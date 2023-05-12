Top 10 Best Astrologers In Noida List In 2023 - Latest List Of 2023 Updated

Noida, short for New Okhla Industrial Development Authority, is a rapidly developing city located in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. It is situated adjacent to Delhi and has become a significant hub for businesses and residents alike. The city has emerged as a vital center for various industries such as IT, manufacturing, and real estate, and has witnessed significant growth in the last few decades.

Along with the growth of industries, there has been a growing interest in astrology among the people of Noida. In Noida, astrology has become popular among people from all walks of life, including businesspersons, students, politicians, and celebrities.

The popularity of astrology in Noida can be attributed to several reasons. Firstly, people in Noida have a strong belief in astrology, and they often consult astrologers for guidance in their personal and professional lives. Secondly, the city's rapid growth has resulted in increased competition and stress levels among its residents, leading them to seek guidance from astrologers to navigate life's challenges. Thirdly, many people believe that astrology can provide them with an edge in making important decisions related to their careers, relationships, and investments.

The rising demand for top astrologers in Noida has led to the emergence of several prominent astrologers in the city. The best astrologers in Noida offer a wide range of services, including horoscope analysis, prediction of future events, astrological remedies, and Vastu consultation. Their expertise and experience have helped them earn a reputation as the go-to advisors for people seeking guidance in various areas of life.

Let us explore the top 10 best astrologers in Noida in 2023. We have compiled this list based on factors such as customer reviews, experience, and expertise in the field of astrology. Whether you are seeking guidance for your personal or professional life, these astrologers are known for their accuracy, reliability, and effectiveness in providing astrological solutions.

As we delve into the world of astrology in Noida, get ready to discover some of the best astrologers in the city. Their expertise and knowledge in the field of astrology can help you navigate life's challenges and make informed decisions about your future. So, if you are looking for the best astrologers in Noida, stay tuned for our top 10 list that will help you find the perfect astrologer in Noida for your needs.

Let's proceed with the list of the Top 10 Best Astrologers in Noida, starting with Dr. Kartick Chakraborty who holds the top position for the last 7+ Years in ranking.

(1):- Astrologer Dr.Kartick Chakraborty

The 1st Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty, a renowned astrologer based in Noida, is widely regarded as one of the top and most famous astrologers in the Noida region. With over a decade of experience in the field of astrology, he has helped numerous clients from India and other countries with their issues related to health, wealth, love, marriage, business, and education.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has a vast knowledge of Vedic astrology, and he offers personalized horoscope readings and astrological remedies to his clients. His clients are from various parts of the world, including Italy, Malaysia, Canada, Singapore, Australia, the USA, and the UK, and they trust him for his exceptional astrology skills and his ability to provide practical and effective solutions to their problems. As one of the best astrologers in Noida, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has a remarkable track record of providing accurate predictions and solutions to his client's problems. He has built a loyal customer base due to his successful and precise predictions, which has made him one of the most famous astrologers in the region.

Whether one is facing significant life challenges or seeking guidance on daily matters, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty's expertise can assist individuals in finding solutions. He is known for his exceptional astrology skills and his ability to provide practical and effective solutions to his clients' problems.

Renowned as one of the best celebrity astrologers in Noida, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has gained a reputation as one of the most famous astrologers in the city. Whether one is looking for love and relationship advice, solutions to marriage problems, or remedies for medical astrology, Dr. Chakraborty offers personalized horoscope readings and life guidance that is tailored to the unique needs of his clients.

As an ISO 9001:2015 certified tantrik astrologer, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has extensive knowledge and experience in Vedic astrology, Vaastu Shastra, numerology, tantra vidya, and black magic kriya, among other fields.

With over a decade of experience in the field, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty has a significant following and has matched over 300K Kundalis and has more than 1.6+ million happy customers globally. He offers affordable packages for both major and minor concerns, ensuring that his services are accessible to everyone. Additionally, his VIP/VVIP consultancy offers comprehensive solutions for all astrological consulting services and remedy options.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty's services are available online through phone, video call, and Skype, providing easy access to his expertise from the comfort of one's own home. Whether one is facing significant life challenges or seeking guidance on daily matters, Dr. Chakraborty can assist individuals in finding solutions through Vedic and astrological practices. His personalized approach and commitment to helping his clients achieve success make him one of the top 10 best astrologers in Noida.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty, known as the best astrologer in Noida, offers a wide range of astrology services. Love problem solution is one of his most popular services, where he provides accurate guidance to individuals seeking love advice. By analyzing their birth chart and horoscope, he helps them make informed decisions about their love life issues.

In addition to astrology, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is also an expert in palmistry. By studying the lines and shape of an individual's palm, he can reveal valuable insights about their personality, life, and future. He also specializes in numerology, where he analyzes an individual's name and date of birth to predict their future and provide them with valuable insights about their life path.

Dr. Chakraborty is a renowned expert in Vastu Shastra, which is the Indian science of architecture. By analyzing the layout and design of a building, he can provide valuable guidance on how to optimize the flow of positive energy. He is also well-versed in Tantra Vidya, Kali Tantra, and Mahakal Tantra, which are ancient Indian practices that deal with spiritual and mystical aspects of life.

As one of the top 10 best astrologers in Noida, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty's extensive knowledge and experience in Vedic Astrology, Numerology, palmistry, Tantra Vidya, Kali Tantra, Mahakal Tantra, and Vastu shastra make him a popular choice for people seeking guidance in these areas. With his accurate predictions and practical solutions, he has earned the reputation of being the most famous astrologer in Noida.

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty, one of the most popular astrologers in Noida, specializes in love relationships. He has assisted countless couples in overcoming their relationship problems with his practical and effective solutions. As a vashikaran specialist, which is a branch of Indian astrology used to control or influence someone's mind, he also uses his expertise to help people solve complicated issues related to love, marriage, and relationships.

As one of the top 10 best astrologers in Noida, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is famous for his exceptional skills in astrology. He has gained immense popularity for his accurate predictions and personalized remedies. Many people consider him the best astrologer in Noida for his ability to provide practical solutions that are easy to follow and effective.

If you are seeking the help of a famous astrologer in Noida to solve your love or relationship problems, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is the right choice. With his vast knowledge of astrology and experience in dealing with relationship issues, he can provide you with the best guidance and solutions to overcome your problems.

Awards received by Dr.Kartick Chakraborty - Best Astrologers in Noida

Dr.Kartick Chakraborty Awards:-

Gold Medalist Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty…(2014)

Global Choice Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty (2015)

Diamond Crown Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty...(2016)

International Education Award Winner. (2019)

Assam Gourav Award Winner Dr.Kartick Chakraborty (2021)

India's Best Trusted Tantrik Astrologer. ( 2022)

Bharat Bhushan Award Winner ( Govt. Of India) (2023)

Book Of World Record Holder Dr.Kartick Chakraborty(2023)

Best Astrologer Of The Year (2023)

Consultations with Dr. Kartick Chakraborty are available online so that clients can receive his services from the comfort of their homes. Online consultations can be arranged via phone, video call, or Skype..

Contact Dr. Kartick Chakraborty - Top and Best Astrologers in Noida

VIP BOOKING/ WHATSAPP:-

VIP Number On :- +91 9577319932

WEBSITE:- https://astrologeringuwahati.com/

EMAIL ID :- Kartickchakraborty111@gmail.com

Instagram ID:- https://www.instagram.com/kartick__chakraborty/

Facebook Page ID:- https://www.facebook.com/Astrologerkartickchakraborty

License No : DKC/NJK/827959/2017/AS

Dr. Kartick Chakraborty, an eminent astrologer in Noida, has earned a reputation for himself in the field of astrology through his remarkable achievements. For those who are struggling with life's challenges and looking for guidance from the best astrologers in Noida, Dr. Kartick Chakraborty is the right person to turn to. With his personalized solutions, fast and effective remedies, and a high accuracy rate, he can help you conquer your obstacles and achieve your aspirations.

2. Dipali Dubey

The 2nd Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Dipali Dubey is the 2nd most renowned astrologer based in Noida, known for her accurate predictions and insightful guidance. With over a decade of experience in the field of astrology, Dipali Dubey has earned her place among the top 10 best astrologers in Noida, and her expertise is highly sought after by people seeking guidance and solutions to their problems.

Dipali Dubey is well-versed in various aspects of astrology, including Vedic astrology, numerology, and gemstone therapy. Her unique approach to astrology involves a combination of ancient wisdom and modern techniques, providing her clients with practical solutions to their problems.

Apart from her astrology services, Dipali Dubey is also a life coach and a motivational speaker. She helps people overcome their obstacles and achieve their goals with her insightful guidance and practical advice. Her dedication to helping others has earned her the respect and admiration of many.

Dipali Dubey's reputation as a famous astrologer in Noida has spread far and wide. She has a global clientele and provides consultation to people from various countries. Her ability to predict events with remarkable precision has earned her a reputation as one of the best astrologers in the world.

3. Pt. Raj Kumar Sharma

The 3rd Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Pt. Raj Kumar Sharma is the 3rd most famous astrologer in Noida, known for his expertise in Vedic astrology. With over 20 years of experience, he has helped many people in resolving their issues related to career, marriage, finance, and health. He is regarded as one of the best astrologers in Noida and is known for his accurate predictions. Pt. Sharma has also conducted many workshops and seminars to promote the knowledge of astrology and its benefits.

4. Acharya Dr. Anoop Sharma

The 4th Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Acharya Dr. Anoop Sharma is the 4th renowned astrologer in Noida, with a Ph.D. in Vedic astrology. He has appeared on numerous TV channels and is a well-known name in the field of astrology. He has helped many people in resolving their issues related to career, finance, marriage, and health. In addition to astrology, Acharya Sharma has also made significant contributions to the field of numerology.

5. Dr. Sundeep Kochar

The 5th Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Dr. Sundeep Kochar is the 5th internationally renowned astrologer and a household name in Noida. He has written many books on astrology and has appeared on various TV shows. He is known for his accurate predictions and has helped many individuals in resolving their issues related to career, finance, marriage, and health. Dr. Kochar is also a philanthropist and has contributed to various charitable causes.

6. Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant

The 6th Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Pt. Umesh Chandra Pant is 6th best astrologer in Noida, with over 25 years of experience in astrology. He has a vast knowledge of Vedic astrology and has helped many individuals in resolving their issues related to career, finance, marriage, and health. He is known for his accurate predictions and is highly regarded in the field of astrology. Pt. Pant has also contributed to the promotion of astrology and has conducted many workshops and seminars.

7. Acharya V Shastri

The 7th Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Acharya V Shastri is the 7th most well-known astrologer in Noida, with expertise in Vedic astrology, numerology, palmistry, and more. He has appeared on various TV shows and has helped many individuals in resolving their issues related to career, finance, marriage, and health. He is known for his accurate predictions and is highly regarded in the field of astrology. Acharya Shastri has also made significant contributions to the field of geology.

8. Dr. Prem Gupta

The 8th Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Dr. Prem Gupta is the 8th most famous astrologer in Noida, known for his expertise in Vedic astrology and gemstone therapy. He has over 20 years of experience in astrology and has helped many individuals in resolving their issues related to career, finance, marriage, and health. He is known for his accurate predictions and is highly regarded in the field of astrology. Dr. Gupta has also contributed to the field of alternative medicine and is a well-known practitioner of Ayurvedic medicine.

9. Acharya R.K. Sharma

The 9th Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Acharya R.K. Sharma is the 9th most renowned astrologer in Noida, with expertise in Vedic astrology and palmistry. He has over 25 years of experience in astrology and has helped many individuals in resolving their issues related to career, finance, marriage, and health. He is known for his accurate predictions and is highly regarded in the field of astrology. Acharya Sharma has also contributed to the field of education and has been associated with various educational institutions.

10. Pt. Ajay Sharma

The 10th Selected Astrologer selected in Noida Name List

Pt. Ajay Sharma is the 10th most famous astrologer in Noida, known for his expertise in Vedic astrology and Vaastu Shastra. He has over 20 years of experience in astrology and has helped many individuals in resolving their issues related to career, finance, marriage, and health. He is known for his accurate predictions and is highly regarded in the field of astrology. Pt. Sharma has also contributed to the field of Vaastu Shastra and has helped many individuals in designing and constructing their homes and offices according to Vaastu principles.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.