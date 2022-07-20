Top 10 Custom Software Development Companies In India

India is an offshore software development haven. With a large talent pool and ambitious tech entrepreneurs that work together, the country is home to some of the biggest offshore custom software development companies. And can exclusively hire dedicated developers for your small to big & complex to simple software projects.

With so many options to choose from, comes many things to check. But if you become aware of a reliable custom software development company & their offerings, then the process of selection can become easy. Thus, this blog focuses on introducing you to the top software companies with various expertise in the region. So, let's start straight away.

Top Custom Software Development Companies In India

eSparkBiz

eSparkBiz is a CMMI level 3 certified company, that has emerged as one of the most reliable software companies in the industry. Based out of India, they have offices across the globe strategically located to give you the perfect blend of localized skills and cost benefits. eSparkBiz was co-founded by Harikrishna Kundariya, a marketer, developer, IoT, ChatBot and Blockchain savvy designer. Kundariya is also the Director of eSparkBiz Technologies, and has behind him 10-plus years of experience that enables him to provide digital solutions to new start-ups based on IoT and ChatBot.

As a proficient custom software development company in India and the US, they have 12+ years of IT experience and have completed 1000+ client projects successfully. Additionally, their working style and services are highly appreciated by the clients with high ratings on Clutch, the leading ratings and reviewing agency. And is consistently reviewed there as one of the top software development companies in India list every year.

It is a one-stop shop for customizing your software development projects. They house expert developers that can help you in creating bespoke front-end, back-end, UI/UX designs, user-friendly applications & portals with modern techs like Data science, AI, AR/VR, DevOps, and ML with ease.

Their client-centric approach weaved with the business logic leads to innovative products that guarantee business growth and conversion. The best of hiring this company is their vast experience and 15 days of risk-free trial periods provided on all projects.

Daffodil Software

Daffodil Software is a software development and engineering company situated in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The company is recognized as an agency to look out for AI in the private sector by Frost and Sullivan.

They provide consulting and development services in the AI, ML, Data Science, and Web Development domains. It also provides excellent support and maintenance services to global clients to keep their applications up and running.

With more than 1000 techies and 20-plus years of experience, the company is another strong custom software development service provider in India.

TatvaSoft

TatvaSoft is another software service provider with more than two decades of industry experience. The company employs 900 plus engineers for different client projects and provides services to all kinds of businesses.

Some of the services offered by the company are custom software development, web development, developers for hire, mobile app development, eCommerce store development, testing, support, and maintenance.

With offices in five countries in the world, the company has completed more than 1800 client projects. Significantly, TatvaSoft serves industries like FinTech, Oil & Gas, and manufacturing, among many others.

InApp

With 21 years of experience in software development and IT services, InApp is another best custom software company.

If you are looking to develop AR/VR, Blockchain, or Metaverse applications, this is another company that is good after eSparkBiz in this sector.

They host an inventory of 250 plus expert software engineers ready to take on exciting business problems. Current services of the company include game development, AR/VR-based products, Blockchain Development, Mobile-web app development, and support & maintenance services.

Because of the varied technologies that the company can work on, it has brought smiles to more than 500 companies by successfully completing their projects.

Mind IT Systems

Mind IT systems is a custom software development company from India that specializes in app development, analytics, enterprise solutions, and testing services.

If you are looking for a company focused and experienced in healthcare, publishing, education, and supply chain domain, this one is a good choice.

They hold expertise in .NET languages, Angular, React, Node, Java, SQL Server, and Oracle technologies.

Velotio Technologies

Velotio Technologies is a software development company focused on customizing solutions to help startups and other technology companies. The company’s core services include developers for hire, product development, and offshore consulting.

Based in Maharashtra, the company was started newly in 2016. But the founding team has more than 40 years of combined experience. Notably, they have achieved rapid growth by helping around 90 plus customers in a short span. Moreover, with an eye for innovation and talent, the company has attracted more than 300 developers to work on their projects.

Velotio provides services like product development, product engineering, back-end development, QA & testing, CI, CD, machine learning, and data engineering.

If you are looking to build a data warehouse from your databases, Velotio's data engineers and consultants will prove to be valuable assets.

Net Solutions

Net Solutions is a software development company situated in Chandigarh. The company was started 20 years ago, with the founder being one of the earliest adopters of the internet and computers in Chandigarh.

From the beginning, the company has worked with large clients and significant projects. Today, they serve global giants for their custom software development needs. With tons of awards and professional partnerships, the company has delivered more than 1000 client projects successfully.

Currently, Net Solutions provides services like UX design, eCommerce Development, Product Development, and Data Analytics. They also help businesses transform their processes and people by undergoing a digital transformation.

Remarkably, Net Solutions are masters at creating bespoke user interfaces and experiences that power your applications. If you are looking to provide the best user experience to your users, you’ll love Net Solutions.

Flatworld Solutions

Flatowrld Solutions is one of the biggest custom software development companies on this list in terms of employees. The group has more than 3500 employees working in different domains. Flatworld Solution started in 2004. Since then, it has gone on to open new offices around the world at locations like India, the Philippines, Kenya, Bolivia, and Columbia.

They offer many different types of services from the IT sector and outside too. It comprises UI/UX designing, Software Development, Support & Maintenance, and data science services to its clients.

Talentica Software

Considered one of the masters in building products for startups and medium-sized businesses, Talentica software is a well-known custom software development company in India. The company began in 2003 and has helped numerous startups on their journey to becoming market leaders and getting acquired by top tech giants.

Today, Talentica works on cutting-edge modern technologies like AI, ML, Data Science, Big Data Analytics, AR/VR, and much more. If you are looking for full-stack product development with the latest processes like DevOps and excellent UI/UX, Talentica might be a good fit.

Clarion Technologies

Established in 2000 in Ahmedabad, Clarion Technologies is a leading custom software development company. The company focuses majorly on helping US-based businesses. And is led by some of the brightest and most experienced people.

Clarion has served more than 1500 customers in its journey and continues to do so even today. Core services offered by them include .NET, PHP, Quality Testing, Full-stack development, DevOps, and Analytics.

The company hosts more than 400 expert developers that work from multiple offices across the world. Moreover, Clarion has strategic offices all around the globe for offshore software services to a multitude of clients.

At the end of it all, you must remember that all the companies on this list are leaders in their expert tech segment. While some companies may be good for AI/ML-based projects, some might have the upper hand in full-stack development. As a business, it is for you to decide the best custom software company for your projects according to your requirements, experience, tech stack, budget, and timeline.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.