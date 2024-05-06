Top 10 Interview as a Service Platform for On-Demand Technical Interview

Whether a tech fresher wants to kickstart his career or an HR manager wants to build technology teams, the struggle is real. Sometimes, companies with clear hiring objectives also get stuck and feel the need for a more efficient and streamlined recruitment process. In this case, an interview as a service platform provides solutions to help build teams for organizations globally. But the question is, how?

The answer is by automating and digitizing various functions of the interview process! Since interview as a service platforms play a crucial role in creating a seamless recruitment process, they are increasingly becoming popular among the business worldwide.

But with so many platforms on the market, which platform will help you find the best tech talent in a record time? Continue reading this article to know the top 10 interviews as a service platform for on-demand technical interviews you can rely on!

VProPle

The first interview as a service platform on this list is VProPle. It is a standout platform that never fails to exceed your expectations with its innovative features and a comprehensive interview suite for hiring managers. VProPle sets a high standard when it comes to HR tech as it expedites the interview process through its intelligent interview as a service platform using a human led by AI driven approach

The platform gives access to 3200+ highly trained and qualified interview professionals with over 380+ specialized skills. With VProPle, you can put an end to spending time scheduling interviews, save your interviewer’s time and make informed decisions with better analytics. VProPle also offers side tools for resume ranking, predicting joiners, AI powered prescreening, code challenges, proctoring and much more. They also offer a free trial to experience the platform.

Website: https://vprople.com/

Head Office: Vaisnavi Signature, No. 78/9, Outer Ring Road, Bellandur Village, Varthur Hobli, Bengaluru- 560103, Karnataka, India

Contact Number: +91 80-49546547

Email: sales@vprople.com

InCruiter

The second best interview as a service platform on this list is InCruiter. Companies can use this specialized video interview platform to build their dream team by conducting both technical and non-technical interviews.

Since the platform comes with 3000 + interview experts who are well-versed in 250+ technologies, it makes hiring faster and more accessible. But this is not all! InCruiter also offers many useful features such as resume scoring, AI-powered screening questions, ATS integration, real-time feedback, auto-suggest and auto-reminder, etc.

Website: https://incruiter.com/

Head Office: 4, 2nd Floor, Benginest Harbour, Shri Krishna Temple Rd. Indira Nagar 1st Stage, Stage 1, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038.

Contact Number: (+91) 080-47187100

Email: contact@incruiter.com

HirePro

HirePro gives companies the confidence to hire quality people anytime, and that too, without stepping foot outside cabins. The company’s innovative solutions, cutting-edge technology and customized services are what make the unpredictable world of hiring predictable.

HirePro is an end-to-end interview platform that schedules and conducts live or asynchronous interviews while collecting feedback digitally. AI-powered ID verification, live coding, screen sharing, whiteboarding, bulk scheduling and advanced security and compliance are some more features of HirePro that make the platform one of the best interview as a service platform.

Website: https://hirepro.in/

Head Office: Plot No. 53, Kariyammana Agrahara Road, Devarabisana Halli (Next to Intel Junction Flyover), Outer Ring Road, Bengaluru- 560 103

Email: sales@hirepro.in

Intervue

Intervue is a remote interviewing platform that allows organizations of all sizes to use a live coding tool to conduct technical interviews effectively. This interview as a service platform provides a code editor, a global pool of extensively vetted engineers to conduct interviews, an integrated audio and video calling module, an application programming interface (API), etc.

Moreover, Intervue delivers structured feedback within 5 minutes. All these features of this all-in-one platform make remote interviewing easier for businesses.

Website: https://www.intervue.io/

Easy Hire

Easy Hire is one of the top interview as a service platform designed to help recruiters, hiring managers, HRs, talent acquisition teams and recruiting companies. The platform enables users to schedule live and on-demand video interviews, score candidates’ answers, playback interview recordings and collaborate with their coworkers on feedback.

The best thing about Easy Hire is that it allows candidates and interviewees to participate in interviews using direct links sent via email invitations. Simply put, candidates and interviewers can communicate directly with each other in the EasyHire video interview room without signing in to the system.

Website: https://easyhire.me/

Contact Number: (650) 397-8183

Email: sales@easyhire.me

Curatal

Curatal is a SaaS-based interview as a service platform backed by 6,000+ interviewers. The platform offers flexibility for the hiring managers and recruiters to focus on candidate sourcing, reviewing for the best candidate and onboarding.

While Curatal offers jobs, job recommendations, skill comparison, employer watch, resume builder and refer and earn features for candidates, the platform provides video interviews, recruiting events, talent pipeline and smart candidates for businesses.

Website: https://curatal.com/

Head Office: JK Towers, No. 719/A, 53-2, 47th Cross Road, 8th Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru- 560082, Karnataka, India.

Contact Number: +91 98459 23944

Email: reach@curatal.com

HashRoot

HashRoot helps non-automated workforce build automation and minimize the cost spent on manual tasks. The company, through its best talent assessment and selection services, help businesses harden their IT infrastructure and stay profitable and competitive.

This interview as a service platform provides detailed talent evaluation and selection services that eventually helps companies identify and onboard highly qualified candidates.

Website: https://www.hashroot.com/

Head Office: Ground Floor, Athulya, Infopark Campus, Kochi 682042, Kerala, India

Contact Number: +91 (484) 404 1616

Email: enquiry@hashroot.com

Tacnique

Technique is a next-generation AI hiring platform that helps organizations hire the best tech talent and build top tech teams globally. The company’s decade of experience in the tech industry allows it to make the hiring process simple, efficient and accurate.

Thus, businesses looking to scale their tech hiring can use this standardized and impartial interview as a service platform to hire top talent instantly.

Website: https://tacnique.com/

Head Office: Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Contact Number: +91 916 756 9834

Email: contact@tacnique.com

Cangra

Founded in 2017 by a team of IIT Kanpur and IIT BHU alumni, Cangra Talents allows interview experts to share their interviewing techniques with other organizations around the world and gain recognition.

The company provides a suite of AI-based evaluation products such as interview as a service, performance assessment services and AI evaluation and process for the IT, financial and manufacturing sectors. Therefore, HR managers can use this platform to screen, filter and identify the best candidates.

Website: https://www.cangra.com/home.html

Head Office: D-1/17 vardan khand, Sector-1, Gomti Nagar Vistar, Lucknow, U.P., India- 226010

Contact Number: +91 83170 72690

Email: connect@cangra.com

Monjin

Monjin is an on-demand interview platform that utilizes digital and video assessment to help businesses find the ideal candidates by allowing prospects to showcase their skills, behavior, personality and competency. This cloud-based HR tech solution uses intelligent video scheduling to help interviewers meet candidates live.

All video interviews on the Monjin engine are recorded, analyzed, indexed, rated and tagged. It means businesses can share them within or outside their organization. Not only this, but they can also stream these interviews across various devices.

Website: https://www.monjin.com/

Head Office: Survey no. 286/1B/2, Pallod Farms 3, Baner, Pune- 411045 (MAH), India

Contact Number: +91 98817 14555

Final Thoughts

AI in hiring can reduce the time by 23 hours and reduce the costs by 75%. In this case, the right interview as a service platform will surely prove fruitful for your business because of its numerous benefits.

Moreover, choosing the right interviewing platform like VProPle can not only help you increase the overall efficiency of your hiring process but also the quality of your team. So, make a wise decision and choose VPropel as it is the best technical interview as a service platform that tops this list!

Compiled by - TIS India

