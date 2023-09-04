Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Development Companies in India 2023

According to the latest report, IoT companies in India are playing a significant role across all industries, with almost 5.04 billion IoT devices installed in 2023. It is also stated that there will be around 50 billion IoT devices that will be connected by 2030.

IoT basically provides a window to various opportunities in the overall business world. Like dishwashers, vehicles can connect you through the wireless network and ease most of your tasks. In the present day, almost every device is connected to the internet, like cars, refrigerators, offices, washing machines, smartwatches, and many more that share hardware and software data. And there are various industries that are incorporating the usage of IoT into their business, which is changing the lives of people and enhancing them to a new level.

Listing Some Top IoT Development Companies in India 2023. These companies have been listed because of their utmost performance in terms of achievements and by including the latest tech.

1. OrangeMantra

OrangeMantra is the best IoT Development company in India, offering their clients with IoT solutions for small startups to full-fledged organizations. The team of 500+ employees are proficient in providing solutions that can deliver results. The company provides services in the areas of Web & App development, eCommerce solutions, IoT application development, DevOps, Game apps, Automation, Artificial Intelligence and many more. To date, they have delivered almost 500+ IoT projects, 2000+ websites and 1000+ apps for delivering the best digital solution for a diverse industry. The best part — they have been recognized by Clutch and GoodFirms for their apt delivery.

Assisted organizations in adopting the latest tech that is incorporated with machine learning and advanced analytics to assist firms with integrated services that can provide clients with effective services.

2. LTIMindtree

It assists Hi-Tech organizations to make quick decisions and helps them to take their business to heights by leveraging the usage of IoT. Which includes visualization, optimization, and operations through the digital modes and assist you with optimized digital solutions and help your business with more ROI.

3. HCL

HCL provides the best IoT space for any of your projects where they incorporate your overall process in a systematic way. They understand the objective of the business, make a quick roadmap and provide an enhanced solution that can speed up your overall process and get your project to the market space without risks and no lock-ins.

4. Infosys

Infosys leverages the usage of cutting-edge tech for the designing and development of mobile tech to support businesses. Any project can be made possible by their developers, because they have skilled developers and offices situated across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, India, and South Africa. The team is set in a way where they can provide assistance to large firms and startups who are willing to get success.

5. Wipro

Wipro’s Internet of Things (IoT) solutions work around the connectivity of new things. The multi-protocol IoT framework leverages the usage of the IoT. And provide selective data that can be transformed into the backend systems easily.

6. HappiestMind

It provides organizations to enhance their business reputation and work around them efficiently while reducing the cost of operations and maintenance cost with the help of the IoT frameworks. They provide clients with a full-fledged safe and secure platform that can be used for deploying at speed and assisting clients to move at full speed in the market space.

7. TCS

It's the most popular IT company in India that is famous for delivering IT solutions all across the globe. The firm provides various software solutions like mobile apps, IoT, Blockchain and Enterprise apps, cloud solutions, Automation & AI, and many more. It was founded in the year 1986 and operates in 149 countries across 46 nations. TCS has a digital manufacturing platform that provides AI-enabled solutions. This solution assists clients to think about the overall operations and reimagine their industry 4.0 journey.

8. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a one-stop solution that can assist you with all the IoT services that incorporate all sensors, Gateway, Networking, Analytics, Cloud, Security, and Mobile development capabilities that can provide you with a universal communication gateway. Their IoT smart home support provides personalized and management support, that can assist you to integrate and get a uniformed experience. They use digital solutions that support home care products and provide you with a social media platform that can deliver an enhanced customer experience.

9. Kelton

Kelton is a global-level company that provides you with the latest tech solution for digital transformative, ease of the functionality of strategy thinking, consulting, and digital tech. The firm has almost 1200+ employees who are working across the globe and helps, start-up organizations, SMBs, and big brands, to help them enhance their business with an innovative approach and meet all the needs of the stakeholders.



10. Accenture

Accenture is present in almost 120 countries and the offices are present in more than 200 cities across the globe. And around 75% of the clients fall under the category of Fortune Global 500 companies. They have delivered almost 40+ IoT solutions, which includes digital plant, digital workforce platforms, and much more. Accenture helps clients with IoT with three approaches: enhancing revenue by increasing production, coming up with hybrid models, and utilizing intelligent tech to take the innovation and ease the workforce.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.