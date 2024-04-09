Top 10 Educators for the Year 2024 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours! Kiteskraft Productions LLP proudly acknowledges Individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and expertise in their fields, fostering outcome-based learning that positively impacts on everyone’s lives.

Top 10 Educators for the Year 2024 :-

Thakur College of Engineering & Technology (Principal: Dr. B.K. Mishra ) – Dr. B.K. Mishra, born in 1966, holds a Bachelor's in Electronics Engineering from Amravati University (1988), M.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering (1992), and a Ph.D. (1998) from Birla Institute of Technology, Ranchi. With over 33 years of teaching and administrative experience and 15 years in research, he's been the Principal of Thakur College of Engineering & Technology since June 2006. His interests in Communication Engineering and Electronic Circuits are reflected in his 125+ technical papers. He's guided 20 Ph.D. and 21 P.G. scholars, authored six textbooks, and led academic events, ensuring institutional excellence. TCET won various Quality Awards, accredited by NAAC and NBA for three years.

Thakur Global Business School ( Director: Dr. Shuchi Gautam) – Thakur Global Business School (TGBS), led by Dr. Shuchi Gautam, offers a prestigious two-year PGDM program renowned for its academic excellence. Dr. Gautam, a Chartered Accountant and Professor of Finance, excels in research on Corporate Restructuring and Financial Planning. Recognized for her contributions by AIMS International, TGBS prioritizes academic rigor and industry relevance. The program emphasizes experiential learning, innovative pedagogy, and practical skill development, fostering critical thinking and ethical leadership. With cutting-edge facilities, industry partnerships, and global immersion programs, TGBS prepares students as well-rounded professionals for success in today's dynamic business environment.

⁠Thakur Institution of Management & Research (Director: Dr. Pankaj Natu) – Dr. Pankaj Natu, Director of Thakur Institute of Management Studies and Research (TIMSR), holds a Business Management degree from Shivaji University, Pune, PhD from Tilak Maharashtra University, Pune and also completed FDPM from Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad. Under his leadership, TIMSR excels in management education, earning 'A+' grade NAAC accreditation and NBA accreditation for the MMS program. Embracing ISO Certification and early adoption of 21001:2018 standards, TIMSR leads in quality initiatives. Initiatives like the Alumni-Student Mentoring Program foster industry connections, while events like the Business Conclave facilitate knowledge exchange. His vision drives TIMSR's journey towards academic excellence and industry relevance

Thakur School of Architecture & Planning ( CEO- Mr. Karan V. Singh ) – Mr. Karan V. Singh, CEO of Thakur School of Architecture and Planning, holds a Business Management degree from Middlesex University, London, and completed the Family Management Business Programme at NMIMS. Under his leadership, the institute emerges as Mumbai's premier architectural hub, securing top honors from Times Education Group for five consecutive years and an 'A' grade from NAAC. Implementing ISO Certification and pioneering 21001:2018 standards, Thakur School offers global training programs and immersion experiences in cities like Paris and Dubai. His industry connections enrich student opportunities, fostering sustainability initiatives and earning the institution United Nations Academic Impact status.

Thakur Institution of Management Studies, Career Development & Research ( CEO-Ms. Karishma V Singh ) – Ms. Karishma V. Singh, CEO of Thakur Institute of Management Studies, Career Development & Research (TIMSCDR), blends Engineering and MBA in Finance with a Diploma in Computer. Her vision transcends academics, aiming to reshape education standards by fostering collaboration among stakeholders. Under her leadership, TIMSCDR evolved significantly, earning NBA and NAAC accreditation with A+ grade for its MCA program. With innovative teaching methods and industry partnerships, TIMSCDR stands out for its quality education and infrastructure. Her guidance ensures compliance with statutory norms while driving continuous improvement, preparing students for dynamic careers in the ever-evolving IT industry.

Dr. Shobana S – Dr. S. Shobana, Associate Professor and Head of Computer Science at Sri GVG Visalaskhi College for Women, boasts 18 years of experience. With a Ph.D. in Computer Science, M.Phil., MCA, and B.Sc. in Mathematics, she excels academically. Authored "Machine Learning for Handwritten Character Recognition," she's acclaimed for research in cloud computing. Recognized with Microsoft Azure Research Awards and "Best Practices Award - Student Engagement in Tamil Nadu," she's lauded as "Best Women Faculty" at Global Faculty Awards 2022. Serving as "Editorial Member" of Edwin Group of Journals, she organizes seminars and events, showcasing commitment to academic excellence.

Prof. (Dr.) Himani Bajaj – Prof. (Dr.) Himani Bajaj, a leading name in Pharmaceutical Sciences, holds 15 years of teaching tenure as a Pharmaceutics Professor at Adarsh Vijendra Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Shobhit University, Gangoh, Saharanpur. Her academic journey includes a Ph.D. from Kumaun University, Nainital, an M.Pharm from Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University, Srinagar, Garhwal, and a B.Pharm (with honours) from Sardar Bhagwan Singh Post Graduate Institute of Biomedical Sciences & Research, Dehradun. With over 35 research papers, 28 presentations, 5 patents, 6 internationally published books, and 6 book chapters, she's earned recognition such as the Shodh Ratna Award and Best Researcher Award 2023, guiding pharmacy students toward impactful research.

Dr. Marin Jose – Dr. Marin Jose, a distinguished academician from Kerala, is renowned for her innovative teaching methods and scholarly publications in education. With a vision for the future, she passionately contributes to social change through teaching and writing. Currently serving as a senior faculty at St. Joseph College of Teacher Education for Women, Ernakulam, her expertise lies in Educational Technology, Special Education, and English Education. Dr. Jose has successfully completed a state-level research project on e-learning's impact on students with learning disorders. With technical proficiency in various software and languages, she actively participates in conferences and seminars, maintaining affiliations with esteemed educational associations.

Dr. Sneha Sharma – Dr. Sneha Sharma, an Architect-Town Planner from Pune, India, is an Associate Professor at a local architectural college. With a B.Arch. and M.Tech. from the University of Pune, she recently earned her PhD in Architecture from LPU, Punjab. Her diverse experience spans teaching for 10 years and running an Architectural-Interior Design Practice for 14 years. Her passion for art and architecture led her to pursue the field, where she specializes in housing, urban design, and planning research. Actively involved in academic events, she emphasizes experiential learning and fosters students' awareness of architectural heritage while contributing to research and creative writing pursuits.

Dr. Subash Chandra Nayak - Dr. Subash Chandra Nayak, a distinguished dental professional, holds a gold medal from S.C.B Govt. Dental College, Cuttack, Odisha. Currently pursuing further education at Texas University, he specializes in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopaedics, notably as a Certified Invisalign Specialist. With extensive experience, including roles as Vice-Principal at Hi-Tech Dental College and Hospital, Bhubaneswar, and consultancy at Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar, he has led significant research projects. Dr. Nayak has treated over 30 cases of obstructive sleep apnea and organized health events, demonstrating leadership in various roles, such as Vice President of Spot Council at Utkal University and CEO of Odisha Tennis Volleyball Association.

This article is compiled by - Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.