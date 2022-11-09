In this technology-driven era, e-commerce is the lifeline of the modern commercial landscape.

However, it’s interesting to note that 80% of e-commerce websites end up reaching nowhere and eventually fail.

E-commerce businesses usually fail to reach their potential because they don’t get the help they need, and this is where an E-commerce Development Company comes into play.

If you’re in the e-commerce business and looking for an E-commerce Development company to boost your growth, then you’ve come to the right place!

We’ve compiled a list of the top 10 eCommerce Development Companies in India to help you get started.

Without further ado, let’s dive in!

1. RichestSoft

RichestSoft is an award-winning eCommerce development company in India providing customers with almost all kinds of tech services; from web development to e-commerce, they’ve got it all!

Our primary specialization is developing creative solutions for end-to-end eCommerce. Our team leverages the agile process to design market-leading User Interfaces to provide the best experience to the end user, whether it be via the development of stunningly attractive B2C and B2B online shops or cutting-edge mobile apps.

Richestsoft ranks at the very top for a reason; high-quality service with the shortest delivery. This commitment to excellence in the e-commerce domain has helped RichestSoft gain a massive global clientele.

With more than a decade of experience under its belt, RichestSoft has helped all kinds of businesses; startups and reputed corporations with developing their e-commerce websites.

Richestsoft’s diverse portfolio and hundreds of positive reviews by renowned global platforms such as Design rush, good firms, and clutch make Richestsoft the #1 eCommerce Development Company in India

Year of Establishment: 2007

Location: Mohali, India

Services: Shopify, WooCommerce, Magento, Ecommerce web and app development, Advertising & Marketing, Arts, entertainment & music, Business services, Mobile App Development, Web Design

Clientele: Royal Elite Vacation Club, AP Lazer, Field Supply, WireBuzz

Awards: Clutch Top Choice

2. Emizen Tech

A reputed IT company with a special focus on mobile apps and e-commerce, Emizen Tech is rising the ranks to become a formidable contender on our list of the top 10 e-commerce development websites in India.

With its scalable, efficient and cost-efficient method, Emizen Tech has helped e-commerce websites and apps to drive more traffic, conversions and sales to their business.

Emizen tech is backed by a group of highly experienced and outstanding teams, which can deliver top-notch results, turning clients into loyal fans.

Year of Establishment: 2013

Location: Jaipur, India

Services: Ecommerce and CMS (Magento, WordPress, WooCommerce, Shopify, Opencart, Joomla, Drupal), Mobile Application Development (Android, IOS, Wearable, Flutter ReactNative, PWA), Web (Php, Laravel, Angular JS, Node JS, Express JS, React JS)

Clientele: Ego Shoes, Loving Earth, Curacao, Shear Auto and many more.,

3. Softtrix Tech Solutions Private Limited

With a dedicated group of passionate professionals, Softrix has been providing goal-focused digital marketing and website design solutions. No matter what your business requirements are, Softrix will have a tailor-made solution that is perfect for your needs. They also claim to have generated a whopping 63 million in revenue for their clients.

Year of Establishment: 2010

Location: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, India

Services: Website Design & Development, Search Engine Optimization, Pay-Per-Click Advertising, Social Media Optimizations, Reputation Management, iPhone App Development, and App Marketing.

Clientele: Wylera Hair, Thriver, PlatinumLED, NIIN™ Pouches, I M B I B E, Greensafe International Singapore

4. Dynamic Dreamz

With 16-plus years of experience in eCommerce and web development, Dynamic Dreamz lives up to its name. Powered by experts in WordPress, Shopify, PHP/MySQL, Magento and CMS development, this company has handled more than 3000 projects, with an impressive 70% client retention ratio, making them one of the most all-rounded e-commerce development companies on our list of the top 10 e-commerce development companies in India.

Year of Establishment: 2010

Location: Surat, India

Services: Magento Development, Shopify Development

Clientele: Custom Neon, Legare Shoes, Beloved Shirts, Uncle Jack, Swig Life

5. Aalpha Information Systems India Pvt. Ltd

Aalpha Information Systems is a rapidly growing e-commerce development company that offers world-class e-commerce development solutions at an affordable cost. Their rates start at just $12/hour. Aalpha Information Systems stands out from the rest due to their guaranteed 100% source code protection and strict NDA agreement, making them one of the privacy-oriented entries on our list of the top 10 e-commerce development companies in India.

Year of Establishment: 2008

Clientele: World Bank, Texas Police, IMA (Indian Medical Association) and many others

Awards: Recognized by Clutch and others among the fastest-growing tech companies.

6. PQube Business Solutions

PQube is a global business solution specialist, helping clients quickly and effectively scale up their business. While many e-commerce development companies focus on figures, PQube's IT services emphasize quality. They have cleverly integrated business insights with constructive ideas and quick implementation.

Year of Establishment: 2013

Location: Bengaluru, India

Services: E-Commerce Development, Mobile App Development, Managed Services

Clientele: Message My Customer, Grand Slam Designs, Novo Nordisk, Manufacturing USA, Financial Cube

7. AMR Softec

AMR Softec consists of a team of enthusiastic, innovative, and goal-oriented specialists that deliver a host of services such as web design, web development, and digital marketing services. AMRSoftec also offers BigCommerce/Shopify/MagentoWordPress development to B2B, C2C, and B2C clients. Their Multi-vendor online marketplace, ERP and CRM facilities make them a worthy contender on our list of the top 10 e-commerce development companies in India.

Year of Establishment: 2019

Location: Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar, India

Services: Web Design, E-Commerce Development

Clientele: bazarhat99.com, gig apart, shop shields, solehouse, and much more

8. SetuBridge Technolabs

With more than 500 plus companies using SetuBridge Technolab's expertise in Woo-Commerce, Presta shop, Larval, WordPress, Shopify and Magento, this Indian-listed company is a force to be reckoned with. Offering a wide range of specialized services in the eCommerce space, this company is one of the fastest-growing top 10 e-commerce companies in India.

Year of Establishment: 2012

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Services: Custom eCommerce website design, UI\UX design, E-Commerce marketplace development, Responsive website development, Third-party integration

Clientele: GO2GAMES, Premium Ropes, Plantables, Capitol Area Technology, BasicBrowns

9. Rock Technolabs (eCommerce Accelerator)

With experienced specialists, strategists and developers, Rock Technolabs help B2B, D2C and B2C companies strategize and develop a plan for improving their digital reach. This company mainly specializes in e-commerce development for Fashion and beauty, Home and furniture, Health, Automobile, and Jewelry based businesses.

Year of Establishment: 2010

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Services: eCommerce Development, Magento Development & Migration, Shopify App Development

Clientele: Rufflebutts, Hoot Judkins, HarryHall, Everest, HP

10. HEPTA

HEPTA is a full-service UI/UX & IT company. They assist companies to reach their strategic goals through the process of data-driven design. HEPTA also offers customers a wide range of services relating to e-commerce development.

Year of Establishment: 2010

Location: Mumbai, India

Services: E-Commerce Development, Web Development

Clientele: Reliance IMG, Deepika Padukone, DELL, Maharashtra State Police, Shemaroo Entertainment, Raymond, Dentsu Fountainhead

Summing Up

Partnering with an eCommerce development company is one of the best things you can do for your business growth; it will lead to the development of customized solutions for your unique needs, from scaling up to breaking into new markets. We hope our list has helped you in your quest to find the right eCommerce development company for your needs.

