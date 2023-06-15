Top 10 Best Hair Transplant Providers in Turkey 2023: Cost, Price

Turkish hair transplant procedures, notably those performed in Istanbul, have become well-known internationally for their excellence, affordability, and high success rates. Due to the country's combination of qualified doctors, cutting-edge procedures, and reasonably affordable prices in comparison to many other nations, Turkey has grown in popularity as a location for patients seeking hair transplant surgery.

The Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure, which entails removing individual hair follicles from the donor area and implanting them into the recipient area, is the main emphasis of Turkey's hair transplant sector. FUE is renowned for its minimally invasive nature, rapid recovery, and results that appear natural.

Numerous hair transplant facilities that serve both domestic and foreign patients may be found, particularly in Istanbul. These clinics frequently have cutting-edge equipment, skilled doctors, and multilingual personnel to serve patients from various nations. To ensure that their patients have a nice visit, many clinics in Istanbul also provide package deals that include lodging, transportation, and other amenities.

If you're thinking about getting a hair transplant in Turkey, it's crucial to do your research and pick a trustworthy facility. Look for practices that value patient safety, have a proven track record, skilled surgeons, and great patient testimonials. Ask for before-and-after pictures to evaluate the clinic's results, and if at all possible, attempt to schedule an appointment to discuss your unique requirements and worries with the medical staff.

Furthermore, it's crucial to think about any surgical procedure's risks and problems, including hair transplants. Make sure you are knowledgeable about the operation, the anticipated results, and the necessary post-operative care.

Finally, before making a choice, speak with many clinics, compare costs, and carefully assess the services and level of competence provided. It's crucial to select the clinic that most closely meets your wants and expectations because each one may have a different approach and pricing scheme.

If you are looking to get the best hair transplant, you should think of Turkey. Hair transplant involves one of the treatment methods used in thinning the hair, baldness and hair loss. Hair transplant surgeons in Turkey can now perform surgeries, allowing you to achieve more voluminous and denser hair. Hence, we can say that hair transplantation is the most effective treatment method for hair loss. Continue scrolling to discover the best hair transplant providers in Turkey.

1. Medart Hair Clinic

If you want to achieve excellent results, you must invest in the best hair transplant Turkey surgeons. Selecting a skilled and trustworthy surgeon increases the chances of your hair transplant being risk-free. The typical cost for each graft ranges between 1-3 dollars. Therefore, the total price will depend on the number of grafts.

Whatsapp : +90 544 761 49 16

E-mail : info@medarthairclinic.com

2. Dr. Muttalip Keser

Typically, hair restoration surgery is not an easy task and can include some challenges. However, if it is executed by a skilled and experienced professional, you can be sure of the best results. Dr. Muttalip Keser operates world-class hair transplants utilizing special and modern techniques. The price for a hair transplant is about 8750 Euros for 2500 grafts.

3. Dr. Serkan Aygın - Doku Medical

Doku Medical involves a comprehensive medical center offering numerous treatments like filler applications, laser treatment, breast aesthetics and hair transplants. Dr. Serkan Aygin utilizes state-of-the-art hair transplantation methods to guarantee healthy and fuller hair. The prices for hair transplant ranges between 2000 to 3000 dollars.

4. Asmed Koray Erdoğan

Dr. Koray operates in one of the clinics accepted by all three organizations, including the American Hair Loss Association, the International Alliance of Hair Restoration and the Hair Transplant Mentor. If you are looking for a specialist in FUE hair transplants, Dr. Koray is your ideal surgeon. The cost per graft at Asmed is about 3 Euros per graft.

5. Vera Clinic

Vera Clinic Surgical Medical Center has a dominant presence in the healthcare industry. Additionally, this clinic offers the best hair transplants in Turkey for over 30000 clients. The average price for a hair transplant will cost approximately 3000-5000 dollars.

6. Smile Hair Clinic

Regardless of your gender, you can get the best and high-grade hair transplant procedures at Smile Hair Clinic. The average price for hair transplant procedures is about 2000-16000 Euros.

7. Este Medical Group

Besides being committed to client care and excellence, Este Medical Group is recognized globally for medical and cosmetic expertise.

8. Cosmedica Clinic - Dr. Levent Acar

Cosmedica is your ideal option in Istanbul, Turkey, if you are looking for a trustworthy clinic. Dr. Levent utilizes innovations and developments in hair transplant procedures, thus achieving the best outcomes. The average price for a hair transplant ranges between 2000-3500 Euros.

9. HLC Clinic

This clinic offers quality hair transplants, thus enhancing your natural health and aesthetic appeal. The hair transplant price is about 2.7-3 Euros per graft.

10. Civas Hair Clinic

Civas hair clinic includes the best hair restoration medical center helping its clients diagnose and treat hair loss issues. The price for a hair transplant will vary depending on the type of hair transplant you require ranging from 2500-5000 Euros.

