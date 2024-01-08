The gaming industry is on the rise. The rise of gaming industries offers businesses a chance to generate passive income through one-time investment. Starting from mobile gaming applications to video games; top game development companies integrate various advanced technologies like AI, ML, AR, VR, NFT, Metaverse, and more that can help the entrepreneurs to offer the most unique user experience to the gamers.

The game development team of top game development companies keeps themselves updated with the latest trends and technologies that can help the offering of gaming solutions. The game developers make sure to understand the game development requirements of the clients to deliver the desirable results. Along with this, the game development team makes sure to follow the game development process to develop proficient and reliable gaming solutions.

As businesses need the most trustworthy game development companies, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has compiled a list of the Top 10 game development agencies in USA 2024. The team has considered various locations in the United States such as San Francisco, New York, Texas, California, Washington, and many more. Along with the location, the team researched a lot about companies' experience, technical expertise, team strengths, services, and so on to finalize the list.

List of Top 10 Game Development Companies in USA 2024

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

The leading game development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem was founded in the year 2011. Since its foundation, the company has been offering top-notch custom development services which include mobile app development, web development, software development, game development and more leveraging its development expertise to work with the latest technologies like Unity, AI, ML, AR, VR, NFT, metaverse and more. Their team of 1200+ developers make sure to bring the desired results for the custom game development requirements of the clients.

2. iMOBDEV Technologies

One of the most reputable software development companies, iMOBDEV Technologies provides a wide range of development services, such as Artificial Intelligence, web development, game development, enterprise solutions, maintenance, application migration and re-engineering, offshore software development, product development and support, and more. They have successfully released more than 400 application solutions on the Android marketplace and app store since 2009, demonstrating their rapid growth.

3. HData Systems

HData Systems creates first-individual shooters, procedures, secrecy, and action-adventure gaming solutions that provide users with dazzling visual encounters and immersive gaming experiences. One of the fastest-growing tech companies, HData Systems, delivers next-gen solutions that users love.

4. Vention

Vention is the premier global leader in software engineering, synonymous with technology designed for scale and the common denominator behind the world’s most successful tech-empowered enterprises, industry innovators, and startups. Headquartered in New York with 20+ offices, Vention provides access to 3,000+ engineers worldwide and equips technology leaders with the top engineering talent from the world’s most respected tech hubs.

5. Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile is a leading developer and publisher of mobile games. With a history spanning over a decade, Glu's culture is rooted in taking smart risks and fostering creativity to deliver world-class interactive experiences for gamers. Founded in 2001, Glu has its headquarters in San Francisco with additional Foster City, Toronto, and Hyderabad locations.

6. [x]cube LABS

[x]cube LABS is a digital innovation and strategy consulting business pioneer. Founded in 2008, [x]cube LABS offers a variety of digital services, including social, mobile, gaming, analytics, cloud, wearables & IoT, and more. They've completed over 700 projects in a variety of sectors.

7. Jam City

Jam City is an award-winning entertainment company providing unique and deeply engaging mobile games that are played by tens of millions of people across the globe. Our teams and studios are located globally in cities including San Francisco, Toronto, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, Berlin, and more.

8. iTechArt

iTechArt, a bespoke game development firm, assists clients in developing a solution that meets their product vision. Engineers at iTechArt have the stack fluency and platform understanding needed to bring concepts to life. Their team has been at the forefront of innovation for over 15 years, creating solutions to meet even the most unusual requirements.

9. Zynga

Zynga was founded in 2007 with the vision that play would become one of the core activities on the Internet. We pioneered social games with the belief that if we could make games simple, accessible, and social the world would start playing. We are excited that games have grown to become the second most popular activity by time spent, even surpassing email. But we have a lot of hard work, innovation, and growth ahead of us to create a future where social gaming is a daily habit for everyone.

10. Scopely

Founded in 2011, Scopely is fueled by a world-class team and a proprietary technology platform Playgami™ that supports one of the most diversified portfolios in the games industry. Recognized multiple times as one of Fast Company’s “World’s Most Innovative Companies,” Scopely is a multi-billion-dollar business due to its ability to create long-lasting game experiences that players have enjoyed for years.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.