Digital marketing requires concentrated efforts to reach and engage with the target audience. So to make digital marketing work, enterprises turn to an expert agency.

We have created a list of 10 such digital marketing agencies in Delhi that businesses can trust to get desired results. After going through this list, you'll be able to choose an agency that is the best and is suitable for your goals.

Top 10 Digital Marketing Agencies in Delhi

1. Techmagnate

Established in 2006, Techmagnate is a top digital marketing agency in Delhi. The company's marketing services are aimed at delivering measurable Transformational Growth to enterprises. This growth expands to website traffic, customer acquisition, reputation management, and building a digital presence through content-led assets.

Techmagnate's specialty is Enterprise SEO, and it is one of few agencies that measure their performance by publishing an annual Digital Report Card. The report's data shows that Techmagnate delivered an average growth of 103% in website traffic and 186% in leads.

The company has been named the top digital marketing agency by both Clutch and GoodFirms and has received many awards and recognitions for launching successful digital marketing campaigns.

Recently, Techmagnate was named a Google Premier Partner 2023. This feat is reserved for only the top 3% of all Premier Partners in India.

Moreover, Techmagnate provides regular updates via monthly reports with dynamic dashboards, ensuring complete transparency.

URL - www.techmagnate.com

- www.techmagnate.com CEO - Mr Sarvesh Bagla

- Mr Sarvesh Bagla Team Size - 201-500

- 201-500 Client Portfolio - Techmagnate has worked with top brands like Bajaj Finserv, Metropolis Healthcare, OYO, Godrej Industries, Apollo Hospitals, Reckitt Benckiser, Redington, Kent, Koenig Solutions, etc.

- Techmagnate has worked with top brands like etc. Experiences - Techmagnate has delivered astounding results for BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Ecommerce, Fantasy Gaming, and many other industry verticals.

Techmagnate has delivered astounding results for BFSI, Education, Healthcare, Ecommerce, Fantasy Gaming, and many other industry verticals. Case Studies - Increased the Top 10 Share of Voice for Metropolis by 135% Delivered 187% Growth in Leads for a Leading Hospital Chain in India Increased Organic Leads By 81% For A Top Healthcare Brand Increased Monthly App Installations by 122% for Bajaj Finserv, and more

- Reviews (Out of 5) - GMB - 4.4 rating Clutch - 4.5 rating



2. Digital Markitors

Established in 2017, Digital Markitors caters to a range of clients and helps them build their online presence. They do not follow a 'One size fits all' approach and try to bring a unique perspective to each digital marketing campaign.

URL - www.digitalmarkitors.com

- www.digitalmarkitors.com CEO - Mr Sahil Arora

- Mr Sahil Arora Team Size - 11-50

- 11-50 Portfolio - Digital Markitors has worked with brands like Direct Hair and Implantation (DHI), SV Signature Visas, Nath Trading, Academic and Professional Studies Abroad, MedMitr, Panickers Travel, etc.

- Digital Markitors has worked with brands like Direct Hair and Implantation (DHI), SV Signature Visas, Nath Trading, Academic and Professional Studies Abroad, MedMitr, Panickers Travel, etc. Case Studies - Delivered No. 1 ranking on Google Search for 5 keywords to Nath Trading Delivered top rankings to DHL on Google search for local keywords

-

3. Brand Visage

Brand Visage is a top marketing firm with a team of action-oriented marketing experts. They use value-based strategies to tailor campaigns catering to a client's unique needs. With a mastery of business mechanisms, the agency has the experience to deliver successful campaigns.

URL - www.brandvisage.com

- www.brandvisage.com CEO - Mr Siddharth Khanna

- Mr Siddharth Khanna Team Size - 11-50

- 11-50 Portfolio - Brand Visage has worked with top brands like Galgotias, Health Set Go, Captain Pure, etc.

4. Webchutney

Webchutney is a web design, web promotion, and web marketing services provider in Delhi. In 2013, nearly 80% of the agency's shares were acquired by Dentsu. Now, the agency has become a part of the DAN Group. The agency continues to adopt modern marketing methods to help brands achieve online success.

URL - www.webchutney.com

- www.webchutney.com Team Size - 500-1000

- 500-1000 Experience - They have experience in delivering success to many industries, including Internet Companies, Technology, Food & Beverages, Automobiles, Lifestyle, and more.

5. EZ Rankings

EZ Rankings delivers growth-driven services to clients across the world. They focus on strengthening their knowledge base by continuously ideating new strategies. The agency offers client-centric digital services to deliver exceptional results to the campaigns.

URL - www.ezrankings.com

- www.ezrankings.com Managing Director - Ms Mansi Rana

- Ms Mansi Rana Team Size - 100-200

- 100-200 Portfolio - EZRankings has worked with brands like SoftKey, Work4Me, Go Rentals, UK Spirits, Zlite, and The DigiLytics.

- EZRankings has worked with brands like SoftKey, Work4Me, Go Rentals, UK Spirits, Zlite, and The DigiLytics. Case Studies - Increased engagement on Facebook and Twitter for Ravi Solar Bagged a top spot on SERPs for the GMB listing of a Laser Hair Removal Center

-

6. Page Traffic

Page Traffic began its journey with one passion - drive organic traffic to the client's website via online marketing. Their team of experts works on implementing strategies and tactics to deliver organic results.

URL - www.pagetraffic.com

- www.pagetraffic.com CEO - Mr Navneet Kaushal

- Mr Navneet Kaushal Team Size - 50-100

- 50-100 Portfolio - Page Traffic has worked with brands like GupShup, Stellar Information Systems, Hubhopper, and Ansal University.

- Page Traffic has worked with brands like GupShup, Stellar Information Systems, Hubhopper, and Ansal University. Case Studies - Delivered top rankings on Google SERP to a data recovery company

-

7. WeeBeeSocial

WeeBeeSocial is a full-stack digital marketing agency in Delhi. Their years of experience and knowledge allow them to execute highly-focused digital marketing campaigns that improve the online presence of brands.

URL - www.weebeesocial.com

- www.weebeesocial.com CEO - Ms Soumya Sharma

- Ms Soumya Sharma Team Size - 20-50

- 20-50 Portfolio - WeeBeeSocial has worked with top brands like Euler, AMYR, Graphic Travelogues, OK Play Website, Youth Bol, Tanziif LLC, and more.

- WeeBeeSocial has worked with top brands like Euler, AMYR, Graphic Travelogues, OK Play Website, Youth Bol, Tanziif LLC, and more. Experiences - They have experience in executing campaigns for industries such as Tourism, Ecommerce, Food & Events, Automobiles, and more.

They have experience in executing campaigns for industries such as Tourism, Ecommerce, Food & Events, Automobiles, and more. Case Studies - Boosted engagement for ACMA Safer Drives

- Reviews - GMB - 4.5



8. Saffron Tech

Saffron Tech believes in transforming industries through a holistic suite of robust digital solutions. Since its inception in 2008, the company has been blending innovative solutions, digital craftsmanship, and domain knowledge to deliver successful online campaigns.

URL - www.saffrontech.net

- www.saffrontech.net Portfolio - Saffron Tech has worked with brands like Good Earth, Adnet, Tado, MiDoctor Urgent Care, Oriental Express, 37 Cells, etc.

- Saffron Tech has worked with brands like Good Earth, Adnet, Tado, MiDoctor Urgent Care, Oriental Express, 37 Cells, etc. Experiences - They have experience in delivering campaigns to many industries, including Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, Wearable Tech, Staffing, Elearning, and more.

They have experience in delivering campaigns to many industries, including Healthcare, Logistics, Retail, Wearable Tech, Staffing, Elearning, and more. Case Studies - Reduced the bounce rate by 6.2% for an American Lingerie Brand Increased the conversion rate for a Health & Fitness Brand

- Reviews GMB - 4.0



9. Grapes Digital

Grapes Digital is a digital and communications solutions company that is strong in ideation and execution. It combines deep technical knowledge with extensive experience to deliver on the client's expectations.

URL - www.grapesdigital.com

- www.grapesdigital.com CEO - Ms Shradha Agarwal

- Ms Shradha Agarwal Portfolio - Saffron Tech has worked with brands like Center Shock, PathPresenter, LT Foods, Kari Kari, Born Good, Gasofast, Signatura, etc.

- Saffron Tech has worked with brands like Center Shock, PathPresenter, LT Foods, Kari Kari, Born Good, Gasofast, Signatura, etc. Experience - They have experience in delivering campaigns to many industries, including Ecommerce, Babycare, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and more.

They have experience in delivering campaigns to many industries, including Ecommerce, Babycare, Healthcare, Food & Beverages, and more. Case Studies - Improved the UX and UI for a digital pathology platform

- Reviews GMB - 3.9



10. Brainwork Technologies

Brainwork Technologies offers online services, especially website designing and development, to a range of clients. They have a dedicated team and a proven approach to traverse through constantly evolving methodologies.

URL - www.brainworkindia.net

- www.brainworkindia.net CEO - Ms Sneha Manoharan

- Ms Sneha Manoharan Team Size - 100-200

- 100-200 Portfolio - Brainwork Technologies has worked with top brands like Whizcard, Turnesa Golf, Greek Property Exchange, Bulgarian Development, and Satya & Co.

How to Choose the Top Digital Marketing Agency in Delhi for Your Business?

There are more than 300 digital marketing agencies in Delhi, so you must research thoroughly to pick the right one. You can judge a digital agency by looking at a range of factors; this exercise typically includes -

Determining your own needs and having a clear view of the goals

Evaluating the expertise and experience of the agency

Checking the client portfolio and case studies

Considering the agency's team and resources

Checking the reviews and testimonials from clients/customers

Scheduling a consultation or meeting with the agency

We have taken these factors into consideration to create a list of the top 10 digital marketing agencies in Delhi.

Now, the question is, why should you undergo so much strain to pick the best digital agency?

Why Should You Choose the Top Digital Marketing Agency in Delhi?

The top digital marketing agency will have the experience, expertise, and tested processes to devise and execute result-driven digital marketing campaigns.

They will follow protocols to document the requirements, work across multiple digital channels, and use data insights to pivot the campaign and deliver performance.

You'll also get a better return on your investment, as you will be relying on experts executing highly-targeted digital marketing campaigns.

If you're looking for the best digital marketing agency in Delhi, go through this list of top 10 agencies to make an informed decision.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.