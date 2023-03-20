Top 10 Healthcare Software Development Companies in 2023

In the ever-evolving healthcare industry, it's crucial to have reliable and innovative software solutions to streamline processes and improve patient outcomes. That's where healthcare software development companies come in, providing cutting-edge technology and expertise to healthcare providers across the globe. But with thousands of options to choose from, it might become an overwhelming process to find the right partner. Fear not, as we've compiled a list of the top 10 healthcare software development companies leading the charge in creating solutions that transform the healthcare landscape. So, let's dive right in!

List of top 10 trusted healthcare software development companies in 2023:

1. eSparkBiz

eSparkBiz has over 12 years of experience, it is a globally recognized healthcare software development company. They offer multiple services, including healthcare software development, app development, web development, and IT consulting. eSparkBiz has served more than 20 countries, has a team of over 300 developers, and boasts a 95% client retention rate. They are ISO 27001 certified and have a 4.9 rating on Clutch and 5.0 on HubSpot. In addition, eSparkBiz is a CMMI Level 3 certified company. With over 1500+ successful projects, they offer three different pricing models.

For Junior Developers with 1-3 years of experience, the estimated cost is $1920-$2400. For Mid-Level Developers with 3-4 years of experience, the estimated cost is $2400-$2880. And for Senior-Level Developers with 4+ years of experience, the estimated cost is $2880 onwards.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2010

Projects Completed – 1000+

Price – $15 to $25 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT, MET, IST, JST, ACT, AET, NST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 300+

2. Transparity Ballard Chalmers

Ballard Chalmers is a UK-based, 2005-founded healthcare software development company. It is a member of the Transparity Group, whose collective experience in the sector exceeds 50 years. They have a solid reputation for providing professional services at fair prices because of their principals and status as a Microsoft Partner. App development, cloud migration, and other services are offered by Transparity. They focus on the healthcare sector and have experience working with many NHS institutions. Its offerings span software development, project management, and support for IT strategies.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2005

Projects Completed – 60+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 50+

3. Powercode

Powercode is a healthcare software development company that provides custom software solutions for the healthcare industry. They specialize in healthcare IT consulting, healthcare software development, healthcare app development, and healthcare web development. Established in 2015, Powercode has worked on 160+ successful projects and has a team of 80+ experienced developers. They are in over 30 countries, including the USA, Canada, and Europe.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 60+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 50+

4. Light IT Global

Light IT Global is a Ukraine-based healthcare software development company founded in 2006. It provides numerous custom software and mobile app development services for numerous healthcare businesses across the globe. They specialize in healthcare software development, mobile app development, web development, and UI/UX design. With over 15+ years of experience, Light IT Global has worked with 100+ clients in the US, Europe, and Asia. With a team of 250+ experts, they have successfully delivered over 400 projects because of their affordable pricing model.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2006

Projects Completed – 400+

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, UTC, ECT, EET, ART, EAT, MET, NET, BST, CTT, JST, ACT, PST, MST, EST, BET

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 250+

5. GoodCore Software

GoodCore Software is a UK-based healthcare software development company established in 2005. It offers custom software development services for the healthcare industry. They specialize in developing electronic health records, medical billing, and clinical trial management systems. Starting from a garage, GoodCore Software has worked its way up the ladder and delivered numerous healthcare projects.

It offers a range of services, including software development, web development, and mobile app development. They have a 5-star rating on Clutch and have a very creative pricing model, which includes: Small projects: £25,000-£50,000, Medium-Sized projects: £50,000-£100,000 and Large Projects: £100,000+

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2005

Projects Completed – 300+

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 250+

6. Zazz

Zazz is a healthcare software development company established in 2009. They have a team of over 275+ software professionals and have successfully delivered almost 763 projects. Their exemplary healthcare development services include Healthcare apps for doctors, patients and medical institutions, EHR and EMR software development, healthcare web application development and many more. In addition, Zazz has a very customized pricing model system and strongly focuses on cybersecurity and data privacy, ensuring that their client's data remains secure.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2011

Projects Completed – 760+

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Time Zone Availability – PST, EST, CST

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 275+

7. Ester Digital

Founded in 2015, Ester Digital is one of the most prominent healthcare software development companies. They have more than 100 professionals on staff and have completed more than 150 projects effectively. A number of services are offered by Ester Digital, such as branding, web development, and the creation of mobile applications. In addition, they provide a range of pricing structures, including fixed-price, time and material, and dedicated teams, and they have experience creating specialized software solutions for healthcare providers.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 150+

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, UTC, ECT, EET, ART, EAT, MET, BST, JST, ACT, PST, MST, EST

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 50+

8. Nickelfox

Established in 2015, Nickelfox specializes in creating software for the healthcare industry. They have more than 100 experts on staff, and they've completed 200+ jobs without a hitch. Fixed-price, time-and-material, and dedicated-team options are only some of the payment structures that are presented. In addition, they have collaborated with healthcare providers in 25+ countries to develop innovative software solutions with a primary focus on user experience and the betterment of patient outcomes.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 200+

Price – $25 - $49 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, UTC, ECT, EET, ART, EAT, MET, BST, JST, ACT, PST, MST, EST

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 250+

9. BGO Software

Founded in 2008, BGO Software develops software for the healthcare industry. With a staff of more than 130 skilled workers, they have completed more than 120 projects successfully. Mobile app development, online development, and consulting are all areas of expertise for BGO Software when it comes to developing digital health solutions. They have developed a number of digital health solutions with a focus on research and innovation that are used by healthcare professionals all around the world.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2008

Projects Completed – 120+

Price – $50 - $99 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 130+

10. Hedgehog Lab

Founded in 2007, Hedgehog Lab is a provider of healthcare software. They have approximately 200 professionals on staff and have completed more than 300 projects effectively. Hedgehog Lab offers complete solutions, such as web development, AI/ML solutions, and mobile app development. They have collaborated with a number of healthcare providers to develop software solutions that are efficient and simple to use, with a focus on user-centred design. For their creative solutions, Hedgehog Lab has received numerous honours, including the Best Global App Award at the 2018 Google Play Awards.

Clutch Rating – 4.7

Established On – 2007

Projects Completed – 300+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $100,000+

Employees – 200+

Conclusion

To address the needs of patients and practitioners, healthcare does, in fact, depend on technology. The top 10 healthcare software development companies listed in this blog have demonstrated their ability to deliver specialized software solutions to the healthcare sector while being dependable, creative, and successful. These businesses are driving the digital transformation of healthcare thanks to their knowledge and experience.

