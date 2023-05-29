Top 10 Hotel Management & Culinary Institutes In India

With globalization and the ever-growing pace of the hospitality industry, there is a constant need for skilled professionals. Considering the rising demand for hotel management programs and courses in the country and lucrative job offers in top-notch companies, we have compiled a list of India's top ten hotel management and culinary institutes.

Regency College of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts College

Located in Hyderabad, the Regency College of Hotel Management & Culinary Arts College is one of the oldest institutions in India. Established in 1994, the acclaimed institution has witnessed substantial growth. From winning multiple championships to emerging as the best in the country, this institute is a marvel at producing professionally competent individuals who can efficiently work in a multidisciplinary environment. They have a student-centric learning approach with Alumni as GMs and VPs worldwide.

Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition, PUSA New Delhi

Located in New Delhi, the Institute of Hotel Management, Catering & Nutrition is India's premier hotel management institute. The institute was established in 1962 by the Government of India. Presently, the institute empowers 900 students from all over India.

Welcomgroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration

Located in Manipal, the Welcomgroup Graduate School Of Hotel Administration is one of the top-rated hotel management institutions in the country. Established in 1986, the institute is internationally recognized by the International Hotel Association, Paris. The institute provides training and development programs. It has tie-ups with over seven universities abroad.

IHMCT Mumbai

Located in Mumbai, IHMCT is a leader in hotel management training and programs in India. The acclaimed institution was established in 1954 by the All India Women's Central Food Council. With a rich experience in industry interface and placements, students wishing to make the most of academic and research excellence should choose IHMCT Mumbai.

IHM Bengaluru

Located in Bangalore, IHM Bengaluru is considered among India's top hotel management institutes. The institute was re-established from Food Craft Institute (1969-1982) to IHM Bengaluru in 1983. From offering a diploma in bakery and culinary to MSc in Hospitality Administration, the Bangalore-based institution has a lot to offer.

IHM Chennai

IHM Chennai is no less popular amongst hotel management aspirants in India. Established in 1963 by the Government of Tamil and the Government of India jointly, the Chennai-based institution aims to provide the highest quality education with carefully designed diploma and craft courses.

IHM Lucknow

IHM Lucknow is also one of the best institutes to pursue hotel management and culinary arts. Established as a Food Crafts Institute in 1969, the institute was only upgraded in 1968, with a mission to empower students with the best hospitality, hotel administration, and catering.

IHM Kolkata

IHM Kolkata boasts state-of-the-art infrastructure, including well-equipped kitchens, training restaurants, and modern classrooms. The institute focuses on a holistic approach to education, combining theoretical knowledge with hands-on practical training. Students are exposed to real-world scenarios through industry visits, internships, and guest lectures by industry experts.

Banarsidas Chandiwala Institute of Hotel Management and Catering Technology

In New Delhi, BCIHMCT institution was established in 1999 to provide quality education. It is one of the most progressive hotel management institutes in India. The institute stands out for its premier competent managerial staff for the hotel industry.

Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management Catering And Nutrition Chandigarh

Last but not least, Dr. Ambedkar Institute of Hotel Management and Nutrition Chandigarh produces special tools to push the workforce to boost growth. The institution not only lays stress and emphasis on creating professional skills but also encourages lush green surroundings.

Several exams are conducted to get admission to India's best culinary and hotel management institutions. Candidates must also learn about them to get into the institution of their choice.

