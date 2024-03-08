Top 10 Indian Influential Women to Look Out for This International Women's Day 2024

As we mark International Women's Day 2024, it's a time to recognize the outstanding accomplishments of women worldwide. Brown Rich Media presents the Top 10 Indian Influential Women, showcasing their inspiring journeys and impact across various domains. From entrepreneurship to leadership, these women embody empowerment and serve as catalysts for positive change. Join us in celebrating their remarkable achievements and the enduring spirit of women everywhere.

Dr Jyotsna Behl: Celebrating the illustrious journey of Dr. (Hon) Jyotsna Behl, a distinguished figure in happiness coaching and employee engagement. As the dynamic CEO of Kiara Education Solution Private Limited (KES), Dr. Behl's visionary leadership has elevated the company into a global symbol of happiness and success. With a remarkable 35-year career, encompassing international strategic advising, TEDx speaking, and nearly two decades with the World Health Organization, she epitomizes a commitment to global well-being. Dr. Behl's academic background includes an MBA (USA), M.Tech, and B.E., coupled with coaching certifications, reflecting her profound dedication to positive education. Explore her transformative methodologies at www.kiaraedu.com and follow @JyotsnaBehl on Instagram.

Divya Gupta Kotawala : A multifaceted individual hailing from Delhi, seamlessly juggles her roles as a wife, mother, businesswoman, and devoted friend. However, it was the profound loss of her father to COVID-19 in 2021 that propelled her into a new chapter of life. Graduating from Modern School and St. Stephen’s College, she pursued her passion for fashion design at NIFT, interning with esteemed designers. Despite life's complexities, Divya maintains a balance between personal, professional, and social commitments, actively engaging in social welfare and spiritual pursuits. Her transformative journey, catalyzed by her debut book "My Dad's Daughter," has earned her accolades and platforms to inspire others grappling with grief. In this new chapter of life, she has won several awards and appreciation for transforming her pain into her biggest strength.

Shivani Thapliyal : Born on March 13, 1993, she is a multifaceted individual from Delhi, India. A Life & Mental Health Coach, Writer, Director, Producer, Filmmaker, and Researcher, she's renowned for insightful documentaries on mental health. Despite battling three mental disorders and cancer, she remains dedicated to raising awareness about mental health, having experienced firsthand its stigma. Beginning her career in 2011, she excelled in Mumbai's entertainment industry. With a postgraduate degree in psychology, she champions mental health through various mediums, earning accolades such as the Dr. Sarojini Naidu International Award in 2020. Raised in a supportive Gadwali family, Shivani draws strength from them, navigating her battles with resilience.

C.Divya Bharathi: Transitioning from a promising research career in pharmaceuticals, Divya Bharathi found a new passion amidst the pandemic-induced upheavals. Armed with an M.Tech in pharmaceuticals and a background in Biotechnology, Divya embarked on a journey into teaching, specializing in English communication. As a certified corporate trainer, Divya has empowered over 50 students to secure placements in renowned companies such as Infosys, HCL, and Accenture, leveraging her expertise in soft skill training and interview preparation. From Canada to Singapore and Dubai, Divya's global impact is evident as she instills confidence and hones the interview skills of her students. Her dedication to excellence has been recognized with the Best Communication Coach Award for two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023. Through her guidance, Divya continues to help individuals unlock their potential and thrive in the ever-evolving landscape of professional communication.

Yashika Agarwal: A 25-year-old entrepreneur, psychologist, writer, and dream analyst, shares her remarkable journey of battling alopecia. Diagnosed at 8, she endured a 12-year struggle, losing her eyebrows, eyelashes, and 90% of her hair. Despite undergoing numerous painful treatments with no success, she found solace in Ayurveda. In 2021, Yashika embarked on a noble venture Chittam Organics (Back To Basics) advocating lost and found techniques, recipes and ingredients that transformed her life. Rooted in sustainability and holistic approach, her mission resonates deeply to inspire and empower each and every single person fighting a battle.

MS Dipti: She is not just a social activist; she's an inspiring role model and the visionary behind the Unite Community. With a natural flair for PR and influence, she stands out as an authentic influencer who prioritizes firsthand experience. Before endorsing any product or service, she ensures its quality by using it herself. Committed to promoting ethical businesses and fostering community growth, she collaborates with like-minded individuals who share her values. Through her podcast #KeepMovingForward. She is featured in esteemed publications and on Radio as well. She is a national award winner and recipient of various government awards like Dr. Abdul Kalam, Nirbhaya Jyot and many more, she continues to champion her mission of empowering everyone, especially female entrepreneurs, & earning accolades for her exceptional contributions.

Rajashree Parab: A Personal Financial and Life Coach, she is an ex-banker who helps families realize the true potential of their savings and set a discipline of goal-based investing. Her coaching and counseling experience helps her clientele get the right mindset for a well invested life, along with tailor made financial plans suited for their life goals. Rajashree educate youth on personal finance and help retirees too. She is a key channel partner with HAPPYNESS FACTORY, a goal-based investment platform that guides 7000+ families in personal finance. A 90 minute discussion with her will assist you in designing your road map to Financial Freedom.

Dr. Geetanjali Chopra: The visionary Founder and President of Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings, derives her commitment to service from a nurturing Punjabi upbringing and diverse education in Art, Law, and Journalism. Despite reaching the pinnacle of her career, a life-altering moment compelled her to establish Wishes and Blessings. Under her stewardship, the organization prospered, boasting over 20 centres in Delhi-NCR and expanding into seven states. It operates across various domains including education, health, elderly care, skill development, and SOS relief, touching the lives of over 50 million individuals irrespective of age, gender, or socio-economic background, reflecting its extraordinary inclusivity and outreach.

Sukriti Ralli: She is a transformative mindset and manifestation coach, empowering individuals to achieve quantum leaps in their finances, relationships, and businesses through her innovative Quantum Magnetism Method. With a mission to impact 5 lakh lives by 2025, Sukriti has already amassed over 400 success stories in just 2 years. Her approach goes beyond conventional coaching, she has also healed individuals from life-threatening illnesses. “A hustle-free life can be manifested by reclaiming the inner power,” advises Sukriti. Her dedication and expertise are reshaping lives, offering hope and transformation to those seeking profound change. Sukriti can be reached at the email address quantumleap@sukritiralliacademy.com for services and inquiries.

Pallavi Goorha: She brings to the table an aggressive dynamism, a love for creativity, and a determination to see things through to completion. PG Communication's experience and expertise are in journalism and communications,.Pallavi has been associated with the media for almost a decade with rich experience this industry such as Mint and other media groups. PG communication work with their clients from the planning stage till the delivery of a comprehensive solution by building effective communication strategies after detailed study and research. Moreover, our plans are agile, adaptable, and aligned with the numerous requirements of different clients and the ever- changing market conditions. Visit us www.Pgcomm.in

