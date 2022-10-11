Top 10 Internet of Things - IoT Development Companies in India 2023

The blossoming of IoT demand doesn’t appear to stop. Whether in business or private use, this technology has come to stay forever. So, what is IoT? IoT technology is made up of web-connected smart devices that fetch, analyze, and process the data gathered from their surroundings using embedded procedures including sensors, processors, and communication hardware. One can see a quick growth in the demand for cloud-based IoT solutions that helped to maintain businesses during the pandemic. The Internet of Things keeps connectivity better between interconnected devices during lockdown time.

The worldwide IoT market size was listed at $741.48 billion in 2020 and is estimated to reach $4,425.64 billion by 2030, extending at a CAGR of 20.67% from 2022 to 2030. India provides multiple opportunities for IoT providers, and the country's IoT ecosystem is predicted to continue expanding to deliver entire new streams of income. Many businesses are slowly shifting to IoT technology to improve organizational execution and better understand customers in order to deliver better customer service, improve decision-making, and increase the value of the businesses.

In India, there are multiple Internet of Things development companies available that help start-ups and big enterprises with custom IoT development services. IoT development companies in India assist nearly every industry, including manufacturing, transportation, finance, fitness, and healthcare with development and establishment of the system. To help companies find their right IoT development partner, TopSoftwareCompanies.co has assembled a list of the top 10 IoT Development companies in India 2023 considering their types of services, skills, expertise, experience, team strength, and so on. All the listed companies have their presence in different cities in India like Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and so on.

The List of Top 10 Most Popular Internet of Things- IoT Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystemOne of the top web and app development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem delivers various digital development solutions including IoT development, Big Data, blockchain development, NFT development, game development, salesforce development, and various other services to their global clients. Hyperlink InfoSystem has developed 4,500+ mobile apps, 2,200+ websites, 100+ AI & IoT Solutions, and various other solutions for their 2,500+ global clients from their offices located in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia, and India. Their highly skilled IoT app developers have expertise in the IoT-specific UI and UX that is chosen to give value and offer exclusive user experience.

2. FPT SoftwareFPT Software is a global technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam, with more than USD 513 million in revenue and 20,000 employees in 26 countries. As a pioneer in digital transformation, the company delivers world-class services in the Smart factory, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, IoT, Cloud, AR/VR, BPO, and more.

3. Gadgeon Systems IncGadgeon Systems Inc. is a leading IoT Solution development company headquartered in Atlanta Kochi, and Belgium. Since 2011, their team of 640 has delivered custom software development, IoT development, and cloud consulting & SI services to small and mid-market companies. They have good experience working in industries like consumer products & services, IT, and telecommunications.

4. Kellton TechA multinational corporation, Kellton Tech delivers state-of-the-art digital transformation products and services in the areas of strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. They have 1400 workers worldwide who collaborate with clients—startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 companies—to drive innovation and fulfill their commitments to stakeholders.

5. VVDN TechnologiesVVDN has more than a decade of experience in software development. Their main focus is to help global customers with their next technology innovation in the space of 5G, Wireless, AI/ML on Vision-based solutions, IoT, Cloud & Apps. To facilitate the same, they have set up R&D centers, testing lab infrastructure, and world-class manufacturing facilities in India.

6. TVS Next Private LimitedTVS Next allows businesses to compete and succeed by providing technology solutions & services and partnering with them on their IT transformation journey. They leverage emerging technologies to help companies improve their capabilities and adapt to today's dynamic business climate.

7. L&T InfotechL&T Infotech employs its extensive IoT knowledge, broad implementation experience across sectors, and strong partner ecosystem to support businesses in embracing and utilizing this revolutionary technology. With the help of "smart" gadgets like sensors, LTI will assist businesses in automating industrial supply chain activities.

8. NTT DATA ServicesA well-known innovator in IT and business services, including cloud, data, and apps, is NTT DATA Services. With its headquarters in Tokyo, NTT DATA, a division of NTT Group, is a reputable global pioneer of business and IT services. Through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT transformation, and managed services in more than 50 countries, they assist customers in transforming.

9. TCSTCS is one of the most well-known IT companies in India and it has the most valuable IT services brands in the world. The company delivers services including cloud solutions, automation and artificial intelligence, enterprise apps, blockchain, IoT, mobile apps, and many more. Since its founding in 1968, it has expanded to 149 sites in 46 different countries.

10. HData SystemsHData Systems is an Indian data science company that operates analytical methods to assist organizations to boost their productivity and performance. App development, data science, big data analytics, ML, AI, IoT, automation, etc. are all services offered by the business.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

