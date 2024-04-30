Top 10 Educators Shaping Minds in India for the Month of April 2024 - Organized by Kiteskraft Productions LLP

Kiteskraft Productions LLP congratulates everyone and wishes them well in their future endeavours!

Top 10 Educators Shaping Minds in India for the Month of April 2024 :

1. Sr. Saumya Cheppukalayil – Sr. Saumya Cheppukalayil values life's unexpected journey of self-discovery and growth. Raised in a loving joint family, she felt deeply cared for as the eldest daughter. After completing her pre-degree, discussions about her future sparked serious contemplation. For her, life's purpose meant following Jesus Christ by joining the Missionary Sisters of the Queen of the Apostles. Despite challenges, she finds happiness and peace in faithful service. Now in her 60s, she reflects on a life filled with blessings, advocating gratitude and mindful appreciation. Life, she believes, is a purpose-driven journey, embracing true values and finding joy in every moment.

2. Dr. Ravi Kumar Kandula – Dr. Ravi Kumar Kandula, with an impressive academic background including M.Sc, Ph.D, M.Tech, and LLB, is an Associate Professor at Samara University, Ethiopia. His expertise spans Mining and Hydrogeology, with proficiency in Geology, Sedimentology, Remote Sensing, and GIS. He holds notable awards like the SAP Meritorious Fellowship and UGC Post-Doctoral Fellowship. He has authored numerous research papers and actively participates in national and international seminars. He is a life member of esteemed organizations such as the Indian Society of Remote Sensing and Young Men’s Christian Association, reflecting his dedication to academia and research.

3. Dr. ( Prof. ) Madan Chandra Karan – Dr. ( Prof. ) Madan Chandra Karan, hailing from Sandeshkhali, Sunderban, is a distinguished Bengali writer and professor. Educated both domestically and internationally, he specializes in language, society, and culture. His notable works include "Jannater Samsar," "Neck Nahas," and writings on communalism. Honors include the Vidyalankara Award (2007), BangaRatna (2015), and the prestigious Nelson Mandela Award in 2017. He holds multiple honorary D.Litt degrees and was bestowed the Rabindranath Tagore Award at the World Peace Meet in 2019. Recognized as a Professor of Excellence by the British National University in 2022, his contributions extend globally, shaping literature and academic discourse.

4. Dr. A. Umamageswari – Dr. A. Umamageswari, Associate Professor and Deputy Head of Big Data Analytics at SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Ramapuram Campus, Chennai, brings over 20 years of academic expertise. Holding a Ph.D in Computer Science ( Medical Image Processing ), M.Tech from Sathyabama University, and B.E-CSE from Sri Venkateswara College of Engineering ( University of Madras ), she supervises research at SRM IST. Dr. A. Umamageswari has 40+ research papers in SCI, Scopus, and UGC Care Journals, and authored 2 books. Actively engaged in international/national conferences, FDPs, and guest lectures, she's affiliated with IEEE, ACM, ISTE, CSTA, and IAENG, honored with the "Tamilnadu Chief Minister Medal."

5. Dr. Akshay Chandra Deka – Dr. Akshay Chandra Deka, MSMLT, PhD, is a seasoned professional in Medical Laboratory Technology with over 19 years of experience. Holding a Ph.D in Cancer Biology ( Medical Laboratory Technology ) from ADTU, Guwahati, Assam, and a Master of Science in Medical Laboratory Technology from BITS, Pilani, he has served as Professor & Managing Director at Regional College of Health Sciences and as Associate Dean at The Assam Kaziranga University. He excels in curriculum development, research, and administration in paramedical education. He is a prolific author with significant contributions to peer-reviewed publications and an active participant in workshops, enriching the academic and research landscape.

6. Dr. Jitendra N. Varsakiya – Dr. Jitendra N. Varsakiya, an Assistant Professor specializing in Kayachikitsa-Vajeekarana, has treated 500,000 patients and aided over 1,000 in male infertility. With 80+ research papers and three books on male infertility, he's a sought-after speaker at national platforms. Holding multiple roles at Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Ayurveda Charak Samsthan, including warden and nodal officer, he's recognized with eight prestigious awards, including the Ayush Award of CCRAS-2018 and Vagbhat Award, for his exemplary contributions to Ayurveda. His extensive research spans Panchkarma procedures and treatments for various ailments, showcasing his dedication to advancing Ayurvedic medicine and improving healthcare outcomes.

7. Dr. Shridhar B Waddar – Dr. Shridhar B Waddar, Assistant Professor in Surgery at SDM Trust's Ayurvedic Medical College, Terdal, is passionate about serving the impoverished and gravely ill, particularly in rural areas. He aims to provide exceptional healthcare to the public. With over 100 published articles in the Journal of Health Vision and guiding over 10 postgraduate students, his expertise is commendable. Currently pursuing MS in Ayurveda at the University of Rajiv Gandhi Health Sciences, Bangalore, he's expected to graduate in 2017. His vision is to leverage his skills for the advancement of Ayurvedic medicine, contributing to its rapid growth and development

8. Dr. Mallikarjuna Reddy Doodipala – Dr. Mallikarjuna Reddy Doodipala, a distinguished academician, holds degrees from Kakatiya University. With 26 years teaching and 12 years research experience, including NIT Warangal, he excels in Probability, Statistics, and Biostatistics. He authored a book and contributed to several publications. Recognized with the Best Teacher Award by SRF Foundation Telangana, he's presented in over 60 international conferences and led 100+ workshops. His accolades include the Philip M. Morse National Technology Award 2021. He's an active social activist, a senior associate professor at GITAM University, and holds positions at Kakatiya Medical College and Akeno Health Care, India, UK.

9. Prof. Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar – Prof. Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar, Professor and Head of the Psychiatry Department at Katuri Medical College, Guntur, boasts extensive qualifications, including an M.B.B.S from Rangaraya Medical College, DPM from NIMHANS, Bangalore, and an MD in Psychiatry from PGI, Chandigarh. With three decades of experience, he serves as a Consultant Psychiatrist at Shravani Polyclinic, Guntur. Notable achievements include a Gold Medal in Forensic Medicine and significant contributions to academic journals. Prof. Dr. Kota Suresh Kumar is a distinguished speaker at national and international conferences, focusing on popularizing psychiatry among the public. He received several awards, including the India's Top Educator Award ( March 2023 ) and the Mansa Award ( July 2022 ).

10. Sandhya Kakkar - Sandhya Kakkar, a beacon in education for 29 years, serves as Vice Principal at Bal Bharati Public School, Dwarka. Her mission revolves around fostering lifelong learning and bridging cultural gaps. From 1993 to 2008, she held pivotal roles at Bal Bharati Public School, Pitampura. Her leadership extends to administrative and academic realms, overseeing events like the CBSE regional-level science exhibition. Her accolades include the INSC Best Teachers Award and State Teacher's Award. Internationally, she champions collaborations, earning recognition as a British Council School Ambassador. With degrees from Delhi University and Guru Gobind Singh IP University, Sandhya embodies transformative education and global citizenship advocacy.

