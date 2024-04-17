Top 10 Energy-efficient Air Conditioners with Smart Technology

Are you looking for a smart solution to stay comfortable during those sweltering days in summers without worrying about electricity bills? If yes, then get an inverter split air conditioner that is designed for a long-lasting performance. An inverter AC is not only energy-efficient, but also helps reduce environmental impact. Known for providing uniform cooling throughout the room, inverter split ACs work efficiently regardless of the weather outside. Also, they are available in different sizes and configurations to suit varied needs. Besides, they come with brand authorised warranty along with extended warranty options. Read ahead to explore the best energy-efficient air conditioners that come with smart technology.

Top Picks Air Conditioner Our Take Capacity BEE Rating Voltas Author’s Choice 2 ton 3 star Blue Star Most Energy Efficient 1.5 ton 5 star Daikin Best Cooling Performance 1.5 ton 3 star LG Most Durable 1.5 ton 5 star IFB Best Features 1.5 ton 5 star Panasonic Best Filter 1.5 ton 5 star Godrej Most Eco-friendly 1.5 ton 4 star Voltas Best Value for Money 1.5 ton 3 star MarQ by Flipkart Best budget buy 1.5 ton 3 star Carrier Best for compact rooms 1 ton 3 star

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

This Voltas 2-ton AC comes with the auto-clean technology that offers the convenience of automatically cleaning the evaporator coil, thereby removing moisture and inhibiting the growth of harmful microbes. The split air conditioner is also known for effectively cooling an area whether big or small without harming the environment; thanks to the R32 refrigerant it uses. The inverter AC has a corrosion-resistant Blue Fin coating that enhances its structural stability. In addition, the AC comes with 4-in-1 cooling modes that let you have a comfortable experience. Further, this AC by Voltas has a heavy-duty copper condenser, anti-dust filter and high ambient cooling capacity. Moreover, this Voltas AC features an antimicrobial coating to deliver healthy air and a turbo cooling mode to ensure high airflow.

Highlights:

Auto-clean Technology

Effective R32 Refrigerant

Corrosion-resistant Blue Fin

2. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

This Blue Star air conditioner is an intelligent cooling device that responds to your needs instantly, enhancing your comfort using the AI Pro feature. Activating the Turbo Cool mode makes you feel a cool, refreshing breeze immediately. The AC comes with a 5-in-1 convertible feature that offers five cooling options. Its Smart Ready feature allows you to offer voice commands to the AC, ensuring a hands-free experience. Also, the 1.5-ton split AC features an acoustic jacket that eliminates noise and vibrations, delivering a quiet performance. In order to combat leakage and corrosion issues owing to hard weather conditions, this Blue Star AC features a copper condenser with Blue Fin coating.

Highlights:

Copper Condenser

AI Pro

Quiet Performance

3. Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

This Daikin AC is a smart appliance that not only performs well, but also recognises your mood. This inverter split air conditioner ensures clean air indoors with its PM 2.5 filter that catches particles that are 2.5 microns in diameter. In the Econo mode, the AC utilises less energy. To keep you relaxed, it comes with the auto fan speed mode that delivers superior air circulation. With its auto-restart function, there is no need to reset settings manually after a power cut. Also, the split AC features a copper coil and rotary compressor. In addition, its sleep mode ensures you sleep well by auto-adjusting the temperature. This AC by Daikin offers quick cooling irrespective of the temperature through its power chill feature.

Highlights:

PM 2.5 Filter

Econo Mode

R32 Refrigerant

4. LG 6 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

LG 6 in 1 Convertible 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter AC

This LG air conditioner offers hypercapacity cooling for optimal comfort using an AI dual rotary inverter compressor. The AC ensures instant and continuous cooling through its Viraat mode. It features copper tubes with Ocean Black Protection that shields them against industrial smoke, sand, pollutants and salt, enhancing durability. The AC by LG also features low gas detection and ADC safety sensors. Its Mute mode ensures super silent operation. In addition, the 1.5-ton AC has an HD filter with anti-virus protection, smart diagnosis system, power cooling feature with 15-metre airflow, and 4-way swing for uniform cooling. Further, the LG AC comes with auto-clean and auto-restart features. Besides, its Gold Fin+ coating ensures long-lasting, efficient cooling.

Highlights:

HD Filter with Anti-virus Protection

Viraat Mode

ADC Sensor

5. IFB Convertible 8-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter

IFB Convertible 8-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter

This IFB air conditioner is powered by artificial intelligence, which helps it learn your preferences and adjust settings as per your needs. Also, the AC is known for the consistent distribution of cool air whether it is a large living room or a small bedroom. It comes with an 8-in-1 Flexi mode that lets you adjust the cooling level as per your comfort. Owing to the Dual Gold Fin technology, cooling efficiency is increased even in extreme temperatures. This AC by IFB also has an HD compressor that not only ensures an optimal cooling performance but also focuses on energy efficiency. Also, the inverter AC’s exposed evaporator tubes feature Nano Tek coating that offers protection against corrosion. In addition, the outdoor unit features an automotive-grade weatherproof coating that increases its durability. Certainly, this IFB AC is nothing short of an all-season companion.

Highlights:

Automotive Grade Weather Proof Coating

Long Air Throw

Nano Tek Coating

6. Panasonic Convertible 7-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter

Panasonic Convertible 7-in-1 Cooling 1.5 Ton 5 Star Split Inverter

This Panasonic air conditioner brings in convenience through its AI-enabled MirAie app that lets you change modes, monitor status, and pre-set temperature. Also, you can control the split AC using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Its auto-convertible inverter technology not only offers fast cooling, but also helps you save energy. The AC ensures clean air with the help of a PM 0.1 filter. It is auto-convertible which means the AI mode senses weather conditions outdoors to set the temperature and the fan speed accordingly. The AC features copper coils for quick heat transfer and to resist corrosion. Moreover, this Panasonic AC offers stabiliser-free operation and features a smart air filter to clean air and a dry mode to control humidity.

Highlights:

PM 0.1 Air Purification Filter

Auto Convertible + AI

7. Godrej 5 in 1 convertible 1.5 Ton 4 Star Split Inverter

Godrej 5 in 1 convertible 1.5 Ton 4 Star Split Inverter

The Godrej air conditioner comes with an anti-microbial self-clean technology that specialises in removing moisture from the indoor unit, preventing the development of harmful microbes. The AC’s smart anti-freeze thermostat turns off the compressor in case ice builds up on the evaporator coil. Also, the AC comes with a smart diagnosis feature, anti-dust filter, copper condenser and connecting pipes, and Blue Fin anti-corrosion coating. The air conditioner features a 5-in-1 convertible technology that allows you to select cooling level on the basis of desired comfort. This Godrej AC not only helps with efficient cooling, but also leads to energy conservation. The tri-filtration air conditioner also features R32 refrigerant technology that makes it eco-friendly. Its 4-way swing ensures airflow horizontally and vertically.

Highlights:

Tri Filtration System

Anti-freeze Thermostat

Anti-microbial Self-clean Technology

8. Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

Voltas 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

This Voltas air conditioner is known for its auto-clean technology that not only eliminates moisture easily, but also cleans the evaporator coil. Featuring an anti-corrosive Blue Fin coating, the split AC reinforces coil stability. Its 4-in-1 adjustable cooling settings let you experience uninterrupted comfort for the whole day. Also, the AC features a copper condenser that ensures rapid cooling and enhances energy savings, optimising the overall performance. In addition, the AC by Voltas has an anti-freeze thermostat, high ambient cooling capability, anti-dust filter, anti-microbial coating, and memory restart function. Notably, it has low-noise operation and works well without stabiliser. This Voltas AC uses R32 refrigerant to reduce environmental impact and ensure efficient cooling.

Highlights:

Effective R32 Refrigerant

Auto-clean Technology

Corrosion-resistant Blue Fin

9. MarQ by Flipkart 4 in 1 convertible cooling 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

MarQ by Flipkart 4 in 1 convertible cooling 1.5 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter AC

This split air conditioner, known for its energy-efficient performance, ensures effective cooling through four modes. This 4-in-1 convertible AC smartly adjusts cooling considering the external temperature and the number of people in the room. Its EcoSaver technology helps enjoy desirable cooling, while reducing electricity bills. The air conditioner features an anti-corrosive layer using the Blue Fin technology. Besides making the AC durable, this coating also offers protection against salt, water and acid. Not just this, the AC comes with a copper condenser that features grooved tubes for quick and long-lasting cooling. Designed to withstand voltage fluctuations, this inverter AC comes with sleep, turbo, and quiet modes.

Highlights:

Energy-efficient Performance

Blue Fin Technology

Copper Condenser

10. CARRIER 6 in 1 convertible cooling 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter

CARRIER 6 in 1 convertible cooling 1 Ton 3 Star Split Inverter

The Carrier air conditioner comes with the 6-in-1 Flexicool technology that offers optimum temperature at all times. You can achieve cooling instantly using its InstaCool feature. Offering fresh air to breathe, the AC is fitted with a dual filtration system (PM 2.5 and HD filters) that keeps germs and pollutants at bay. Also, the inverter air conditioner features the Hydro Blue Fin technology that enhances durability and cooling performance. Further, the split AC’s outdoor unit can continue performing optimally regardless of climate changes. This AC by Carrier also comes with an auto-clean function that cleans the indoor unit automatically. To ensure your safety, the split AC has a refrigerant leakage detection feature. In addition, the Carrier AC features safety sensors, copper tubes, eco-friendly refrigerant, and an in-built stabiliser.

Highlights:

Fresh and Clean Air

Hydro Blue Fin Technology

Enhanced Durability

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.