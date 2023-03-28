Top 10 logistics software development companies in 2023

Modern organizations now depend on logistics software because it makes supply chain management more efficient and effective. Logistics software may automate a variety of tasks and increase productivity, from inventory management to shipping and delivery. The need for logistics software development businesses that can provide top-notch and unique solutions has increased. This blog will examine the top logistics software development companies that have become known for their know-how, inventiveness, and capacity to offer innovative logistics solutions to customers all over the world.

List of Top 10 Trusted Logistics Software Development Companies in 2023

1. eSparkBiz

eSparkBiz provides top notch Web development, mobile app development, eCommerce development and bespoke software development services. The business employs a group of talented engineers, designers, and marketers that collaborate to provide solutions that are specifically targeted to the demands of its customers.

Their business, which has more than 12 years of expertise, has proudly serviced clients in more than 20 different nations. More than 250 brilliant members of our development team are committed to giving their clients the best products and services possible. They take great pride in our 95% customer retention rate, 4.9 Clutch rating, and 5.0 HubSpot rating. Their CMMI Level 3 accreditation and ISO 27001 certification serve as additional proof of their dedication to providing top-notch service. They are dedicated to helping our customers succeed and look forward to serving you.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2010

Projects Completed – 1000+

Price – $15 to $25 / hr

Time Zone Availability – GMT, ECT, MET, IST, JST, ACT, AET, NST, PST, CST, EST

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 300+

2. NeenOpal

An Indian firm NeenOpal develops software and offers a variety of services, such as data analytics, AI and ML development, software development, and web development. Since its founding in 2016, the firm has developed into a major supplier of cutting-edge technological solutions to organisations all over the world.

Our experts at NeenOpal work with customers to understand their business objectives and provide customised solutions tailored to their individual requirements. They offer dependable and scalable software solutions that let businesses use the most up-to-date methods and technology to streamline operations and accomplish their goals.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2016

Projects Completed – 80+

Price – $15 to $25 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 50+

3. FlowSpace

Modern logistics solutions are provided by an American software business named FlowSpace. This company specializes in warehouse management software and other logistics solutions since its founding in 2015.

The FlowSpace team collaborates extensively with customers to fully understand their requirements so that customized solutions can be provided. Innovative techniques and technologies are always being explored to improve their products and services because they place a high value on innovation.

Clutch Rating – 4.9

Established On – 2016

Projects Completed – 180+

Price – $150 - $199 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 150+

4. Future Platforms

UK-based Future Platforms provides cutting-edge digital solutions to organisations across a number of industries. This company has established itself as a top provider of online and mobile development services since its inception in 2000.

Future Platforms offers a wide range of services, some of which include digital strategy consulting, web development, UX/UI design, and mobile app development. They collaborate with clients to comprehend their business objectives and offer tailored solutions that are suitable for each client's requirements.

Clutch Rating – 4.4

Established On – 2000

Projects Completed – 110+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 50+

5. Datex WMS

Located in Clearwater, Florida, Datex Corporation is a technology firm that offers warehouse management software solutions to companies in a variety of sectors. Since its founding in 1978, the company has been a pioneer in developing cutting-edge warehouse management software.

The main programme of the company, Datex WMS, helps businesses manage their order, shipping, and inventory processes. The application is user-friendly and adaptable to the specific needs of each firm.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 1978

Projects Completed – 750+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 250+

6. Nventive

Linbis is a developer of logistics software with operations in Miami, Florida, serving companies in several sectors. Since its founding in 2013, the firm has seen growth in demand for its cloud-based logistics solutions.

Linbis offers services for managing transportation as well as for managing warehouses and freight forwarding.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2008

Projects Completed – 1000+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $100,000+

Employees – 250+

7. Linbis

Linbis creates logistics software for companies in many sectors out of headquarters in Miami, Florida. Since the business was established in 2013, its cloud-based logistics solutions have gained popularity.

Linbis offers services for transportation management in addition to freight forwarding and warehouse management. Clients' logistical needs are understood via collaboration with them, and they then offer specialised solutions that are tailored to each client's demands.

Clutch Rating – 4.7

Established On – 2013

Projects Completed – 25+

Price – $100 - $149 / hr

Min Project Size – $5,000+

Employees – 50+

8. App Scoop

App Scoop is a Vancouver, Canada-based software development business that focuses in making unique mobile and online applications. Since its founding in 2015, the business has solidified its position as a top supplier of creative and superior software solutions.

App Scoop provides a wide range of services, such as digital strategy consulting, web development, UX/UI design, and mobile app development. In order to suit their clients' unique demands, they collaborate with clients to comprehend their company objectives.

Clutch Rating – 4.8

Established On – 2015

Projects Completed – 25+

Price – $50 - $99 / hr

Min Project Size – $25,000+

Employees – 50+

9. LogiNext

With its headquarters in Mumbai, India, LogiNext is a multinational technology firm that offers logistics and supply chain optimisation solutions to companies in a variety of sectors. Since its establishment in 2014, the business has become a preeminent supplier of cutting-edge and data-driven logistics solutions.

Transportation management, last-mile delivery optimisation, labour management, and other services are just a few of the many that LogiNext provides. They collaborate with clients to comprehend their logistical issues and offer specialised solutions that satisfy their particular objectives.

Clutch Rating – 4.2

Established On – 2014

Projects Completed – 250+

Price – $50 - $99 / hr

Employees – 200+

10. UPCORE

Located in Kyiv, Ukraine, UPCORE is a software development firm that offers online and mobile application development services to companies in a variety of sectors. Since its founding in 2015, the business has expanded to become a preeminent supplier of cutting-edge, superior software solutions.

Mobile app development, web development, UX/UI design, and digital strategy consulting are just a few of the many services provided by UPCORE. They collaborate with customers to comprehend their business objectives and offer specialised solutions that satisfy their particular requirements.

Clutch Rating – 5.0

Established On – 2016

Projects Completed – 180+

Price – $50 - $99 / hr

Min Project Size – $10,000+

Employees – 250+

Conclusion

To sum up, businesses may greatly benefit from the work done by logistics software development companies in terms of streamlining their supply chains and logistical operations. These organizations provide cutting-edge solutions that can help businesses cut expenses, increase efficiency, and improve customer satisfaction, from transportation management to last-mile delivery optimization.

These organizations have a track record of assisting companies from a variety of sectors to reach their logistics objectives, whether it be via the development of unique mobile and online applications or the use of data analytics to optimize routes and cut down on delivery times. Businesses can stay ahead of the curve and foster growth and success in the quickly changing business environment of today by collaborating with one of these top logistics software development companies.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.