Top 10 Game Development Companies in New York 2022 – 2023

Games have always been one of the ways of entertainment for people all around the world. As the world has been evolving with digitization, people have shifted to video games, mobile games, AR/VR games and following the trend of metaverse-based gaming solutions as well. Unlike the past years, people now prefer gaming solutions to be more immersive and entertaining that not only be part of entertainment but also help them to generate a bit of income as well.

The more entertaining and immersive the games are, the more effort it demands from the game developers. The game development companies in New York put extra effort to develop games that can offer an outstanding gaming experience to the gamers. The game development solutions developed by New York-based game development companies put the user experience above all.

As there could be millions of game development companies that can offer game development services, finding the top one can be a tough task. So, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has conducted research on hundreds of companies based in New York and made the list of Top 10 game developers in New York to work within 2022 - 2023 and the coming years. All of the listed game development companies have made their way to the list proving their development services for years using their expertise and proving themselves with every innovative service they have provided throughout the years.

List of Top 10 Popular Game Development Companies in New York 2022 - 2023



1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the top development companies,Hyperlink InfoSystemwas founded in 2011. The company offers various development services including game development with the help of advanced technologies such as Metaverse development, NFT marketplace development and many more. The company has offered 4000+ mobile apps, 2000+ web-based solutions, 100+ AI & IoT based solutions, 120+ games, 80+ Salesforce solutions and many more for their 2500+ global clients.



2. iTechArt Group

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. Since 2002, they have helped startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. Their forte is agile dedicated teams of brilliant minds who rock in web, mobile, Big Data, QA, and DevOps.



3. Andersen

Andersen is a company with 3400+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals. They have been on the market for over a decade already and today represent a large and mature organization, which meets the highest standards and excels as an advancing and reliable business.



4. Innovecs

Innovecs is a global digital transformation tech company. They create digital solutions powered by innovative technologies and incorporate emerging trends to help businesses transform and grow. They have earned their clients’ trust and respect by applying an individual approach to each and being responsive to all specific needs.



5. Endava

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. They have helped some of the world’s leading Payments, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility, and Healthcare companies accelerate their ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities.



6. Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation company delivering innovation with a purpose. They enable clients to anticipate tomorrow’s trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI.



7. DataArt

DataArt is a global software engineering firm that takes a uniquely human approach to solve problems. With over 20 years of experience, teams of highly-trained engineers around the world, deep industry sector knowledge, and ongoing technology research, they help clients create custom software that improves their operations and opens new markets.



8. Wunderman Thompson

In an ever-changing, complex and uncertain world of rising consumer expectations and disruptive technology, brands need to move at the speed of culture when rising to the growth challenge. Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner – part creative agency, part consultancy and part technology company, their experts deliver inspiration across the entire brand and customer experience.



9. Wizeline

As a global technology services provider, Wizeline builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. They focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with their customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience. Their adaptive teams provide the right combination of solutions, capabilities and methodologies to deliver results while partnering with their customers’ teams to foster innovation through continuous learning.

10. HData Systems

HData System is one of the top companies that offer solutions based on advanced technologies such as Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Machine learning, Big Data, IoT development and many more. The experts at HData Systems offer solutions that help businesses to maximize their ROI.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/ editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/ subscribe to the contents of the article/advertisement and/or views expressed herein.

The reader is further advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and can be highly risky. There may be no regulatory recourse for any loss from such transactions.

Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, affirmations etc., stated/featured in same. The decision to read hereinafter is purely a matter of choice and shall be construed as an express undertaking/guarantee in favour of Hindustan Times of being absolved from any/ all potential legal action, or enforceable claims. The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute a financial advice.