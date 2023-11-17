Top 10 Digital Marketing Experts & Influencers You Should Follow

Whatever you want to sell online, you need the help of digital marketing. Digital marketing is a vast field with strategies of different kinds.

If you analyze the digital marketing field, you will be baffled as this is such a huge field, including search engine optimization, search engine marketing, pay-per-click advertising, social media optimization and ads, email marketing, influencer marketing, and others. Further, each of these practices has numerous strategies that people can follow to make their brand or business the next big thing in the online world.

Suppose you want to increase your traffic count without spending money on marketing ads. What would you do? You would implement SEO strategies as well as Social media techniques. What if you want to retarget those users who have purchased any products or services from your store or those users who are about to make a purchase but left without completing it? Will you implement the same methods as SEO or Social media? No, in this case, you will implement Email marketing.

Now the question arises: how would you know all about these methods and even their more refined way of targeting your users? That's why you should follow the Digital Marketing Experts & Influencers. They have a great understanding of digital marketing practices and can help you learn various things that make your business grow like never before.

To ease up this process, we have curated a checklist of the Top 10 Digital Marketing Experts and Influencers that everyone should follow to be familiar with the latest digital marketing practices.

Neil Patel Mandeep Singh Rand Fishkin Gary Vaynerchuk Ann Handley Jay Baer Brian Dean Tim Ash Mark Schaefer Joe Pulizzi

1. Neil Patel

If you want to follow the best digital marketing experts in the world, Neil Patel is one of them. His ardent knowledge and experience in digital marketing strategies, from organic optimization, search engine ads, and email marketing to content marketing, make him a leader in the digital world.

He is even considered the top influencer on the web by the Wall Street Journal, termed as one of the top 10 marketers by Forbes, and one of the top 100 entrepreneurs under 30 years by Ex American President Obama. Neil has developed numerous technical tools, such as Ubersuggest, Answer The Public, Google Ads Grader, CrazyEgg, and Scout SEO, to track keyword rankings, traffic count, backlink profiles, and many other important metrics that help a website thrive online.

His focussed areas:

SEO.

Content Writing.

Google Ads.

Digital PR.

Influencer Marketing.

Organic Social Media.

Email Marketing, and more.

2. Mandeep Singh

Mandeep Singh is one of the top digital marketing experts in the world. With more than two decades of experience in a variety of digital marketing practices, he has helped many small, mid-sized, and large enterprises as well as the e-commerce sectors. He is considered the "SEO King" when it comes to organic optimization.

He is the founding member and the CEO of SEO Discovery. No matter what industry you belong to, if you need to do SEO for your website, whether in real estate, doctor, casino, law firm, hotel, tourism, cryptocurrency, and more, his company can be the ultimate choice for you. His digital marketing company has more than 400+ dedicated professionals, experts in various practices of online marketing, such as content creation, on-page optimization, website design, reputation management, social media optimization, influencer marketing, app store optimization, Shopify marketing, guest post services, and plenty of others.

Mandeep's passion and drive to learn and help others is what has earned him the position of Forbes Agency Council and Expert Panel member. If you are in search of an experienced online business growth strategist who can help you improve your online business, then you can rest assured that this is the one for you.

His focussed areas:

SEO.

PPC.

Content Writing & Marketing.

Web Designing.

Social Media Marketing.

App Store Optimization, and more.

3. Rand Fishkin

If you have any knowledge about the Domain Authority and Page Authority metrics, then you must know Rand Fishkin. He co-founded MOZ, a software for analyzing the SEO metrics that ultimately help understand what needs to be done and what to avoid for a website to rank on the top spots of search engines.

But before co-founding Moz, he founded SEOmoz and Inbound.org. Currently, he is working as the CEO at SparkToro, where he is also a co-founder. In general, he is a leading internet marketing personality. His experience in managing many companies and understanding the audience's wishes and what they genuinely require makes him a top digital marketing expert around the world.

Therefore, if you want to outshine your competitors and want to be familiar with trending digital tactics, Rand Fishkin could be your best pick to follow.

His focussed areas:

SEO.

Backlink Building.

Content Marketing.

Competitive Analysis, and more.

4. Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk, also called Gary Vee, is an entrepreneur, speaker, author, and internet personality. Although he started his career as a wine critic in his family's wine business, his enthusiasm towards technology and speaking at various podcasts led him to be a top digital marketing influencer throughout the world. He is a renowned public figure and is known for his work on social media and digital marketing practices.

By streaming his private shows on his YouTube channel, he quickly established himself as a prominent figure in influencer marketing, paving the way for his success. Presently, he is serving as the chairman for VaynerX and its subsidiary VaynerMedia.

So, if you want to flourish in the online world, follow him for the latest trends in social media, influencer marketing, and other tactics of digital marketing.

His focussed areas:

Content Creation.

Brand Building.

Social Media Marketing.

SEO, and more.

5. Ann Handley

Ann Handley is an eminent author, digital marketing expert, and keynote business speaker. Her knowledge and charisma enlighten marketers to get real-world results and various tips on digital marketing strategies. Many notable publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, and others, recognize her works.

Ann teaches how you should create engaging and helpful content. Being a famous keynote speaker, she also talks about communicating with customers and building strong connections that eventually help businesses grow.

If you want to get helpful ideas, new writing tips, fresh links, and more things in your email or newsletter, you can directly subscribe to her "Total Annarchy" email list, and your inbox will be filled up with valuable insights every two weeks.

Her focussed areas:

Copywriting.

Social Media.

Content Strategy.

Customer Servicing tips, and more.

6. Jay Baer

Jay Baer is a prominent digital marketing influencer and keynote speaker. Jay is your guy to follow when it comes to getting business growth tips and experienced customer handling guidance. Other than being a speaker, researcher, and author, he shares various tactics for digital marketing, making people admire him.

Jay is the president of Convince & Convert, which is a digital marketing and online customer service consultancy. Here, he empowers businesses with digital marketing strategies to help business owners achieve success. He has written five books, including "Hug Your Haters" and "Youtility". He also contributed to articles for Inc, Entrepreneur, Forbes, etc., and hosted many award-winning podcasts.

His focussed areas:

Content Marketing.

Customer Service.

Digital Marketing Consultation, and more.

7. Brian Dean

Brian Dean is a well-known digital marketing expert, especially in the search engine optimization aspect. You may have heard about Backlinko if you are from the digital marketing field. Well, Brian is the founder of it. Entrepreneur.com and Inc Magazine have termed him an "SEO genius" and "brilliant entrepreneur," respectively.

Many SEO professionals follow the Backlinko blog and his YouTube channel to learn various techniques and trends. So, if you ever need tips, techniques, and strategies on on-page optimization, content marketing, and backlinks creation, follow the Backlinko blog. Besides, sign up for Brian's Backlinko newsletter to access exclusive tips, strategies, and case studies that he doesn't share anywhere else.

He has also co-founded Exploding Topics to get familiar with the new marketing trends. Thousands of companies, like Google, Apple, Shopify, and Netflix, use Exploding Topics to make informed decisions on their products, services, and more.

His focussed areas:

SEO.

Link-Building techniques.

Content Marketing.

Digital Marketing strategies, and more.

8. Tim Ash

Tim Ash is an international keynote speaker on evolutionary psychology, persuasion, and digital marketing. He is the best-selling author of books like "Unleash Your Primal Brain" and "Landing Page Optimization" (it has been translated into 6 different languages, and more than 50,000 copies are sold throughout the world).

Forbes has nominated him as a Top-10 Online Marketing Expert, and Entrepreneur Magazine has termed him an Online Marketing Influencer To Watch. His skills in making people attentively listen to him impacted the event presenters to contact him repeatedly to attend more events. He has delivered over 200 events across four continents successfully. Whether it is a virtual meeting or in person, Tim provides dynamic conference keynote speeches, workshops, and corporate training.

Being the co-founder and CEO of SiteTuners, a digital marketing agency, he has gained profound knowledge and expertise in numerous aspects of marketing, like neuromarketing, user-centered design, consumer behavior, persuasion, and landing page testing. He was one of the early pioneers in website CRO (Conversion Rate Optimization). All these together helped him become a great digital marketing expert.

His focussed areas:

Consumer Behavior.

Landing Page Optimization.

CRO.

Neuromarketing, and more.

9. Mark Schaefer

Mark W. Schaefer is an acknowledged keynote speaker, strategic marketing consultant, college lecturer, and bestselling author. He has built his career by helping businesses from small to large-sized stand out from the crowd.

As an Executive Director of Schaefer Marketing Solutions, he specializes in digital strategy development, marketing training, and social media coaching. His clients vary from start-ups to Fortune 500 companies, including Adidas, Johnson & Johnson (J&J), Dell, AT&T, Pfizer, Microsoft, and more.

Mark is the author of nine best-selling books, including the inaugural book on influence marketing called "Return On Influence," the #1 best-selling book on personal branding called "KNOWN," the #1 chart-topping book on marketing called "Marketing Rebellion," and more. He has had his books translated into 15 languages and can be found in over 700 libraries and used as textbooks at over 70 universities around the world.

Follow his podcast on iTunes, named "The Marketing Companion," and read his books to gain valuable insights on content marketing and brand building.

His focussed areas:

Marketing and Business Strategy Development.

Personal Branding.

Content Marketing.

Customer Service, and more.

10. Joe Pulizzi

Joe Pulizzi is an author, podcaster, marketing speaker, and entrepreneur. He is considered one of the best content marketing leaders in the world. He co-founded three companies, including the Content Marketing Institute (CMI)) and co-hosted dozens of events, including Content Marketing World. The Content Council awarded him the John Caldwell Lifetime Achievement Award for his work in the field of content marketing.

He organizes two weekly podcasts. The first one is the "Content Inc." podcast for content entrepreneurs, and the second one is "This Old Marketing" podcast with Robert Rose for content marketing professionals.

So, if you want to learn how to create content and connect with your customers across different channels, follow Joe Pulizzi. With his knowledge and insights, you can create an effective digital marketing plan to outshine others in the online world. You can even subscribe to Joe's newsletter and get his best-selling book, "Epic Content Marketing" for free.

His focussed areas:

Content Creation.

Content Marketing.

Lead Generation.

Digital Marketing Strategy Development, and more.

Last Words

Whether you're an entrepreneur, a marketing enthusiast, or just someone curious about digital marketing, following these top 10 digital marketing experts and influencers will not only increase your knowledge but also motivate you to make a difference in the online world.

Remember, the digital marketing field is ever-evolving, so staying up-to-date with the latest trends and strategies is essential. Follow these digital experts or influencers, gain their wisdom, and get ready to dominate the digital world like a professional!

