over a decade of experience providing precise predictions and effective solutions. Beyond garnering trust and loyalty from clients in New York and India, his reputation extends globally to countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Widely recognized as one of the finest Love Astrologers in New York City, Dr. Chakraborty has successfully guided numerous couples through relationship challenges with his pragmatic and impactful solutions.

In addition to his proficiency as a Love Astrologer, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is a Vashikaran specialist, leveraging his expertise in this branch of Indian astrology to address intricate issues in love, relationships, career, and more. His extensive array of astrological services encompasses career counseling, palmistry, Vashikaran, numerology, Love Life Predictions, vastu shastra, black magic, and specialization in kamakhya tantra.

Contact Dr. Kartick Chakraborty - Best Celebrity Astrologer in India

VIP BOOKING/ WHATSAPP:-

VIP Number On:- +91 9577319932

WEBSITE:- https://astrologeringuwahati.com/

EMAIL ID :- Kartickchakraborty111@gmail.com

Instagram ID:- https://www.instagram.com/kartick__chakraborty/

Facebook Page ID:- https://www.facebook.com/Astrologerkartickchakraborty

License No : DKC/NJK/827959/2017/AS

Awards received by Dr.Kartick Chakraborty - Best Celebrity Astrologer in India

Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Awards:-

Gold Medalist Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty…(2014)

Global Choice Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty (2015)

Diamond Crown Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty...(2016)

International Education Award Winner. (2019)

Assam Gourav Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty (2021)

India's Best Trusted Tantrik Astrologer. ( 2022)

Bharat Bhushan Award Winner ( Govt. Of India) (2023)

Book Of World Record Holder Dr.Kartick Chakraborty(2023)

Best Astrologer Of The Year (2023)

License No : DKC/NJK/827959/2017/AS

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has more than 18 Lakh satisfied clients all over the world (approx. 1.8Million+ satisfied clients), He has millions of satisfied clients in more than 195 countries of the world.

▪ 1.8+ Millions Worldwide Satisfied Clients ▪500K+ Horoscopes Predictions ▪ 300K + Love Relationship Predictions Globally▪

Celebrity Astrologer Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Recently featured in Many National And International Media. .

Celebrity Astrologer Dr.Kartick Chakraborty's extensive list of clientele encompasses an impressive array of prominent figures as well.

Services :- Astrological Consultancy, Love Problem Specialist In Ahmedabad. Vashikaran Kriya Specialist ...Business Problems... Love Match Making...Visa Problems... Career Problem....Intercaste Marriage.. Love Back....Kundli Matching..Love Problems.... Husband Wife Problems.. Gf|Bf Problems... Parents Approval.Ex Love Back... Remove Stress.Delay In Marriage.... Desired Partner. Lost Love Back...Family Issues. Love Breakup...Love Marriage Problem...Love Back Specialist ...Business Problems...Parents Approval...Child Problems...Family Disputes...Husband/Wife Solutionsn...Girlfriend/Boyfriend Solutions...Financial Problem Solutions ...Health Problem Solutions..

Chamber's & Branches :-

Kamakhya Temple || Mumbai || Delhi,NCR || Pune || Ahmedabad || Hydrabad || Bangalore || Surat || Kolkata || Siliguri || Noida || Bhubeneswar || Indore || Jaipur || Dibrugarh || Silchar || Chennai || Singapore || Malaysia || South Africa || Dubai || Australia || New Zealand || USA || London || Nepal || Bhutan ||

Astrologer Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Reviews:-

Testimonial 1: "Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is the epitome of excellence in astrology. With vast experience and a friendly demeanor, he brings positive energy into every interaction. His insightful guidance has illuminated my path, bringing peace and clarity to my life. Highly recommended for those seeking a truly exceptional astrologer in New York."

Testimonial 2: "Choosing Dr. Kartick Chakraborty as my astrologer was a game-changer. His qualifications, combined with a warm and responsible approach, make him the best in New York. His predictions have been spot-on, providing me with invaluable guidance and tranquility. I highly recommend his services."

Testimonial 3: “Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is more than an astrologer; he's a beacon of positivity. His friendly nature and extensive experience make him the go-to astrologer in New York. His predictions have brought peace into my life, and his availability during crucial moments makes him truly exceptional. Highly recommended for anyone seeking guidance.”

Testimonial 4: "Astrologer Dr.Kartick One of the most finest person, highly experienced, qualified, very friendly, works with responsibility, a gem with positive energy his talks and conversations brings a person out from darkness. He really spreads light in other's life No words can describe his skills and personality, highly recommended to the ones seeking help and guidance. His predictions and guidance had brought peace in my life.. always available in time of need , a great astrologer and a divine person. Highly recommended Astrologer"

2. Mr. Yusuf -

Mr.Yusuf Is Second Best Astrologer in New York, USA.

He is the 2nd Best Astrologer in New York, USA Meet Mr. Yusuf, the epitome of spiritual guidance in the heart of New York. Mr. Yusuf's path to prominence as a respected psychic healer in the bustling metropolis of New York is truly remarkable. His extraordinary journey, marked by profound experiences and deep insight, has resonated with countless individuals in search of solace, guidance, and healing. His expertise reflects a commitment to providing unparalleled astrological services, making him a sought-after figure for those navigating the cosmic realms in New York. and healing. His expertise reflects a commitment to providing unparalleled astrological services, making him a sought-after figure for those navigating the cosmic realms in New York.

3. Alex Caiola-

Alex Caiola is Second Best Astrologer in New York, USA.

She is the 3rd best Astrologer in New York, USA. The High Priestess of Brooklyn, Alex Caiola is not just an astrologer but a mystical inspiration in the urban landscape of New York. Recognized as a phenomenal astrologer in the city, her platform offers tarot readings, spellwork, and spiritual counsel. Step into the enchanting world curated by the High Priestess, where the mystical and the practical converge seamlessly, making her a revered figure in the realm of New York's astrology scene.

4. Laura Gilmore-

Laura Gilmore is the 4th Best Astrologer in New York, USA. Famous as Astrobabe Online, Laura Gilmore stands as a cosmic companion for those seeking astrological insights in the bustling city of New York. Recognized as the most famous astrologer in the area, Laura merges astrology with modern spirituality, offering a roadmap for personal growth. Navigate life's complexities with the celestial guidance of Laura, making her an indispensable figure in the quest for self-discovery in New York.

5. Rebecca Gordon Astrology-

She is the 5th Best Astrologer in New York, USA. In the vibrant astrological landscape of New York, Rebecca Gordon shines as the rising astrologer, combining ancient wisdom with contemporary relevance. Her platform serves as a guiding light for individuals seeking self-awareness and personal growth. Navigate the cosmic currents with Rebecca's profound astrological insights, establishing her as a prominent figure in the New York astrology community.

6. Oak Beth -

He is the 6th Best Astrologer in New York, USA. Oak Beth Astrology is celebrated as the premium astrologer in New York, bringing a transformative blend of expertise and passion to his practice. Oak’s commitment to unlocking individual potential through astrology makes him a trusted guide in the city. Dive into the celestial wisdom offered by Oak Astrology for personalized and enlightening experiences, establishing Drew as a key figure in New York's astrological landscape.

7. Anna Lesniak -

Anna Lesniak is 7th Best Astrologer in New York, USA. Song of Sparrows, led by an intuitive guide Anna Lesniak, stands out as a poetic haven in the world of astrology in New York. Recognized as the popular astrologer in the city, this platform offers personalized readings and workshops that blend the cosmic and the personal. Immerse yourself in the beauty of self-discovery with Song of Sparrows, where the language of the stars converges with the richness of the human experience.

8. Drew McClain -

Drew McClain He is 8th Best Astrologer in New York, USA. Drew McClain, a seasoned astrologer, opens the door to celestial wisdom and self-discovery in the heart of New York. Recognized as the top-notch astrologer in the city, Drew empowers individuals to navigate life's challenges with confidence and clarity. His harmonious blend of expertise and genuine commitment to guiding clients on their transformative journey establishes him as a key figure in the New York astrology scene.

9. Susan Miller-

Susan Miller is 9th Best Astrologer in New York, USA. Susan Miller, a renowned astrologer, is the undisputed best in the field in New York. Her platform, Astrology Zone, offers celestial insights and practical guidance, reflecting a wealth of astrological expertise. Susan's dedication to providing accurate and meaningful horoscopes to a global audience establishes her as a guiding light in the intersection of cosmic wisdom and everyday life in New York.

10. Samuel F. Reynolds -

He is the 10th Best Astrologer in New York, USA. Unlock Astrology, led by a passionate astrologer Samuel F. Reynolds, is recognized as the timeless astrologer in New York, inviting individuals to decode the secrets within their birth charts. With a dedication to demystifying astrology and making it accessible to all seekers of self-discovery, Unlock Astrology is an essential destination for insightful readings and a transformative journey in the cosmic landscape of New York. Unlock Astrology is an essential destination for insightful readings and a transformative journey, unlocking the cosmic patterns that shape your unique path in life.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.