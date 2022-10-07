Top 10 Metaverse Development Companies in India 2023

Being one of the trending technologies of tomorrow's world, Metaverse development is delivering promising results to different industries. Various organizations and even industries are stepping up and forward with metaverse development to offer an immersive user experience. Utilizing advanced technologies like AR, VR, AI, ML, NFT and many more as the base of every metaverse development solution makes a strong impact in the digital world.

As Meta was one of the first brands to step into the metaverse, most individuals have the misconception that Metaverse development is for specific industries only. Breaking this stereotype various Metaverse development companies in India are offering metaverse development services for almost every industry such as real estate, retail, entertainment, education, finance and many more.

Even though people are familiar with the concept of metaverse development the only thing they are not aware of is how to build the Metaverse. As organizations and industry leaders need someone with understanding and expertise in Metaverse development, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of top 10 Metaverse developers in India considering their skill set, experience, expertise, team strength, location and many more.

The List of Top 10 Popular Metaverse Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is a leading IT and software development company having offices in the USA, UK, UAE, France, Canada, and India. The company is known for delivering outstanding web app development solutions using the latest technologies and tools. Along with enhancing the staff to 950+ employees, the company has started working on metaverse development solutions and many more in the year 2022. Hyperlink InfoSystem worked on various projects and built multiple solutions for clients based on their requirements.

2. Fingent

Fingent is an enterprise software development company headquartered in India, with offices across the globe and 590+ employees. More than 150 businesses, including start-ups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 corporations, have placed their trust in them. Their services include web development, mobile app development, metaverse, IoT, and enterprise software development.

3. Deloitte

Deloitte helps clients to understand and capitalize on the next massive wave disrupting business and society using next-generation strategies, tools, and technologies that can create and connect virtual worlds for the industrial, workplace, enterprise, and consumer contexts. Deloitte professionals leverage today's technologies such as AI, blockchain, IoT, metaverse to develop the most advanced computational infrastructure for the clients.

4. Globant

Globant is a Metaverse Studio that focuses on opening portals to digital spaces for their clients around the globe to provide a seamless pipeline for digital twin generation and enhanced content production systems that can provide results of a presence in the different virtual online worlds. They help their clients to develop and operate their new virtual space to expand their brand presence.

5. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra has the aim of changing customer experience and delivering real business outcomes. They provide world-leading network and technological capabilities like pervasive artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, 5G, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and quantum computing to build B2B (business-to-business) Metaverse-based solutions.

6. Zensar Technologies

Zensar technologies provide Metaverse solutions to boost digital experiences with AR/VR integrated services to create digital items based on NFT using Blockchain Technology. The Zensar team of Metaverse developers provides all the support and tools to the businesses to bring virtual content and experiences into the real world.

7. Infosys

Infosys has introduced the Infosys metaverse foundry to navigate the unusual confluence of technologies such as XR, DLT, 5G, AI, IoT, and many more. Enterprises can harness this platform’s on-demand ability to securely and efficiently create their own metaverse environment to adapt to new priorities and emerging market trends.

8. Accenture

Accenture delivers the best Metaverse development services to bring human connection into the digital world. Accenture is providing Metaverse technology for meetings and learning and team get-togethers that can help them transform new joiners’ experiences. Accenture is providing Metaverse Development Services for multiple concepts.

9. Capgemini India Pvt Ltd

Capgemini Metaverse Development services provide consumers with a premium interface to the Metaverse platform, allowing them to construct user-friendly apps with blockchain-specific features like automation, privacy, transparency, and user sovereignty. Capgemini guides its clients through the process of creating and developing their virtual environment in order to engage with customers.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems helps clients establish a future-ready metaverse by supporting their project's technical and development needs. They are all ready to design and construct Metaverse components like 3D virtual worlds, Metaverse NFT markets, Metaverse apps, and decentralized platforms, leveraging their years of experience and skill in Blockchain, Augmented Reality, and Virtual Reality development services.

