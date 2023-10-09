Top 10 Best Hair Transplants in Turkey and Costs in 2023

What is the most trusted hair transplant in Turkey? Since hair transplant clinics often fluctuate in reputation and quality over time, I am unable to offer you with exact information regarding the "most trusted" hair transplant clinic in Turkey. Nonetheless, Turkey has established a reputation for providing affordable, top-notch hair transplant surgeries, and the nation is home to numerous respectable facilities.

When thinking about getting a hair transplant in Turkey or anywhere else, it's important to do your homework and take the following things into account:

Clinic Reputation: Seek out clinics that have a solid track record of performing hair transplants successfully. It can be beneficial to read internet evaluations, witness testimonies, and recommendations from friends or relatives who have had the surgery.

Certifications and Accreditation: Verify that the clinic complies with international safety and quality standards and is recognized by pertinent medical associations.

Experience and expertise: The surgical team's and the medical staff's backgrounds and experiences are crucial. Examine their qualifications and inquire about their hair transplant operation experience.

Before and After Pictures: Request to view before and after pictures of past clients. This may help you get an idea of the clinic's operations and the kinds of outcomes you might anticipate.

Methods Employed: Learn about the hair transplantation methods the clinic employs, such as Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) or Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), and talk to a specialist about which method would be best for you.

Patient testimonies and Reviews: Go through past patients' experiences and feelings towards the clinic by reading their reviews and testimonies.

Consultation: Make an appointment for a consultation with the clinic to go over your unique requirements, worries, and expectations. A comprehensive assessment and treatment plan has to be offered by a respectable clinic.

Although a concern, it shouldn't be the only one taken into consideration. Clinics with drastically reduced costs should be avoided since this may be a symptom of subpar care or inexperienced personnel

Communication: Verify that the clinic provides clear answers to all of your inquiries about the surgery, the recovery period, and any possible hazards.

Location and Facilities: Take into account the clinic's location as well as the amenities it provides. Your process should make you feel safe and at ease.

Legal and Ethical Considerations: Verify that the clinic complies with ethical standards and the legal framework of Turkey's medical laws.

My expertise is not current, therefore in order to make an informed decision based on the current situation of the hair transplant industry in Turkey, I advise doing a lot of research, reading recent reviews, and speaking with several clinics. In addition, think about speaking with a healthcare provider to go over your particular requirements and choices.

Who is the most famous hair transplant clinic in Turkey?

Sapphire Hair Clinic has only provided hair treatments and hair transplant operations since 1996. One of the top hospitals in the world, as well as the most prominent in Turkey, is where hair transplant procedures are carried out.

Top 10 Best Hair Transplant Clinics in Turkey

1. Sapphire Hair Clinic

Our goal at Sapphire Hair Clinic is to give our patients the best service possible. Our skilled team can exceed your expectations and complete any plastic surgery, enhance your smile, or encourage your natural hair growth without any problems.

We employ state-of-the-art techniques and cutting-edge technology to deliver excellent care and guarantee our patients' utmost comfort and contentment. The sincere testimonials from our patients attest to the unmatched skill and commitment of our specialists to providing flawless outcomes.

Get in touch with us for a free consultation if you have any further questions about our clinic or if you are interested in our services.

Instagram : sapphirehairclinic

Whatsapp : +90 552 396 31 32

2. Hermest Clinic

The best hair transplant in Turkey is offered by Istanbul's Hermest Hair Clinic. The greatest technologies and techniques, together with the world's best pros, are all at Hermest Hair Clinic. In addition to practicing a range of aesthetic medical specializations, it is especially well-known for its hair restoration and transplantation services.

One of the best things about The Hermest Hair Clinic is its exclusive FUE method, which isn't found anywhere else in the world. Because all of the medical personnel is present throughout every surgery, the hospital is well known for its high standards of safety. Every process is therefore meticulously completed.

3. Buk Clinic

Family of Buk Clinic, we have been available to assist you in the Fulya/Istanbul area so that we can duplicate our success both domestically and beyond. At Buk Clinic, we look forward to welcoming you as one of our valued guests and providing you with a hygienic, sterile, and state-of-the-art service, all provided by our knowledgeable and skilled personnel.

Our main objective as Buk Clinic, which develops dynamically based on the issue of what we can do better for you, is to give you the finest service possible. The most reputable estheticians in the world work at Buk Clinic, where their clientele includes both domestic and foreign clients.

4. ASMED – Dr. Koray Erdoğan

When it comes to Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), the best option is Asmed Clinic. FUE involves removing individual hair follicles from the donor location. It is then implanted in the recipient region. The results of Dr. Erdogan's and his colleagues' FUE procedures are well known for being aesthetically pleasing and natural-looking.

In order to ascertain whether each patient is a suitable candidate for the procedure and to customize treatment plans accordingly, the clinic also provides comprehensive pre-operative consultations. For their services to track patient development and provide the greatest results, post-operative care and follow-up are crucial.

5. Cosmedica – Dr. Levent Acar

One of Turkey's most successful physicians, Dr. Levent Acar, has established a stellar reputation for the Cosmedica Clinic. With over 20,000 hair transplants and other treatments completed, the doctor has a solid track record of happy clients.

With the availability of the most recent DHI and FUE hair transplant techniques, Cosmedica Clinic does not hold back while providing a variety of hair transplant treatments.

6. Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic

Compared to many other clinics, this one is renowned for having a growth rate of 98% and great hair retention. Dr. Serkan Aygin, the clinic's founder and chief physician, was the first medical expert in Turkey to use the newest technology for FUE and DHI procedures. With years of experience under his belt, he is an expert in both hair transplant procedures.

The chief doctor's competent team helps him even more to uphold high standards, and the clinic's top-notch equipment contributes to the rest of its reputation.

7. Smile Hair Clinic

Since it was only founded in 2018, Smile Hair Clinic is not the oldest in Turkey, but the professionals that work here have years of expertise. That's why a number of reliable sites, including CNN, Forbes, and others, suggest it.

Smile Clinic has made significant progress in the field of hair transplants since its founding in 2018. The clinic's reputation as a dependable choice in the Turkish market and its ability to provide fierce competition for rivals can be attributed to the high standards they uphold.

8. HLC Clinic

HLC brand was founded by Özgür ÖZTAN, M.D. and his team in Ankara Cankaya in 2003 in the areas of health, aesthetics, hair transplantation and beauty, expanded its area of service within a few years and continued to serve as a polyclinic. In 2014, it incorporated Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Center, adding all aesthetic and plastic surgery operations into the services provided by the company.

9. Dr. Muttalip Keser Clinic

Heading this Ankara-based facility is none other than Dr. Muttalip Keser, a well-known figure in the hair transplant industry. The FUE technique is mostly used by the clinic for its treatments.

FUE hair transplant operations might cost anywhere between $4,000 and $5,500 in this area.

10. Clinicana

Based in Istanbul, Clinicana provides hair transplant services with a team of skilled specialists that perform their surgeries utilizing FUE and DHI techniques. Hair transplants at Clinicana, both FUE and DHI, typically cost between $1,500 and $3,000.

