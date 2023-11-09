The world of business is ever-evolving, and success often hinges on the guidance and mentorship one receives along the way. In India, a country with a booming entrepreneurial spirit, the role of a business coach is more critical than ever. To help you navigate the challenges of the Indian business landscape and achieve your goals, we have compiled a list of the top 10 best business coaches in India. These experts have dedicated their careers to guiding and mentoring business owners and entrepreneurs, making them the go-to choice for those seeking to excel. Among them, Dr. Yogendra, the CEO of MaxFate Group, stands out as a prominent figure in the Indian business coaching industry. We'll dive deeper into his expertise later in this article.

Dr. Yogendra (CEO MaxFate Group)

Dr. Yogendra, the CEO of MaxFate Group, is India's leading business and life coach with extensive experience. He specializes in helping business owners and entrepreneurs make smart decisions in India's unique business environment. Dr. Yogendra's coaching program focuses on leadership and long-term growth. His proven results have transformed many businesses, making him a trusted mentor and guide. If you need guidance for your business and life, Dr. Yogendra is the person to turn to for his expertise and dedication to your success.

Dr. Vivek Bindra

Dr. Vivek Bindra, CEO and Founder of Bada Business, is a motivational speaker, leadership consultant, corporate trainer, and inspiring business coach who has set seven Guinness World Records for the most extensive webinars on a range of topics. For his accomplishments as a monk-turned-entrepreneur, he was conferred an Honorary PhD, Doctor of Philosophy. He serves as a valuable advisor to around 1,500 firms and has mentored over 100 of the country's top CEOs.

Dr. Suresh Mansharamani

Dr. Suresh Mansharamani is a serial entrepreneur and the only well-known experienced Global OKR (Objective Key Results) coach and mentor to many Indian entrepreneurs. He has real-life business experience of 42 plus years, including an IPO listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange that was oversubscribed 300 times. Dr. Mansharamani has traveled to over 50 countries and helped hundreds of organizations grow exponentially. He is a TEDx speaker and the author of several best-selling books, making him a valuable resource for Indian businesses.

Rahul Jain

Rahul Jain, the Founder and Director of Business Coaching India LLP, is credited with introducing the concept of business coaching to India 16 years ago. With over 25 years of hands-on experience, first with blue-chip companies and then as a serial entrepreneur, Rahul has coached over 17,000 business owners, helping them achieve their goals and navigate the complexities of the Indian market.

Rajiv Talreja

Rajiv Talreja is the creator of Quantum Leap, a corporate training agency, and India's leading business transformation coach. With extensive experience working with over 500,000 people through training programs and one-on-one coaching for businesses, he has a deep understanding of what it takes to transform a business in India. His exclusive network of over 1,000 businesses speaks to his effectiveness as a coach and mentor.

Ujjwal Patni

Ujjwal Patni is a famous business coach and motivational speaker in India, holding three Guinness World Records and being included in MTC Global's list of the "Top 10 Indian Thinkers - 2014." His books, translated into numerous languages and available in many countries, have made him a prominent figure in the Indian coaching landscape. With over 5 million followers on various digital platforms, including the Ujjwal Patni smartphone app, he has impacted a wide audience.

Saurabh Kaushik

Saurabh Kaushik is India's leading business coach, known for one-on-one business coaching with industry leaders and celebrity entrepreneurs. His work has been accepted by top Fortune 500 executives and thousands of entrepreneurs around the country. He is well-known for supporting organizations in turnaround and providing massive business growth to his premium one-on-one coaching clients.

Vikram Dhar

Vikram Dhar, an International Coach Federation (ICF) Mentor Coach, is an award-winning coach in Asia. Having trained participants from around the world, Vikram is well-equipped to guide Indian businesses toward success. His recognition as a top 100 global coach and the rising talent award by the World Coaching Body speaks to his expertise.

Snehal Kamble

Snehal Kamble, a "Master Strategist and Business Coach," has driven the exponential development and popularity of the SnehalNiti brand. With in-depth business training programs, workshops, and seminars, he inspires thousands of people each month to become self-sufficient entrepreneurs in cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Kolhapur.

Vandana Shah

Vandana Shah is a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) with the International Coach Federation (ICF). She is a skilled and well-known corporate coach, specializing in removing negativity and establishing a positive life. With over 3000 hours of rigorous coaching expertise as an executive coach, Vandana is a valuable resource for those looking to transform their professional lives.

